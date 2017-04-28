Kenseth Get First Pole of ’17

RacinToday.com

Matt Kenseth claimed his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season on Friday when he laid down the fastest qualifying lap at Richmond International Raceway.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver had a fast lap at 121.076 mph.

The pole is Kenseth’s second at Richmond.

He has has won twice at Richmond; in 2002 and 2015. He could use a victory this year big time.

“You know this year has not been a good year for us obviously so far,” Kenseth said. “We finished strong at Bristol but we didn’t get to qualify because of the rain and that put us in the middle of the pack – there and Martinsville. We haven’t been getting any stage points. We’re buried in the points back there and we finally got a decent finish last week, so hopefully this week we can start up front, stay up front and hopefully collect some of the stage points. But most importantly we’re in the mix for a win at the end of the day.”

Ryan Blaney was second fastest with a lap at 120.854 mph in his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford. He was sorta, kinda happy with the effort.

“It was a solid effort though,” Blaney said. “We weren’t great the first round but kept getting steps better each round which we have done a really good job of this year. I thought that is where we struggled a lot last year. We didn’t improve last year, we would go backwards. This year we are improving round to round. It is just communication and knowing what we need to change in our car. That is something to be proud of. that is a lot of second starts now. I really want to race the Clash at Daytona. That is my biggest thing right now. it is upsetting me that we can’t get a pole.”

Rounding out the top-five fastest cars were Martin Truex Jr. at 120.681 mph in his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at 120.471 mph in the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford and Joey Logano at 120.380 mph in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford.

Series points leader Kyle Larson will start 18th after failing to advance to the third and final round of the session.

The Toyota Owners 400 will take place Sunday at 2 p.m. ET (FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

