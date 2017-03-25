Larson Claims Xfinity Win In Fontana

Kyle Larson’s big West Coast weekend continued Saturday as the Chip Ganassi Racing driver won the Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.

Larson, who on Friday won the pole for Sunday’s Monster Energy Cup race at Auto Club, edged Joey Logano of Team Penske for the win.

Larson held off Logano after after a restart with four laps to go.

“The racing there at the end with Joey was awesome,” said Larson, a California native who got his first Series victory at the two-mile track. “I had just a couple-lap fresher tires than he did, and I was able to chase him down. That was a lot of fun.

“I wish that last caution wouldn’t have come out, because it would have been easier for me to win, I think. But a heck of a race. I honestly didn’t think we would be here yesterday. I was struggling bad in practice. Fought the balance a lot throughout the race, too. Finally, the last few runs, we hit on it and it felt good for the short run and throughout the long run.

Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing finished third.

Logano, while not happy with finishing second, said he did have a good time.

“I vote for two races at Auto Club Speedway,” he said. “I’ll be the first to say that. What an awesome race track. It’s so much fun. You can run anywhere you want. The racing is great. There is tire falloff. There are bumps. There’s everything here. It’s the perfect race track. I wish we came here more often because it’s the best race track we go to, so I’m excited about racing tomorrow. I’m mad about not winning today is the best way to put it.”

Bush was not in quite as upbeat at Logano.

“We were just a little bit off all weekend for some reason – just kind of missing something,” he said. “Not sure what it is yet. We’re working on trying to find from what our damage was the last couple of years. The guys have worked hard and done a good job with good stuff and good equipment and we’re just trying to make the most of it and get it better. We’re definitely behind a couple of the other teams right now. On the short run stuff we weren’t very good, didn’t have very good speed, but we knew we had long run speed but the race didn’t come down to that for us today.”

NASCAR XFINITY Series Race – Service King 300

Auto Club Speedway

Fontana, California

Saturday, March 25, 2017

(7) Kyle Larson(i), Chevrolet, 150. (1) Joey Logano(i), Ford, 150. (16) Kyle Busch(i), Toyota, 150. (3) Erik Jones(i), Toyota, 150. (6) William Byron #, Chevrolet, 150. (10) Darrell Wallace Jr., Ford, 150. (14) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 150. (13) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 150. (20) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 150. (9) Ty Dillon(i), Chevrolet, 150. (2) Daniel Hemric #, Chevrolet, 150. (11) Blake Koch, Chevrolet, 150. (17) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 150. (19) Casey Mears, Ford, 150. (15) Ryan Reed, Ford, 150. (23) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 150. (22) Matt Tifft #, Toyota, 150. (26) Corey LaJoie(i), Toyota, 150. (18) Spencer Gallagher #, Chevrolet, 150. (21) Dakoda Armstrong, Toyota, 150. (25) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 150. (28) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 150. (27) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 150. (33) David Starr, Chevrolet, 150. (34) Martin Roy, Chevrolet, 150. (30) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 150. (31) Ray Black Jr., Chevrolet, 150. (37) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 150. (32) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, 150. (36) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 150. (29) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, 150. (8) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 149. (12) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 148. (40) Mike Harmon, Dodge, 146. (4) Cole Custer #, Ford, Accident, 106. (5) Paul Menard(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 94. (24) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, Accident, 81. (39) Brandon Hightower, Dodge, Transmission, 72. (38) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, Vibration, 12. (35) Jordan Anderson(i), Chevrolet, Electrical, 3.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 116.883 mph.

Time of Race: 02 Hrs, 34 Mins, 00 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.127 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 43 laps.

Lead Changes: 18 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J. Logano(i) 1-31; J. Clements 32-33; K. Busch(i) 34-41; K. Larson(i) 42-48; K. Busch(i) 49-72; J. Logano(i) 73; K. Busch(i) 74-77; J. Logano(i) 78-87; K. Busch(i) 88-90; J. Logano(i) 91-96; R. Black Jr. 97; K. Busch(i) 98-103; W. Byron # 104; K. Larson(i) 105-107; K. Busch(i) 108-117; J. Logano(i) 118-138; K. Larson(i) 139-142; J. Logano(i) 143; K. Larson(i) 144-150.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): J. Logano(i) 6 times for 70 laps; K. Busch(i) 6 times for 55 laps; K. Larson(i) 4 times for 21 laps; J. Clements 1 time for 2 laps; W. Byron # 1 time for 1 lap; R. Black Jr. 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 18,1,42,20,9,3,48,00,2,21

Stage #2 Top Ten: 18,22,20,42,1,3,2,00,48,9