Hinchcliffe Captures Long Beach

Canadian James Hinchcliffe ended a two-year-long winless streak on Sunday when he won the IndyCar Series’ Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Hinchcliffe, whose last win came in 2015, beat fellow Honda driver Sebastien Bourdais of Dale Coyne Racing to the checkered flag by 1.49 seconds.

A big victory it was, for Hinchcliffe.

“I said on the radio, my top three (IndyCar Series events) are the Indy 500, Toronto (his home town) and Long Beach,” he said. “We got the pole at one (Indy), a podium at the other and now we win the third.

“The greatest of the greats have won here.”

The Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver had not won since he did so at Phoenix International Raceway in 2015. It was his fifth victory in the IndyCar Series.

Bourdais had to make his charge to second place from the back of the field after flying debris damaged his rear wing. He did so by saving fuel.

“That was an incredible race,” the French driver said.

Did he think he had a shot at catching and passing Hinchcliffe? Not really.

“We lost balance a little bit so I really was just trying to hang on to second place. James really deserved that one. He looked very comfortable and quick up front,” Bourdais, the series points leader, said.

Finishing third was Josef Newgarden of Team Penske.

Rounding out the top five were Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing and defending series champion Simon Pagenaud of Team Penske.

