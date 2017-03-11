Keselowski Wins Cup Pole At Las Vegas

Brad Keselowski won the pole for Sunday’s Monster Energy Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway by laying down a lap at the 1.5-mile oval in 27.881 (193.680 mph).

The pole was Keselowski’s first of the season, his first in nine attempts at Las Vegas and the 13th of his career.

And he got it with a less-than-perfect lap that saw him run into trouble in the first two corners.

“I don’t know what the answer is,” said Keselowski, the defending winner at Las Vegas and last week’s winner at Atlanta. “I’ll have to look through a bunch of data, and the smart guys – the engineers and crew chiefs – will probably point some of that stuff out to me. But, yeah, every time I looked at the tracker, the cars that were fast in 1 and 2 weren’t in 3 and 4, and we were the opposite.

“We were really good in 3 and 4… but we’ll take it either way.”

The former Cup champion edged Martin Truex Jr. (193.458 mph) for the top starting spot in Sunday’s 400-miler (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX) by .003 seconds.

Like Keselowski, Truex missed turns 1 and 2 on the lap that counted but was strong through Turns 3 and 4 in securing his front-row starting spot.

“I felt like we had a pretty well-put-together lap, but it wasn’t perfect,” Truex said. “Not quite as good through Turns 1 and 2 with the bumps as I’d like to be, and it felt like we hit 3 and 4 good. I felt like the bumps in 1 and 2 got us.

“All in all, I felt like we just missed the pace a little bit. We were really strong in practice and thought (the track) would pick up quite a bit of speed tonight, and it didn’t. That threw us a little bit of a curve and kind of hurt our setup. It was a good recovery. We made a lot of changes as qualifying went on and got better at the end. That’s all you can ask for.”

Ryan Blaney qualified third after setting the fastest lap of the day (194.147 mph) in the second of the three rounds. Matt Kenseth will start fourth, followed by Kyle Larson and Joey Logano.

###

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Kobalt 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas, Nevada

Friday, March 10, 2017