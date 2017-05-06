Rain Shreds NHRA Qualifying In Atlanta

RacinToday.com

Persistent drizzle and temperatures in the 50s prompted NHRA officials to cancel Friday’s opening rounds of qualifying for the 37th annual NHRA Southern Nationals at Atlanta Dragway in Commerce, Ga.

Support vehicles from the NHRA Safety Safari worked diligently in an attempt to get the track ready before the session was cancelled at 6:25 p.m. (EDT). The loss of racing Friday leaves two qualifying sessions Saturday beginning at 1:15 p.m. to set the top-16 in each pro category for Sunday’s eliminations.

Angelle Sampey is the current No. 1 qualifier in Pro Stock Motorcycle after a partial session. Sampey, a three-time world champion, powered her Victory Magnum to a quarter-mile pass in 6.904-seconds at 193.16 mph during the lone dry session. Hector Arana, the 2009 world champion, is second aboard his Buell after a 6.911-second pass at 194.13 mph. Two-time world champion Matt Smith sits third aboard his Victory Gunner.

Coverage on NHRA All Access will begin Saturday at 8 a.m. Televised qualifying coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) is scheduled for 1 a.m. (EDT) on Sunday.

Friday ticket-holders are entitled to a 100 percent credit value of their ticket. Tickets can be exchanged for credit towards a Saturday or Sunday ticket purchase this weekend at the NHRA box office, which opens at 8 a.m. The ticket-holder will be responsible for any price difference but credit is not offered on previously purchased Saturday or Sunday tickets. If the ticket-holder cannot attend the rest of this weekend they can use their credit toward a 2018 NHRA Southern Nationals ticket purchase. For more information please refer to the rain policy on NHRA.com.

###

Mike Castellana powered into the qualifying lead Friday during the NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series portion of the Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals at Atlanta Dragway. This weekend’s Pro Mod racing, presented by Pro Line Racing and FuelTech, is the fourth of 12 events.

Castellana ran a 5.739-second pass at 250.92 mph during the lone dry session in his Al Anabi Racing 2017 Chevrolet Camaro. Castellana is leading the Pro Mod point standings after his victory at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Concord, N.C., last weekend.

Qualifying was cut short due to persistent rain. Khalid Al Balooshi is second with a 5.796-second pass at 248.61 mph, with Jonathon Gray third at 5.796-seconds and 248.20 mph. Pro Mod Series qualifying is scheduled to continue Saturday at approximately 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., with the first round of eliminations slated for 3:15 p.m.

###

Friday’s Pro Modified qualifying results after the first of three rounds of time trials for the 37th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals at Atlanta Dragway. Qualifying will continue Saturday for the first round of eliminations:

Pro Mod _ Mike Castellana, Chevy Camaro, 5.739-seconds, 250.92 mph; 2. Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro, 5.796, 248.61; 3. Jonathan Gray, Camaro, 5.796, 248.20; 4. Steve Jackson, Camaro, 5.825, 244.74; 5. Steven Whiteley, Cadillac CTS-V, 5.832, 248.98; 6. Danny Rowe, Chevy Corvette, 5.837, 247.79; 7. Kevin Rivenbark, Corvette, 5.881, 242.54; 8. Doug Winters, Chevy Chevelle, 5.882, 244.60; 9. Von Smith, Camaro, 5.889, 246.30; 10. Chuck Little, Corvette, 5.894, 244.78; 11. Todd Tutterow, Camaro, 5.900, 247.07; 12. Sidnei Frigo, Corvette, 5.925, 250.27; 13. Jim Whiteley, Camaro, 5.965, 244.38; 14. Michael Biehle, Ford Mustang, 6.074, 241.89; 15. Bob Rahaim, Corvette, 6.403, 215.07; 16. Mike Knowles, Mustang, 6.406, 223.84.

Not Qualified _ 17. Shane Molinari, 7.690, 126.23; 18. Eric Latino, 8.006, 119.78; 19. Mike Janis, 8.625, 106.66; 20. Harry Hruska, 9.349, 95.61; 21. Kevin Fiscus, 9.378, 96.30; 22. Larry Morgan, 9.741, 92.17; 23. Steve Matusek, 10.512, 82.68; 24. Shannon Jenkins, 14.267, 86.81; 25. Pete Farber, 15.257, 64.27; 26. Ruben Tetsoshvili, 16.749, no speed; 27. Troy Coughlin, 17.705, 35.03.