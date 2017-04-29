Larson Takes Xfinity Series Win At Richmond

RacinToday.com

Kyle Larson overcame a strong car and effort on the part of Justin Allgaier and came away with the win in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond International Raceway.

Allgaier, who led 157 of the race’s 254 laps, finished second. He also won earned a $100,000 bonus check for winning the Dash 4 Cash bonus as the highest finishing series regular.

“It’s a bittersweet day, I’ll be honest with you,” said Allgaier, who finished second to Larson despite leading a race-high 157 of the 254 laps. “I’m really dejected—I won’t lie to you. That’s going to hurt for a long time.”

Allgaier had the lead with 15 laps to go but late cautions shuffled things up.

On the final restart, Larson cleared Allgaier off Turn 2 and crossed the overtime line before a wreck on the backstretch caused the seventh and final caution and froze the field with Larson in the lead.

“I’m not good at this place, so a win is pretty neat,” said Larson, who will start 18th as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points leader in Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 (on FOX at 2 p.m. ET) at Richmond International Raceway. “I still have to work on myself for long runs. I’m terrible on long runs.

“I was OK today, but (on Sunday) the competition is a lot harder. The drivers are better. Just have to be patient. Struggled in Happy Hour (final practice), so we’ll see how we are (on Sunday).”

NASCAR XFINITY Series Race – ToyotaCare 250

Richmond International Raceway

Richmond, Virginia

Saturday, April 29, 2017

(7) Kyle Larson(i), Chevrolet, 254. (6) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 254. (1) Daniel Hemric #, Chevrolet, 254. (4) Austin Dillon(i), Chevrolet, 254. (10) Ryan Blaney(i), Ford, 254. (19) Darrell Wallace Jr., Ford, 254. (11) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 254. (12) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 254. (21) Casey Mears, Ford, 254. (33) Spencer Gallagher #, Chevrolet, 254. (14) Blake Koch, Chevrolet, 254. (28) Dylan Lupton, Toyota, 254. (16) Cole Custer #, Ford, 254. (13) Matt Tifft #, Toyota, 254. (32) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 254. (18) Dakoda Armstrong, Toyota, 254. (22) David Starr, Chevrolet, 254. (34) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 254. (8) Ty Dillon(i), Chevrolet, 254. (30) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 254. (3) Daniel Suarez(i), Toyota, 254. (5) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 253. (17) Ryan Reed, Ford, 252. (29) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, 252. (26) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 252. (20) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 252. (27) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 251. (40) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 251. (38) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 251. (9) William Byron #, Chevrolet, Accident, 249. (36) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 248. (2) Kyle Benjamin, Toyota, Accident, 247. (24) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 247. (39) Carl Long, Dodge, 245. (15) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, Accident, 244. (37) Mike Harmon, Dodge, 239. (31) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, Engine, 236. (23) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 223. (35) JJ Yeley, Toyota, Rear Gear, 181. (25) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Electrical, 3.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 87.541 mph.

Time of Race: 02 Hrs, 10 Mins, 34 Secs. Margin of Victory: Caution.

Caution Flags: 7 for 50 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D. Hemric # 1-26; J. Allgaier 27-37; A. Dillon(i) 38-86; J. Allgaier 87-155; A. Dillon(i) 156-164; J. Allgaier 165-241; T. Dillon(i) 242-244; K. Larson(i) 245-254.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): J. Allgaier 3 times for 157 laps; A. Dillon(i) 2 times for 58 laps; D. Hemric # 1 time for 26 laps; K. Larson(i) 1 time for 10 laps; T. Dillon(i) 1 time for 3 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 2,7,21,3,20,42,18,1,22,48

Stage #2 Top Ten: 7,2,3,42,21,20,22,18,1,48