Rain Puts Larson On Martinsville Pole

Rain washed out qualifying at Martinsville Speedway, putting Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kyle Larson on the pole for Sunday’s STP 500 (2 p.m. ET on FS1) on the basis of owner points.

Larson, who won last weekend’s Monster Energy Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.

He finished third at the Martinsville short track a year ago.

“It definitely helps to start up front,” said Larson, the only driver to earn points in the first two stages of all five races this season. “I think this will be my most difficult track probably to earn stage points in each of the stages, just because it’s not a track that suits me that well.

“This is the toughest track for me, so it’s cool to be the only guy that has made points every stage. I think the stage points are a big deal to gain points and help point your way to the playoffs if need be. So, yeah, it’s been nice to run so strong early in the year, especially all throughout the race because, like I said, those stage points have turned out to be really big and important.”

Chase Elliott will start next to Larson on the front row.

“I’m working through a lot of race tracks, for sure,” Elliott said. “Martinsville and Sonoma are, to me, the two that I feel like I need to work on the most. That’s not to say there’s not other places I need to work on. But I think Martinsville and Sonoma are the two places that seemed to give me the most troubles last year.

“So, I’m just trying to work through that. I think some of the things you see here at Martinsville are some of the same things you see at Sonoma, with how tight the corners are and how slow some parts of the race track are. So I think there’s some similarities there; and hopefully, if one can be corrected, the other one will come along with it.”

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – STP 500

Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville, Virginia

Friday, March 31, 2017