Capps Makes It Three Straight

Reigning NHRA Funny Car world champion Ron Capps completed the first “three-peat” of his 22-year career Sunday, racing to victory in the 37th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals at Atlanta Dragway.

Capps bagged his third consecutive Wally trophy and second at the track in Commerce, Ga., by defeating Tim Wilkerson on a hole-shot, 1,000-foot pass in 3.991-seconds at 317.79 mph. Capps’ reaction time was a stellar 0.040-seconds. Wilkerson ran 3.978-seconds at 316.60 mph, but missed the Christmas tree with a reaction time of 0.110-seconds.

“It’s a ‘pinch-me’ moment. I mean, I’ve got such a great team right now,” said Capps, who extended his point lead to 94 over Don Schumacher Racing teammate Matt Hagan, a two-time world champion. “It’s cliché to say it, a lot of people say it, but I think our fans understand when I say it. The car speaks for itself here lately.”

Capps, driver of the NAPA Auto Parts Dodge Charger R/T, scored his 53rd NHRA title, which includes one in Top Fuel when he was a rookie in 1995, and the 304th for Don Schumacher Racing.

“(Crew chief) Rahn Tobler and (assistant) Eric Lane are the dynamic duo,” Capps said. “It’s so fun to watch the approach that they have in the lounge of the trailer and to think about what’s going to happen next, what the track’s doing. I’m able to sit in there, put my fire suit on and listen to what they’re doing and sort of know what the car is going to do because of what they’re saying.”

Capps defeated J.R. Todd, 16-time world champion John Force and 2009 world champ Robert Hight _ who set the track elapsed time record with a 3.880-second pass in the semifinals _ en route to the victory. Wilkerson, driver of the Levi, Ray & Shoup Ford Shelby Mustang, faced rookie Jonnie Lindberg, 2012 world champ Jack Beckman and Hagan before meeting Capps in his first final round appearance of the season.

Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Bo Butner (Pro Stock) and LE Tonglet (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also were winners in their respective categories at the seventh event of 24 on the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing series schedule.

Torrence piloted his Capco Contractors dragster into the winners circle for the second consecutive weekend via a 1,000-foot pass in 3.745-seconds at 320.81 mph to defeat eight-time world champion Tony Schumacher and his U.S. Army dragster.

“The race car I have right now is the best race car that I’ve ever had in my life,” Torrence said after his third consecutive final-round appearance and 10th career victory. “My driving is showing that I’m confident in it. The continuity of my team has what it takes to win championships. We’ve got a chip on our shoulder and a point to prove.”

Torrence pushed past Smax Smith, 2013 world champion Shawn Langdon and Top Fuel point-leader Leah Pritchett before facing Schumacher in the final. “The Sarge” defeated Brittany Force, Bob Vandergriff Jr. and Doug Kalitta before falling to Torrence, who won the Four-Wide Nationals at Concord, N.C., last Sunday.

During eliminations, Pritchett set the track elapsed time record with a pass of 3.699-seconds, while DSR teammate Antron Brown, the three-time/reigning world champ, set the track speed record of 329.91 mph.

Butner, who made his Pro Stock debut at Atlanta Dragway in 2015, powered his Jim Butner’s Auto Chevy Camaro to the second victory of his career after a quarter-mile pass in 6.569-seconds at 211.26 mph that trailered Erica Enders. A two-time world champ, Enders raced her Elite Motorsports Camaro to a 6.593-second pass at 210.97 mph in her first final round appearance since Las Vegas 2 in 2015.

“You have to have a lot of trust in your car,” said Butner, of Ken Black Racing. “I’m happy in this car and happy with this team. We’ve had the car to win with for the last year and a-half. Now, it’s all just coming together and I’m doing my job.”

Butner defeated Wally Stroupe, Vincent Nobile and five-time world champ Jeg Coughlin Jr. before facing Enders in the final. Enders lined up against Alan Prusiensky, three-time/reigning world champion Jason Line and rookie Tanner Gray en route to her final round appearance.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Tonglet raced to back-to-back wins aboard his Nitro Fish Racing Suzuki with a quarter-mile pass in 6.843-seconds at 194.35 mph to defeat teammate and reigning world champion Jerry Savoie. Tonglet, the 2010 world champion, scored his 12th career win and second at Atlanta Dragway.

“I’ve got a great group of guys behind me who get the bike back to running in no time,” Tonglet said. “To be able to go to the third race of the season and get both of ‘em (bikes) in the final round…it’s just unbelievable. This won’t be the last time both bikes are in the finals and we’re going to put on a good show.”

Tonglet raced past Cory Reed, five-time world champion Andrew Hines and Scotty Pollacheck before entering the final. Savoie defeated two-time world champion Matt Smith, Hector Arana Jr. and pole-sitter and three-time world champ Eddie Krawiec en route to the final.

The season continues with the 29th annual Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties May 19-21 at Heartland Park Topeka.

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 37th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals at Atlanta Dragway:

Top Fuel _ 1. Steve Torrence; 2. Tony Schumacher; 3. Doug Kalitta; 4. Leah Pritchett; 5. Antron Brown; 6.Bob Vandergriff Jr.; 7. Shawn Langdon; 8. Clay Millican; 9. Terry McMillen; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 11. Pat Dakin; 12. Chris Karamesines; 13. Smax Smith; 14. Scott Palmer; 15. Terry Haddock; 16.Brittany Force.

Funny Car _1. Ron Capps; 2. Tim Wilkerson; 3. Robert Hight; 4. Matt Hagan; 5. John Force; 6. Jack Beckman; 7. Courtney Force; 8. Dave Richards; 9. Chad Head; 10. Jonnie Lindberg; 11. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 12. Del Worsham; 13. Jeff Diehl; 14. Jim Campbell; 15. Cruz Pedregon; 16. J.R. Todd.

Pro Stock _ 1. Bo Butner; 2. Erica Enders; 3. Tanner Gray; 4. Jeg Coughlin Jr.; 5. Jason Line; 6. Chris McGaha; 7. Vincent Nobile; 8. Drew Skillman; 9. Greg Anderson; 10. Allen Johnson; 11. Alan Prusiensky; 12. John Gaydosh Jr.; 13. Wally Stroupe; 14. Shane Tucker; 15. Mark Hogan; 16. Shane Gray.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. LE Tonglet; 2. Jerry Savoie; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Scotty Pollacheck; 5. Andrew Hines; 6.Chip Ellis; 7. Joey Gladstone; 8. Hector Arana Jr.; 9. Matt Smith; 10. Cory Reed; 11. Angie Smith; 12. Karen Stoffer; 13. Angelle Sampey; 14. Hector Arana; 15. Mike Berry; 16. Steve Johnson.

Sunday’s final results from Atlanta Dragway:

Top Fuel _ Steve Torrence, 3.745-seconds, 320.81 mph def. Tony Schumacher, 4.061-seconds, 243.28 mph.

Funny Car _ Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 3.991, 317.79 def. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.978, 316.60.

Pro Stock _ Bo Butner, Chevy Camaro, 6.569, 211.26 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.593, 210.97.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.843, 194.35 def. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 34.292, 20.68.

Pro Modified _ Mike Castellana, Chevy Camaro, 5.776, 249.21 def. Steve Jackson, Camaro, 5.772, 247.61.

Super Stock _ David Rampy, Chevy Camaro, 10.198, 129.23 def. Jeff Longhany, Pontiac, Foul/Red Light.

Stock Eliminator _ Jimmy Hildalgo Jr., Pontiac GTO, 10.849, 117.56 def. Jerry Emmons, Chevy Camaro, 10.526, 114.62.

Super Comp _ Luke Bogacki, Dragster, 8.914, 168.05 def. Tony Helms, Dragster, 8.888, 176.77.

Super Gas _ Ray Miller III, Chevy Camaro, 10.549, 117.60 def. David Tatum III, Chevy, Foul /Red Light.

Super Street _ Doug Wood, Olds Cutlass, 10.908, 133.50 def. Jeremy Hancock, Chevy Vega, 10.848, 138.34.

Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com _ Sandy Wilkins, Chevy, 6.722, 198.70 def. Vince Hoda, Chevy Camaro, 6.892, 198.15.

Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com _ Joe Fisher, Dragster, 6.391, 191.54 def. Kevin Brannon, Dragster, 7.729, 135.82.

Final round-by-round results from Atlanta Dragway:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Bob Vandergriff Jr., 3.786, 310.20 def. Scott Palmer, 8.759, 85.60; Leah Pritchett, 3.699,326.16 def. Terry McMillen, 3.772, 325.53; Clay Millican, 9.066, 69.21 def. Terry Haddock, Broke/No Show; Tony Schumacher, 5.191, 139.36 def. Brittany Force, Broke; Steve Torrence, 3.753, 325.14 def. Smax Smith, 4.416, 269.56; Antron Brown, 3.702, 328.78 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., 3.788, 304.67; Doug Kalitta, 3.760, 325.45 def. Chris Karamesines, 4.073, 263.00; Shawn Langdon, 3.754, 320.74 def. Pat Dakin, 3.939, 243.99;

QUARTERFINALS _ Schumacher, 3.755, 318.62 def. Vandergriff, 3.886, 299.53; Kalitta, 3.779, 321.81 def. Millican, 4.744, 158.63; Torrence, 3.746, 324.59 def. Langdon, 4.236, 209.82; Pritchett, 3.723, 327.11 def. Brown, 3.754, 329.91;

SEMIFINALS _ Schumacher, 3.758, 320.13 def. Kalitta, 4.089, 251.67; Torrence, 3.769, 324.83 def.Pritchett, 4.152, 267.11;

FINAL _ Torrence, 3.745, 320.81 def. Schumacher, 4.061, 243.28.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 3.901, 326.79 def. J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 9.859, 73.50; Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.958, 312.93 def. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 4.928, 159.61; Courtney Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.967, 273.94 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Solara, 5.657, 125.58; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.887, 323.81 def. Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 9.262, 79.50; John Force, Camaro, 4.158, 227.15 def. Del Worsham, Camry, 5.032, 157.56; Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.914, 325.22 def. Jonnie Lindberg, Camry, 4.383, 253.23; Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.648, 222.40 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 8.183, 79.27; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.882, 328.06 def. Chad Head, Camry, 4.004, 319.29;

QUARTERFINALS _ Capps, 3.952, 320.89 def. J. Force, 3.960, 316.01; Hagan, 3.962, 313.29 def.Richards, 7.285, 88.82; Hight, 3.880, 320.81 def. C. Force, 5.508, 118.26; Wilkerson, 3.991, 313.22 def. Beckman, 4.665, 184.02;

SEMIFINALS _ Wilkerson, 4.426, 244.56 def. Hagan, 7.197, 110.13; Capps, 3.968, 318.77 def. Hight, 4.899, 161.07;

FINAL _ Capps, 3.991, 317.79 def. Wilkerson, 3.978, 316.60.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Vincent Nobile, Chevy Camaro, 6.589, 210.73 def. Allen Johnson, Dodge Dart, 6.610, 210.21; Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.564, 210.80 def. Shane Gray, Camaro, 9.129, 100.35; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.629, 207.53 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dart, Foul/Red Light; Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.545, 211.13 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.561, 211.00; Jeg Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.560, 211.26 def. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 7.236, 144.03; Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.573, 210.83 def. Mark Hogan, Pontiac GXP, 8.096, 132.84; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.537, 211.83 def. Wally Stroupe, Camaro, 7.085, 193.82; Jason Line, Camaro, 6.550, 211.16 def. John Gaydosh Jr., Camaro, 6.682, 206.95;

QUARTERFINALS _ T. Gray, 6.584, 210.70 def. Skillman, 6.607, 210.47; Enders, 6.578, 210.77 def.Line, 6.563, 210.93; Coughlin, 6.594, 210.41 def. McGaha, 6.575, 211.56; Butner, 6.563, 211.13 def. Nobile, 6.582, 211.23;

SEMIFINALS _ Enders, 6.611, 210.77 def. T. Gray, 6.600, 210.83; Butner, 6.583, 211.49 def.Coughlin, 7.342, 144.24;

FINAL _ Butner, 6.569, 211.26 def. Enders, 6.593, 210.97.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE _ Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.851, 194.27 def. Matt Smith, 6.892, 192.52; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.886, 193.40 def. Angelle Sampey, 6.969, 189.28; LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.811, 195.39 def.Cory Reed, Foul/Red Light; Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 6.860, 193.63 def. Hector Arana, Buell, 6.995, 195.65; Chip Ellis, Buell, 6.877, 191.70 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.952, 190.70; Hector Arana Jr., Buell, 6.844, 195.85 def. Mike Berry, Buell, 7.047, 186.51; Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.821, 194.63 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, Broke; Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.868, 193.96 def. Angie Smith, Buell, Foul/Red Light;

QUARTERFINALS _Pollacheck, 6.933, 190.24 def. Ellis, 6.915, 193.74; Savoie, 6.847, 194.86 def.Arana Jr, Foul/Red Light; Tonglet, 6.805, 196.13 def. Hines, 6.894, 193.77; Krawiec, 6.826,193.79 def. Gladstone, 6.960, 192.96;

SEMIFINALS _ Savoie, 6.849, 192.80 def. Krawiec, 6.859, 193.24; Tonglet, 6.839, 194.60 def.Pollacheck, 6.889, 191.13;

FINAL _ Tonglet, 6.843, 194.35 def. Savoie, 34.292, 20.68.

Point standings (top-10) following the 37th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals at Atlanta Dragway:

Top Fuel _1. Leah Pritchett, 641; 2. Tony Schumacher, 627; 3. Steve Torrence, 592; 4. Antron Brown, 560; 5. Doug Kalitta, 486; 6. Clay Millican, 385; 7. Brittany Force, 347; 8. Terry McMillen, 301; 9.Troy Coughlin Jr., 295; 10. Scott Palmer, 244.

Funny Car _1. Ron Capps, 633; 2. Matt Hagan, 539; 3. John Force, 490; 4. Robert Hight, 437; 5. Tommy Johnson Jr., 427; 6. Jack Beckman, 426; 7. Courtney Force, 405; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 329; 9. J.R.Todd, 326; 10. Jonnie Lindberg, 318.

Pro Stock _1. Greg Anderson, 586; 2. Bo Butner, 585; 3. Jason Line, 515; 4. Tanner Gray, 496; 5. Jeg Coughlin Jr., 495; 6. Chris McGaha, 421; 7. Erica Enders, 390; 8. Shane Gray, 382; 9. Drew Skillman, 360; 10. Vincent Nobile, 341.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. Eddie Krawiec, 306; 2. LE Tonglet, 291; 3. Andrew Hines, 230; 4. Jerry Savoie, 204; 5.Scotty Pollacheck, 196; 6. Joey Gladstone, 188; 7. (tie) Steve Johnson, 136; Matt Smith, 136; 9.Hector Arana Jr., 126; 10. (tie) Angelle Sampey, 114. Karen Stoffer, 114.

Mike Castellana earned his second consecutive NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series win Sunday at Atlanta Dragway. This week’s Pro Mod Racing, presented by Pro Line Racing and FuelTech, was the fourth of 12 races on the season.

Castellana drove his Al Anabi Racing 2017 Chevy Camaro to a 5.776-second pass at 249.21 mph to defeat Steve Jackson on a hole-shot after he ran a 5.772-seconds pass at 247.61 mph. Castellana’s reaction time of 0.025-seconds bettered Jackson’s 0.052.

“I owe it to my crew,” Castellana said. “We had a little incident in qualifying, they got the car together. We had a mechanical failure the round before, they got the car back together. We made great runs, and I just thank my crew for putting this whole thing together.”

Castellana, who also was the No. 1 qualifier, defeated Sidnei Freigo and Steven Whiteley before securing his second victory of the season. Jackson defeated Harry Hruska in the quarterfinals and No. 2 qualifier Todd Tutterow in the semifinals before falling to Castellana.

NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing returns May 19-21 at the 29th annual Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties in at Heartland Park Topeka.

Final finishing order (1-16) at Atlanta Dragway:

Pro Modified _ 1. Mike Castellana; 2. Steve Jackson; 3. Steven Whiteley; 4. Todd Tutterow; 5. Harry Hruska; 6. Sidnei Frigo; 7. Khalid alBalooshi; 8. Larry Morgan; 9. Shane Molinari; 10. Steve Matusek; 11. Kevin Rivenbark; 12. Bob Rahaim; 13. Doug Winters; 14. Danny Rowe; 15. Jonathan Gray; 16. Von Smith.

Final Pro Modified round-by-round results at Atlanta Dragway:

ROUND ONE _ Sidnei Frigo, Chevy Corvette, 6.321, 184.85 def. Danny Rowe, Corvette, 8.757, 108.01; Larry Morgan, Chevy Camaro, 5.860, 250.23 def. Steve Matusek, Camaro, 5.855, 249.49; Steve Jackson, Camaro, 5.808, 245.94 def. Shane Molinari, Pontiac Firebird, 5.808, 256.70; Steven Whiteley, Cadillac CTS-V, 5.838, 248.20 def. Jonathan Gray, Camaro, Foul/Red Light; Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro, 5.850, 248.89 def. Doug Winters, Chevy Chevelle, 8.528, 108.33; Harry Hruska, Camaro, 5.957, 250.23 def. Bob Rahaim, Corvette, 6.143, 190.83; Todd Tutterow, Camaro, 5.801, 246.44 def. Von Smith, Camaro, 13.656, 65.63; Mike Castellana, Camaro, 5.794, 248.98 def. Kevin Rivenbark, Corvette, 5.957, 241.20;

QUARTERFINALS _ S. Whiteley, 5.796, 249.07 def. alBalooshi, 9.618, 82.56; Jackson, 5.753, 249.67 def. Hruska, 6.250, 228.89; Castellana, 6.604, 240.21 def. Frigo, 6.666, 234.57; Tutterow, 5.791, 246.03 def. Morgan, Foul/Centerline;

SEMIFINALS _ Castellana, 5.773, 245.94 def. S. Whiteley, 5.783, 250.51; Jackson, 5.774, 248.75 def. Tutterow, 5.904, 217.77;

FINAL _ Castellana, 5.776, 249.21 def. Jackson, 5.772, 247.61.

Point standings (top-10) following the 37th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals at Atlanta Dragway:

Pro Modified _1. Mike Castellana, 404; 2. Steven Whiteley, 269; 3. Troy Coughlin, 233; 4. Steve Matusek, 213; 5. Danny Rowe, 193; 6. Jonathan Gray, 183; 7. Shane Molinari, 176; 8. Sidnei Frigo, 168; 9. (tie) Michael Biehle, 166; Steve Jackson, 166.