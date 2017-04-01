Elliott Picks Up Truck Victory

RacinToday.com

Chase Elliott sprinted away from the field after a restart with 12 laps to go to easily win Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Defending Series champion Johnny Sauter finished second, 1.865 seconds back.

“It was fun today,” Elliott said.

“It was a hard-fought battle, for sure.”

Elliott’s big move after the restart was a block he put on Sauter.

“Chase did what he needed to do with the old block,” Sauter said.

“I saw him coming in the mirror with a big run, and I knew I had to block him,” Elliott said. “Fortunately, it worked out.”

Christopher Bell led a race-high 96 laps, 90 in the final 110-lap stage. He finished third.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race – Alpha Energy Solutions 250

Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville, Virginia

Saturday, April 1, 2017

(1) Chase Elliott(i), Chevrolet, 250. (2) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 250. (6) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 250. (9) Noah Gragson #, Toyota, 250. (16) Ty Dillon(i), Chevrolet, 250. (15) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 250. (5) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 250. (3) Timothy Peters, Toyota, 250. (4) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 250. (19) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 250. (8) Chase Briscoe #, Ford, 250. (20) Regan Smith, Ford, 250. (7) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 250. (22) Austin Hill, Ford, 250. (11) Kaz Grala #, Chevrolet, 250. (14) Kyle Donahue, Chevrolet, 250. (10) Grant Enfinger #, Toyota, 250. (21) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 250. (27) Cody Coughlin #, Toyota, 250. (17) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 249. (13) Austin Cindric #, Ford, 249. (25) Caleb Holman, Chevrolet, 249. (31) Wendell Chavous #, Chevrolet, 248. (26) TJ Bell, Chevrolet, 247. (18) Stewart Friesen #, Chevrolet, 247. (24) Justin Haley #, Chevrolet, 246. (23) Brandon Brown(i), Chevrolet, 242. (12) John H Nemechek, Chevrolet, 226. (28) Travis Kvapil, Chevrolet, Engine, 186. (30) Donnie Levister, Chevrolet, Brakes, 100. (32) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, Brakes, 24. (29) Bryce Napier, Chevrolet, Parked, 3.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 64.867 mph.

Time of Race: 02 Hrs, 01 Mins, 38 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.865 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 63 laps.

Lead Changes: 4 among 3 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Elliott(i) 1-75; C. Bell 76-81; J. Sauter 82-143; C. Bell 144-233; C. Elliott(i) 234-250.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): C. Bell 2 times for 96 laps; C. Elliott(i) 2 times for 92 laps; J. Sauter 1 time for 62 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 23,21,88,4,98,29,17,18,99,8

Stage #2 Top Ten: 21,88,29,17,98,24,51,33,4,02