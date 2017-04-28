DeJoria Won’t Drive Four-Wides
RacinToday.com
Funny Car driver Alexis DeJoria has withdrawn from eighth annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, scheduled for this weekend in Concord, N.C.
DeJoria’s team said in a press release that their driver has “a family matter” to attend to and will not be at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s drag strip.
In her absence, DeJoria has appointed Kalitta Motorsports Director of Safety and established Funny Car driver Chad Head, to pilot the Tequila Patrón Toyota Camry.
No timetable was set for DeJoria’s return to the cockpit.
Head and the Kalitta Motorsports Tequila Patrón Toyota Camry Funny Car team will begin qualifying for the eighth annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals on Friday, April 28 at 4:30 PM EST.