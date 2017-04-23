Rain Moves Bristol Cup Race To Monday

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

BRISTOL, Tenn. – A steady rain Sunday forced postponement of the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway until Monday.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and will be televised on FOX beginning at 12:30 p.m. PRN will begin its radio broadcast, also at 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR said the garage will open at 9 a.m. and the grandstand gates at 11 a.m.

Kyle Larson of Chip Ganassi Racing will start on the pole.

Larson was awarded the top starting spot by virtue of being the leader in the Owner’s Point standings when qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway was also canceled due to rain on Friday.

Chase Elliott, No. 24 Chevrolet SS, will make it an all-Chevy front row by starting second.

Kurt Busch of Stewart-Haas Racing said the postponement might actually be a good thing for racing.

“The rain is somewhat of a blessing in disguise you could say because the track was talking

about laying down more VHT and they can’t do it while it’s wet,” Busch said. “The VHT is like a grip applicator and you have to heat it up to make it work, so in the drag racing world the guys do a burnout through it and you have that stripe that you just heat it up and that’s what has to happen for us oval guys. We have to have more cars out there to heat it up, so it’s gonna be like ice when we first start off and then the grip will come back once we do heat it up after this rain delay. I’m hopeful that once we burn through some of that top surface, and we get through to where we’re starting to wear it away, then the outside groove will come into play.