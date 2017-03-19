Ryan Newman Wins In Desert To End Drought

RacinToday.com

Ryan Newman ended a NASCAR Cup Series winless skid that dated back to 2013 on Sunday when he and his Richard Childress Racing team decided to not follow the leaders into the pits during a caution with six laps to go, held the lead for two laps and won at Phoenix International Raceway.

“I lost count (of the number of races between victories), that’s how long it’s been,” Newman, who started 22nd, said.

“Gutsy call by Luke (Lambert, his crew chief),” Newman said. “I called for two tires and he called for none.”

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kyle Larson, who took two tires and was first out the pits on the final stop, finished second after restarting fourth on the green-white-checkered finale. Phoenix marked Larson’s third straight runner-up finish.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch, who appeared to have the race won until Team Penske’s Joey Logano crashed to bring out the final yellow, finished third.

“Everything’s great,” Busch, who walked to his post-race motorhome with blood running down his face after getting into a brawl with Logano and Logano’s crew after last week’s race, said. “We got a top five and that’s what we set out to do here today. We got a third so we should be pumped about that.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who also opted not to pit on the final caution, and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top five.

Busch had a 3.5-second lead when a caution flag waved for the seventh time in the race with six laps to go. Most of the field pitted. Larson came out first but Newman restarted with the lead as he Stenhouse and Truex Jr. opted not to pit.

“We kind of struggled a little bit in traffic,” Busch said, “but the car liked the clean air and we were sitting pretty, but that’s racing.”

Larson quickly moved to second but could not catch Newman after the green-white-checker restart.

“I wish I wouldn’t have gotten sideways there in (turns) 1 and 2,” Larson said, “and I would have stayed close enough to Newman and I probably would have got him down in (Turns) 3 and 4 coming to the white. You never know though. That’s how the races play out. Maybe I made a mistake there. This one stings because I feel like I was in the best spot out of anybody there to line up fourth on two tires. But, it’s really, really cool to be the point leader right now. That was a goal of mine going into today.”

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race – Camping World 500

Phoenix Raceway

Avondale, Arizona

Sunday, March 19, 2017

(22) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 314. (4) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 314. (9) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 314. (21) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 314. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 314. (23) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 314. (27) Daniel Suarez #, Toyota, 314. (8) Erik Jones #, Toyota, 314. (14) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 314. (19) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 314. (16) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 314. (7) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 314. (13) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 314. (3) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevrolet, 314. (5) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 314. (15) Ty Dillon #, Chevrolet, 314. (28) Aric Almirola, Ford, 314. (17) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 314. (24) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 314. (10) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 314. (18) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, 314. (26) Danica Patrick, Ford, 314. (2) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 314. (25) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 314. (11) Kurt Busch, Ford, 314. (20) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 314. (33) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 314. (29) Landon Cassill, Ford, 313. (30) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 313. (35) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 312. (1) Joey Logano, Ford, Accident, 307. (39) * Timmy Hill(i), Chevrolet, 307. (37) * Derrike Cope, Chevrolet, 307. (32) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, Accident, 256. (34) David Ragan, Ford, Accident, 204. (36) Gray Gaulding #, Toyota, Accident, 201. (12) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, Accident, 190. (31) * Corey LaJoie #, Toyota, Accident, 115. (38) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, Transmission, 9.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 104.271 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 00 Mins, 41 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.312 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 45 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J. Logano 1-29; R. Sorenson 30; J. Logano 31-78; Kurt Busch 79; J. Logano 80-84; C. Elliott 85-118; K. Larson 119; C. Elliott 120-121; K. Larson 122; C. Elliott 123-152; K. Larson 153; C. Elliott 154-193; Kyle Busch 194; C. Buescher 195; Kyle Busch 196-308; R. Newman 309-314.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kyle Busch 2 times for 114 laps; C. Elliott 4 times for 106 laps; J. Logano 3 times for 82 laps; R. Newman 1 time for 6 laps; K. Larson 3 times for 3 laps; R. Sorenson 1 time for 1 lap; C. Buescher 1 time for 1 lap; Kurt Busch 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 22,42,2,24,1,18,21,48,31,88

Stage #2 Top Ten: 24,42,18,48,2,1,77,21,11,4