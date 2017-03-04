Busch, Bell Win In Double-Dip In Atlanta

Kyle Busch pulled away after a restart on Lap 148 of 163 and beat Brad Keselowski to the finish line by .605 seconds to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

In the second half of Saturday’s double-header at AMS, Christopher Bell held off Matt Crafton on a green-white-checkered restart to win the Camping World Truck Series race. It was Bell’s third win in the series and it came in an event in which he won all three stages.

In Xfinity, Busch gave props to his team.

“I can’t say enough about my pit crew,” Busch said. “They did an awesome job getting me off pit road first for that final run.”

The victory was Busch’s 87th in 329 starts, extending his own series record.

“We weren’t great early on,” he said. “We weren’t great through the middle and Scott Graves (crew chief) and these guys, they worked on this car all day long.”

Keselowski won the first stage, earning a playoff point for the No. 22 Team Penske Ford. He also finished second in the final segment.

“To get second is kissing your sister but it is still better than nothing I guess,” Keselowski said. “We had a really good car today and some good adjustments at the end to pick up a little speed. I thought the 41 was class of the field and I don’t know what happened there to mix him up. Kyle and I had a great battle there at the end. It was just a matter of kind of catching the breaks in traffic and making the right moves. I thought we were a tiny bit faster than Kyle but I kept catching traffic in the wrong spot. That was a bummer but still a solid effort and a good day and I am proud of my team.”

Kevin Harvick Harvick won Stage 2 convincingly.

In trucks, Bell had a 3-plus-second lead on the field with six laps to go but the eighth yellow of the day set up a restart with two laps to go.

On the restart, Crafton and Bell went side-by-side for a lap before Bell was able to get solidly out front.

“I was just trying to do everything I could to make sure I got a good restart and I didn’t get my momentum broke,” Bell said. “These Truck races are really tough to get restarts going because it’s so, so aero dependent and you can get all sorts of momentum or you can get all sorts of momentum taken away from you and I think that happened to me there in the middle section of the race, but Rudy (Rugle, crew chief) and the guys just – they did an awesome job preparing this thing. It was really fast all weekend. Man, it was just a dream machine. It was really, really good.”

###

NASCAR XFINITY Series Race – Rinnai 250

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Georgia

Saturday, March 04, 2017

(1) Kyle Busch(i), Toyota, 163. (3) Brad Keselowski(i), Ford, 163. (4) Kyle Larson(i), Chevrolet, 163. (12) Kevin Harvick(i), Ford, 163. (22) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 163. (13) Darrell Wallace Jr, Ford, 163. (2) William Byron #, Chevrolet, 163. (17) Austin Dillon(i), Chevrolet, 163. (6) Daniel Hemric #, Chevrolet, 163. (8) Cole Custer #, Ford, 163. (11) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 163. (7) Matt Tifft #, Toyota, 163. (9) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 163. (30) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 163. (18) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 163. (19) Corey Lajoie(i), Toyota, 163. (14) Ty Dillon(i), Chevrolet, 163. (10) Ryan Reed, Ford, 163. (15) Aric Almirola(i), Ford, 163. (5) Denny Hamlin(i), Toyota, 162. (23) Dakoda Armstrong, Toyota, 162. (28) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 161. (33) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 161. (35) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, 160. (24) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 160. (32) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, 160. (29) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 160. (21) Spencer Gallagher #, Chevrolet, 160. (36) Ray Black Jr, Chevrolet, 159. (16) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 159. (37) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 158. (38) David Starr, Chevrolet, 158. (31) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 156. (39) Chris Cockrum, Chevrolet, 156. (34) Clint King, Chevrolet, Rear Gear, 139. (20) JJ Yeley, Toyota, Engine, 128. (27) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, Suspension, 76. (40) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, Brakes, 24. (26) Jordan Anderson(i), Chevrolet, Ignition, 2. (25) Blake Koch, Chevrolet, Accident, 2.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 128.435 mph.

Time of Race: 01 Hrs, 57 Mins, 16 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.605 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 26 laps.

Lead Changes: 6 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K. Busch(i) 1-7; B. Keselowski(i) 8-42; K. Harvick(i) 43; B. Keselowski(i) 44-61; K. Harvick(i) 62-124; K. Larson(i) 125-144; K. Busch(i) 145-163.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): K. Harvick(i) 2 times for 64 laps; B. Keselowski(i) 2 times for 53 laps; K. Busch(i) 2 times for 26 laps; K. Larson(i) 1 time for 20 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: Keselowski, Busch, Harvick, Hamlin, Hemric, Custer, Byron, Larson, T. Dillon, Sadler

Stage #2 Top Ten: Harvick, Keselowski, Busch, Larson, Hamlin, Byron, Sadler, Custer, Hemric, A. Dillon

###

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race – Active Pest Control 200

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Georgia

Saturday, March 04, 2017

(1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 130. (7) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 130. (6) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 130. (15) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 130. (9) Chase Elliott(i), Chevrolet, 130. (5) Alex Bowman(i), Chevrolet, 130. (18) Austin Dillon(i), Chevrolet, 130. (14) Grant Enfinger #, Toyota, 130. (8) Timothy Peters, Toyota, 130. (24) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 130. (13) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 130. (23) Regan Smith, Ford, 130. (21) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 130. (10) Noah Gragson #, Toyota, 130. (12) Kaz Grala #, Chevrolet, 130. (16) Cody Coughlin #, Toyota, 130. (25) TJ Bell, Chevrolet, 130. (27) Austin Hill, Ford, 130. (20) Stewart Friesen #, Chevrolet, 130. (30) Wendell Chavous, Chevrolet, 130. (3) Austin Cindric #, Ford, 129. (17) Korbin Forrister, Toyota, 128. (26) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 128. (22) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 128. (4) Chase Briscoe #, Ford, 127. (2) Kyle Busch(i), Toyota, 127. (31) Mike Harmon(i), Chevrolet, 124. (28) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, Accident, 102. (11) John H Nemechek, Chevrolet, Accident, 79. (32) Akinori Ogata, Chevrolet, Oil Leak, 51. (19) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, Fuel Pump, 28. (29) Todd Peck, Chevrolet, Overheating, 2.;

Average Speed of Race Winner: 108.477 mph.

Time of Race: 01 Hrs, 50 Mins, 44 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.446 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 38 laps.

Lead Changes: 6 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Bell 1-83; K. Busch(i) 84-108; G. Enfinger # 109-112; M. Crafton 113; C. Bell 114-127; M. Crafton 128; C. Bell 129-130.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): C. Bell 3 times for 99 laps; K. Busch(i) 1 time for 25 laps; G. Enfinger # 1 time for 4 laps; M. Crafton 2 times for 2 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 4,51,88,27,19,21,8,29,98,99

Stage #2 Top Ten: 4,51,27,17,88,21,24,23,66,7