Hamilton Wins In China; Haas Collects First Points Of The Season

Lewis Hamilton won Sunday’s Formula One Chinese Grand Prix and in doing so, the Mercedes AMG driver pulled even with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel in the series points standings.

Hamilton started from the pole and never trailed in getting his 54th F1 victory.

Vettel finished second in Shanghai, 6.2 seconds back. Both Vettel and Hamilton head out of China with 43 points each.

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo finished third and fourth respectively.

Kimi Raikkonen was fifth in a Ferrari.

Haas F1 picked up its first points of the season as Kevin Magnussen finished eighth. Teammate Romain Grosjean finished 11th, just out of the points.

For Magnussen, it was his first top-10 since last year’s Singapore Grand Prix where he finished 10th and his best result since coming home seventh at the 2016 Russian Grand Prix. It was his 15th career top-10 finish and his first at Shanghai.

“It was a good race,” Magnussen said. “I had fun out there. I had a good car all the way through the race. I’d made a really poor start, so to come back from that and push, I was really happy. The car’s been good today. I was able to look after the front tires, which I think was key, along with working with the team to get the car in the right window. The race was really well managed from the team.

“It was good strategy to get me out on the supersoft after the intermediates. You had to fight for it, in terms of passing. It’s not easy, but you also have grip, so you can take different lines and get close in alternative ways. It’s so much more fun when you’re fighting in the points. I’m happy for the team and we’re looking forward to the coming races.”

Next up is next week’s Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.