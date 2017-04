Rain Puts Larson On Bristol Pole

Because Friday’s qualifying session for Sunday’s Monster Energy Cup Series was washed out by rain on Friday, Kyle Larson of Chip Ganassi Racing was awarded the pole based on owner points.

Starting second will be Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports.

Those are familiar positions for both drivers, who started in the same spots when rain wiped out qualifying for the April 2 race at Martinsville.

Martin Truex Jr. will start third on Sunday, followed by Team Penske teammates Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Food City 500

Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tennessee

Friday, April 21, 2017