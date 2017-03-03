Harvick Rolls To Cup Pole At Atlanta

RacinToday.com

Kevin Harvick drove to the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Friday.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver claimed P1 with a lap at 190.398 mph at the 1.5-mile Atlanta oval.

Afterward he gave big credit to his team.

“We have had two different styles of body on this chassis so I think that says a lot about our team. Rodney (Childers) and everybody on this No. 4 Jimmy John’s Busch Ford do a good job,” Harvick said. “We didn’t spend very much time at all on qualifying today. We really concentrated on trying to get our race stuff right. I think as we had a couple hours to work on it there we were able to dial the setup in and made it better in every round.

“I was able to see the last round going into turn one. The first two rounds that sun was so bright. I am really excited to get our first pole with Ford. Everybody has done a great job. We have spent a lot of time getting the cars transformed into where they are today. To be at the race track and already have a win for the 41 and a pole for us and everybody running good says a lot about the effort that has gone into this transition.”

Qualifying second fastest was Ryan Newman in his Richard Childress Racing Chevy. He had a lap at 189.870 mph in the final session of qualifying.

Love it, he said.

“’Well, it’s big,” Newman said. “We were so close (to Harvick). I really wanted to beat my old buddy, Buddy Baker’s record there. Been tied with him for a while so that was kind of rough. But I’m just proud of the guys and proud of the effort. It is the litmus test for us for a lot of the rest of the season. It was a good start for sure.”

Third fastest in qualifying was Kyle Busch in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a lap at 189.850 mph.

“It was alright – not what we wanted,” Busch said, “but close enough. Just kept getting tighter as the rounds kept going, so just didn’t have enough adjustment in the car for that, but guys did a great job giving me a fast car.”

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Georgia

Friday, March 03, 2017