Logano Claims Pole For Phoenix Cup Race

RacinToday.com

Joey Logano of Team Penske edged Ryan Blaney in Friday’s Monster Energy Cup Series qualifying session to win the pole for Sunday’s race at Phoenix International raceway.

The pole was Logano’s first at the 1-mile PIR oval and the 18th of his career. He got it with a lap in 26.216 seconds (137.321 mph).

Blaney put his Wood Brothers Racing Ford on the front row with a lap at 136.877 mph.

“I woke up this morning thinking about my race car, and how we could end up sitting here (as the pole winner) at the end of the day,” said Logano.

Earlier on Friday, Logano met with NASCAR officials and Kyle Busch to talk about last Sunday’s last-lap collision between the drivers and an ensuing brawl on pit road.

“In between, do I have to think about other things? Yeah, obviously, we had a meeting today. There’s a lot of, I guess, distractions that we don’t typically have. So it’s a matter of managing those distractions and keeping your head back in the right spot for when it’s game time.”

Last week Blaney was third in Las Vegas qualifying.

“The last two weekends, we’ve shown really good speed in qualifying trim,” Blaney said. “It’s nice to have fast race cars. You’ve seen it the past two weeks. Our Wood Brothers car and the Penske group have been fast in qualifying trim.

“That’s something to be proud of as the two organizations work well together. We just needed a little more to get there, but we were close.”

Busch qualified ninth and was apparently no in the mood to talk about meetings and brawls.

“Everything’s great,” he said. “I’m back at the race track and I’m in my race car. So that’s why everything is great. You have the opportunity to have something else happen during the week and it didn’t. So it’s good to be back at the track and here in Phoenix. West Coast swing. Loving the time out here.

“Our Skittles Camry was just a little off today. Not bad. I feel like there’s some moments there that we can work on and get a little bit better and get it to where we need it for race trim obviously. Qualifying trim we were the top JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) car I guess. I think (Erik) Jones beat us out. We still kind of call them the Toyota guys so he beat us out there a little bit there. He’s in eighth. But overall a good run, a strong run for us here today. Glad to make it to the final round. It wasn’t looking pretty for us there for a minute. All in all just looking forward to being able to get a good run, get a good solid run here. We haven’t had one yet this year. We need one. And just get our rhythm going.”

###

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Camping World 500

Phoenix Raceway

Avondale, Arizona

Friday, March 17, 2017