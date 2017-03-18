Logano Claims Pole For Phoenix Cup Race
RacinToday.com
Joey Logano of Team Penske edged Ryan Blaney in Friday’s Monster Energy Cup Series qualifying session to win the pole for Sunday’s race at Phoenix International raceway.
The pole was Logano’s first at the 1-mile PIR oval and the 18th of his career. He got it with a lap in 26.216 seconds (137.321 mph).
Blaney put his Wood Brothers Racing Ford on the front row with a lap at 136.877 mph.
“I woke up this morning thinking about my race car, and how we could end up sitting here (as the pole winner) at the end of the day,” said Logano.
Earlier on Friday, Logano met with NASCAR officials and Kyle Busch to talk about last Sunday’s last-lap collision between the drivers and an ensuing brawl on pit road.
“In between, do I have to think about other things? Yeah, obviously, we had a meeting today. There’s a lot of, I guess, distractions that we don’t typically have. So it’s a matter of managing those distractions and keeping your head back in the right spot for when it’s game time.”
Last week Blaney was third in Las Vegas qualifying.
“The last two weekends, we’ve shown really good speed in qualifying trim,” Blaney said. “It’s nice to have fast race cars. You’ve seen it the past two weeks. Our Wood Brothers car and the Penske group have been fast in qualifying trim.
“That’s something to be proud of as the two organizations work well together. We just needed a little more to get there, but we were close.”
Busch qualified ninth and was apparently no in the mood to talk about meetings and brawls.
“Everything’s great,” he said. “I’m back at the race track and I’m in my race car. So that’s why everything is great. You have the opportunity to have something else happen during the week and it didn’t. So it’s good to be back at the track and here in Phoenix. West Coast swing. Loving the time out here.
“Our Skittles Camry was just a little off today. Not bad. I feel like there’s some moments there that we can work on and get a little bit better and get it to where we need it for race trim obviously. Qualifying trim we were the top JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) car I guess. I think (Erik) Jones beat us out. We still kind of call them the Toyota guys so he beat us out there a little bit there. He’s in eighth. But overall a good run, a strong run for us here today. Glad to make it to the final round. It wasn’t looking pretty for us there for a minute. All in all just looking forward to being able to get a good run, get a good solid run here. We haven’t had one yet this year. We need one. And just get our rhythm going.”
###
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Camping World 500
Phoenix Raceway
Avondale, Arizona
Friday, March 17, 2017
- (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 137.321 mph.
- (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 136.877 mph.
- (88) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevrolet, 136.783 mph.
- (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 136.654 mph.
- (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 136.302 mph.
- (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 136.193 mph.
- (24) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 136.152 mph.
- (77) Erik Jones #, Toyota, 136.137 mph.
- (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 135.926 mph.
- (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 135.859 mph.
- (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 135.839 mph.
- (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 135.695 mph.
- (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 135.731 mph.
- (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 135.624 mph.
- (13) Ty Dillon #, Chevrolet, 135.603 mph.
- (78) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 135.532 mph.
- (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 135.405 mph.
- (27) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, 135.349 mph.
- (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 135.166 mph.
- (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 135.019 mph.
- (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 134.973 mph.
- (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 134.821 mph.
- (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 134.469 mph.
- (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 134.394 mph.
- (95) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 133.889 mph.
- (10) Danica Patrick, Ford, 133.789 mph.
- (19) Daniel Suarez #, Toyota, 133.764 mph.
- (43) Aric Almirola, Ford, 133.467 mph.
- (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 133.309 mph.
- (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 133.195 mph.
- (83) Corey LaJoie #, Toyota, 133.062 mph.
- (72) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 133.033 mph.
- (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 133.013 mph.
- (38) David Ragan, Ford, 132.935 mph.
- (15) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 132.052 mph.
- (23) Gray Gaulding #, Toyota, 131.488 mph.
- (55) Derrike Cope, Chevrolet, 129.218 mph.
- (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 128.032 mph.
- (51) Timmy Hill(i), Chevrolet, 126.596 mph.
No Comment