Taylor Caddy Wins Long Beach

Jordan Taylor kept Wayne Taylor Racing perfect on the year Saturday when he took the lead from Ryan Dalziel with 5 and a half seconds to go and held on to win in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship race in the streets of Long Beach, Calif.

The victory was the third of the season for WTR’s No. 10 Cadillac DPi as it also won the Rolex 24 at Daytona and then the 12 Hours of Sebring.

It was also the third straight Long Beach win for WTR.

The car was put on the pole by Taylor’s teammate/brother Ricky Taylor on Friday and was clearly the fastest car in the race.

Dalziel finished second in the No. 3 ESM Nissan DPi car, 6.3 seconds behind.

Third was Jonathan Bomarito in the No. 55 Mazda DPi.

In GT Le Mans, it appeared that Corvette C7.Rs would finish 1-2, but a wreck in the hairpin on the last lap took out Antonio Garcia’s Corvette, allowing the Ford GT of Ryan Briscoe to finish second to Tommy Milner’s Corvette.

Finishing third in GTLM was Kevin Estre in the No. 912 Porsche 911 RSR.

In GT Daytona, was Gunnar Jeanntte in the No. Mercedes AMG GT3 car.

Second was his teammate, Jeroen Bleekamolen.

Third was was Alessandro Balzan in the No. 63 Fearri 488 GT3.

