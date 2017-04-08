Hafertepe Wins On Texas Soil

RacinToday.com

FORT WORTH, Texas – Sam Hafertepe Jr. scored his record-tying third career victory at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track Friday in the 25-lap, A-Main ASCS feature on the opening night of the Tony Stewart Texas Sprint Car Nationals presented by Machinery Auctioneers.

Hafertepe started 13th and quickly moved through the field to overtake early race-leader Wayne Johnson with a pass on the inside of Turn 4 of the 0.4-mile clay oval. Hafertepe took command of the race and went on to win by almost five seconds over Johnson.

“I feel like we’re getting comfortable down here,” said Hafertepe, a native of Sunnyvale, Texas. “I want to thank all the fans for sticking with us with the track conditions we had. I tried to make it an exciting race there. I feel like we did that starting from 13th.”

Hafertepe recorded his first victory of the season in the ASCS Red River Region and third at the TMS Dirt Track. His previous wins here were posted in the fall of 2014 and spring of 2016. In the process, Hafertepe tied ASCS regular Jason Johnson as the all-time wins leader at the facility located next to Texas Motor Speedway. Johnson earned his wins in 2003, ’12 and ’13.

Retired three-time NASCAR Cup champion and event host Tony Stewart started 16thand finished 10th, while former World of Outlaws champions Danny Lasoski and Sammy Swindell finished eighth and 21st, respectively.

The race was red-flagged on Lap 6 when Blake Hahn made contact with Skylar Gee, sending Hahn’s car flipping into the catch fence. Hahn quickly was able to climb out of his car.

In the Limited Modified A-Main, Derick Grigsby of Marshall, Texas, took the lead in Turn 2 of the first lap from pole-sitter RJ Stroman, of New Boston, Texas, and never looked back. Grigsby steadily increased his lead and won by six car-lengths over Stroman. Kale Westover, of Blair, Okla., finished third. Former NASCAR Cup and XFINITY driver and current FOX Sports 1 analyst Kenny Wallace went out on Lap 6 and finished 20th.

Tony Stewart’s Texas Sprint Car Nationals presented by Machinery Auctioneers continues Saturday at the TMS Dirt Track. Gates open at 6 p.m. (CDT) with racing starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available by visiting www.texasmotorspeedway.com or by calling the speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500.

Friday’s ASCS Sprint Car A-Main results from Tony Stewart’s Texas Sprint Car Nationals at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track: