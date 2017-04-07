Stewart Jacked About Hitting The Dirt In Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas – Tony Stewart will showcase his passion for dirt track racing Friday and Saturday nights as host of Tony Stewart’s Texas Sprint Car Nationals presented by Machinery Auctioneers.

Stewart and protégé Christopher Bell will headline a full field of ASCS Sprint Cars at the 0.4-mile Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track, which has seating for 10,994 fans. The program is being held in conjunction with the 21st annual Monster Energy NASCAR Sprint Cup Series weekend.

A three-time Cup champion, Stewart retired from the tour and its grind at the end of the 2016 season. As owner of iconic Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, Stewart remains close to his racing roots, often signing-into tracks as Smoke Johnson.

“I was scheduled to run a Late Model race here 15 years ago and got rained-out, so this is the first time I’ve had a chance to actually run the dirt track here,” Stewart said during a media session Friday afternoon. “It’s pretty cool. I get to run tonight and it’s cool that my buddy (Bell), who’s a part of TSR, gets to go out, too. The hard part is he’s probably going to whip-up on me tonight and I’m going to feel like an idiot.”

Bell, a regular in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with Kyle Busch Motorsports, kicked-off his 2017 season by winning the prestigious Chili Bowl Nationals at Tulsa, Okla., in January. Bell cut his racing teeth traveling from his hometown of Norman, Okla., into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to regularly compete on its array of dirt tracks.

“It’s going to be awesome to tie the connection between Sprint Car races and NASCAR races,” Bell said. “I’ve been wondering ever since I was a kid coming down here…you’d drive down (Interstate) 35 going down to the local dirt tracks where I ran Micro-Sprints and you’d see the big track and you’d see the dirt track. For a while it seemed that Sprint Car racing was absent at the dirt track, so it’s awesome to be able to bring Sprint Cars here on NASCAR weekend.”

Stewart said Bell will be the most talented driver on the grid both nights. “The kid’s awesome, that’s why we want him in our race car,” Stewart said. “He’s fun to work with. I like being around him. Even on a night when it doesn’t go perfect he’s still smiling. It means a lot to us to have a guy like him. When you’ve got 370 of the best dirt track drivers in the country (at the Chili Bowl), he didn’t just barely win it _ he won it big. Those kinds of wins are what define you as a driver. When you watch that you realize why he’s special.”

Stewart also suggested that once NASCAR fans experience the unique sound of a Sprint Car, they’ll be hooked. “I think places like this and Charlotte that have a dirt track across the street, it’s the perfect way to have fans check it out,” Stewart said. “You know, it’s how I got here, it’s how Christopher got here. Running over there is what got us over here, so we want to show the fans who they are and the potential future stars. They’ve got a great facility over there _ I mean, you’re not going to just an average racetrack.”