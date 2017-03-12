Logano Wins Vegas Xfinity Race

RacinToday.com

Joey Logano cleared Kyle Larson off Turn 4 on the final restart and pulled away to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race in Las Vegas by .602 seconds.

“Man, it’s a lot of fun to have these Team Penske cars fast again in the Xfinity Series,” said Logano who led 106 laps in winning for the first time this season in his first-ever Las Vegas start in the series. “Man, it feels good.

“But those restarts were crazy, though. You don’t know which lane to pick. You don’t know who is a good pusher. You try to remember what happened on the last (restart).”

Logano took over eighth place all-time in career Series victories.

“It was a fun race, for sure,” Logano said. “First off, what a great group of guys and girls that have been put together for this 12 car. That’s three wins a row for this 12 car since Watkins Glen last year, so I’m proud to be a small piece of that and get to drive that thing. We have a lot of fun.”

Kyle Busch led each of the 45 laps in Stage 1 but faded to seventh at the finish after the handling of his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota deteriorated in the second half of the race.

Brad Keselowski, Logano’s teammate, won Stage 2, but Keselowski brought the No. 22 Mustang to pit road for an unscheduled stop on Lap 108 because of a loose wheel and recovered to finish 10th.

Daniel Suarez ran third, followed by Justin Allgaier—the highest finishing series regular–Austin Dillon and Darrell Wallace Jr.

“It felt like at the end of the race we had a lot of speed on the short run,” Suarez said, “but for some reason on the long run we didn’t have the speed that we wanted. We lost a lot of track position, but Chris did an amazing job working to gain track position, putting myself back into the top five and with some adjustments we were able to keep ourselves there.”

###

NASCAR XFINITY Series Race – Boyd Gaming 300

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas, Nevada

Saturday, March 11, 2017

(4) Joey Logano(i), Ford, 200. (7) Kyle Larson(i), Chevrolet, 200. (3) Daniel Suarez(i), Toyota, 200. (13) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200. (5) Austin Dillon(i), Chevrolet, 200. (16) Darrell Wallace Jr., Ford, 200. (1) Kyle Busch(i), Toyota, 200. (14) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 200. (10) Ryan Reed, Ford, 200. (2) Brad Keselowski(i), Ford, 200. (20) Cole Custer #, Ford, 200. (19) Blake Koch, Chevrolet, 200. (8) Daniel Hemric #, Chevrolet, 200. (18) William Byron #, Chevrolet, 200. (12) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 200. (11) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 200. (15) Aric Almirola(i), Ford, 200. (27) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 200. (22) Drew Herring, Toyota, 200. (21) Dakoda Armstrong, Toyota, 200. (28) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200. (23) J.J. Yeley, Toyota, 200. (24) Spencer Gallagher #, Chevrolet, 200. (9) Ty Dillon(i), Chevrolet, 199. (26) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 199. (25) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 198. (31) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, 198. (37) David Starr, Chevrolet, 197. (34) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 197. (36) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 196. (29) Ray Black Jr., Chevrolet, 196. (35) Martin Roy, Chevrolet, 196. (32) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 195. (6) Matt Tifft #, Toyota, Accident, 191. (17) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 189. (33) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Accident, 177. (39) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, Brakes, 159. (38) Brandon Hightower, Chevrolet, Vibration, 18. (40) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, Accident, 4. (30) Jordan Anderson(i), Chevrolet, Electrical, 1.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 118.525 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 31 Mins, 52 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.602 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 44 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K. Busch(i) 1-48; K. Larson(i) 49-74; J. Logano(i) 75; K. Larson(i) 76-80; B. Keselowski(i) 81-92; J. Logano(i) 93-142; K. Larson(i) 143-144; J. Yeley 145; J. Logano(i) 146-200.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): J. Logano(i) 3 times for 106 laps; K. Busch(i) 1 time for 48 laps; K. Larson(i) 3 times for 33 laps; B. Keselowski(i) 1 time for 12 laps; J. Yeley 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 18,42,12,22,7,20,19,6,3,16

Stage #2 Top Ten: 22,18,7,42,21,12,2,19,20,6