Stenhouse Wins Talladega With Last Lap Pass

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. collected his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory Sunday when he passed Kyle Busch on the last lap in overtime, held off a big field of contenders and went on to win the 500-mile race at Talladega Superspeedway.

The victory came in Stenhouse’s 158th start, it came from the pole and it came in a Roush Fenway Ford. Finally, it came by .095 seconds over Jamie McMurray of Chip Ganassi Racing.

“We’ve been terrible for a long time,” Stenhouse, who won two Xfinity Series championships before moving to Cup in 2011, said. “This year, every race, we’re getting better and better. We knew Talladega was a good race track for us and a good one in the past.

“This is cool. Closest race track to my home town (of Olive Branch, Miss.).”

Third was Busch, who led 48 of 191 laps and had the lead heading into overtime.

“Stenhouse got a really good run and a good push and got by us there,” Busch said. “Then it was just about retaliation and getting back on him and I just never had enough help from behind, it just never got together.”

Rounding out the top five were Aric Almirola and Kasey Kahne.

The race was typical plate racing. Long lines of cars bumper to bumper. Fourteen drivers led the event.

Kevin Harvick took the lead on lap 121 for the first time. For the next 10 laps, Harvick and Jimmie Johnson ran side by side and traded the lead back and forth. Next to challenge Harvick was Almirola who moved to second place in his Richard Petty Motorsports Ford.

With 49 laps to go, Joey Logano blew past Harvick in the middle line of traffic to take the lead.

With 44 laps to go, cars began to head to the pits for their final green-flag stops of the day. Logano led the front of the field into the pits with 39 laps to go. When the pitting had cycled through, Kyle Busch, who sat outside the top 10 before pitting, had the lead for the second time in the race. Busch, like, many others in the top 10 at that point, took just two tires.

With 28 laps to go, Ryan Blaney slammed the wall after being hit from behind by pole-sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to bring out the fifth caution of the day. A number of front-runner – including Johnson, Almirola and Matt Kenseth – hit the pits.

With 20 to go, the relatively calm race became violent as the big wreck occurred. Involved were A.J. Allmendinger, whose car went upside down, Logano, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr., Trevor Bayne, Austin Dillon, Harvick, Erik Jones and Danica Patrick.

Elliott and Allmendinger were running second and third behind Busch at the time of the wreck, which occurred when Allmendinger bumped Elliott from behind. The race was red flagged for almost a half of an hour.

“I was battling for the lead,” Allmendinger said. “The No. 18 (Busch) and the No. 24 (Elliott) were kind of leading the two packs and the No. 4 was just on me. Once I got to Chase (Elliott), I got loose. I barely tapped him. And then I tried to get off him but at that point it was too late. It was just one of those things battling for the lead. The plan kind of went. We waited at the back and started moving forward. The way the pit cycles worked, we were up front and had a great restart. I had the right guys pushing me. I can’t thank everybody enough that’s part of this. I hated that happened, but it’s Talladega. I’m not a big fan of it, but if you’re up front and you’ve got a chance to go for it, racing happens I guess, here.”

“He just apologized,” Elliott said of Allmendinger. “I don’t know that it was really his fault per se. He had a big run and he kind of got to my bumper and just happened to be in a bad spot coming up off the corner and was skewed a little bit to my left rear. And when that happens, it just unloads these cars too much.”

The race restarted with 16 laps to go with Busch out front and Hamlin second.

With 10 laps to go, the yellow flag waved when Landon Cassill’s care slowed and could not get off the track. On the restart with seven to go, Busch was P1 and on the outside while Johnson was P2 on the inside.

Busch jumped to a clean lead and spent the next several laps moving from line to line to block pursuers. With five to go, Busch settled into the top lane.

With three laps to go, out came the caution flag as Ryan Newman was knocked out of line and into the inside wall. That sent the race into overtime.

Once again, Busch restarted from the lead and on the outside line. Next to him was Stenhouse. Behind them were Kahne and Johnson respectively. Once again, Busch blew out to the lead with a perfect restart.

Stenhouse pulled alongside Busch and then past and into the lead on the low side. As they head to the flag, Stenhouse moved side to side to block and cross the finish line just ahead of McMurray and Busch.

“I’m not real sure,” Stenhouse said of the finish. “I’m gonna have to watch it again. There was so much going on and I knew I had to keep the 48 back. The 1 got a huge run. I think the 18 thought I was gonna go to the top and we ended up getting to the bottom. We were side drafting each other like crazy, so that was one heck of a race and I’m glad we came out on top.”

Keselowski won the first stage of the 500-miler and Hamlin the second.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race – GEICO 500

Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Alabama

Sunday, May 7, 2017

(1) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 191. (23) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 191. (10) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 191. (22) Aric Almirola, Ford, 191. (19) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 191. (15) Kurt Busch, Ford, 191. (3) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 191. (30) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 191. (9) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, 191. (29) David Ragan, Ford, 191. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 191. (21) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 191. (28) Ty Dillon #, Chevrolet, 191. (17) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 191. (34) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 191. (38) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 191. (35) * Elliott Sadler(i), Chevrolet, 191. (26) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 191. (7) Daniel Suarez #, Toyota, 191. (37) Gray Gaulding #, Toyota, 191. (39) Joey Gase(i), Chevrolet, 191. (2) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevrolet, 191. (6) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 191. (4) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 190. (20) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, Accident, 185. (32) * Brendan Gaughan(i), Chevrolet, 183. (36) * Corey LaJoie #, Toyota, 183. (40) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, Engine, 174. (25) Landon Cassill, Ford, Transmission, 173. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, Accident, 168. (27) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, Accident, 168. (12) Joey Logano, Ford, Accident, 168. (14) Erik Jones #, Toyota, Accident, 168. (24) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, Accident, 168. (13) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, Accident, 168. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, Accident, 168. (5) Trevor Bayne, Ford, Accident, 168. (31) Danica Patrick, Ford, Accident, 168. (16) Ryan Blaney, Ford, Accident, 160. (33) * Reed Sorenson, Toyota, Accident, 72.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 145.669 mph.

Time of Race: 03 Hrs, 29 Mins, 16 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.095 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 33 laps.

Lead Changes: 26 among 14 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R. Stenhouse Jr. 1-13; B. Keselowski 14-17; R. Newman 18; C. Bowyer 19-23; K. Harvick 24; C. Bowyer 25-27; Kyle Busch 28-33; B. Keselowski 34-57; T. Dillon # 58-60; D. Hamlin 61-80; Kyle Busch 81-83; T. Bayne 84-88; R. Newman 89; C. Bowyer 90-91; D. Hamlin 92-112; P. Menard 113; M. Kenseth 114-117; D. Hamlin 118; B. Keselowski 119-121; D. Hamlin 122; K. Harvick 123-127; J. Johnson 128-130; K. Harvick 131-139; J. Logano 140-149; E. Sadler(i) 150-151; Kyle Busch 152-190; R. Stenhouse Jr. 191;.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kyle Busch 3 times for 48 laps; D. Hamlin 4 times for 43 laps; B. Keselowski 3 times for 31 laps; K. Harvick 3 times for 15 laps; R. Stenhouse Jr. 2 times for 14 laps; C. Bowyer 3 times for 10 laps; J. Logano 1 time for 10 laps; T. Bayne 1 time for 5 laps; M. Kenseth 1 time for 4 laps; T. Dillon # 1 time for 3 laps; J. Johnson 1 time for 3 laps; E. Sadler(i) 1 time for 2 laps; R. Newman 2 times for 2 laps; P. Menard 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 2,17,18,78,6,22,27,10,21,77

Stage #2 Top Ten: 11,4,21,78,48,42,41,5,77,1