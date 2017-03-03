Harvick Rolls To Cup Pole At Atlanta
RacinToday.com
Kevin Harvick drove to the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Friday.
The Stewart-Haas Racing driver claimed P1 with a lap at 190.398 mph at the 1.5-mile Atlanta oval.
Afterward he gave big credit to his team.
“We have had two different styles of body on this chassis so I think that says a lot about our team. Rodney (Childers) and everybody on this No. 4 Jimmy John’s Busch Ford do a good job,” Harvick said. “We didn’t spend very much time at all on qualifying today. We really concentrated on trying to get our race stuff right. I think as we had a couple hours to work on it there we were able to dial the setup in and made it better in every round.
“I was able to see the last round going into turn one. The first two rounds that sun was so bright. I am really excited to get our first pole with Ford. Everybody has done a great job. We have spent a lot of time getting the cars transformed into where they are today. To be at the race track and already have a win for the 41 and a pole for us and everybody running good says a lot about the effort that has gone into this transition.”
Qualifying second fastest was Ryan Newman in his Richard Childress Racing Chevy. He had a lap at 189.870 mph in the final session of qualifying.
Love it, he said.
“’Well, it’s big,” Newman said. “We were so close (to Harvick). I really wanted to beat my old buddy, Buddy Baker’s record there. Been tied with him for a while so that was kind of rough. But I’m just proud of the guys and proud of the effort. It is the litmus test for us for a lot of the rest of the season. It was a good start for sure.”
Third fastest in qualifying was Kyle Busch in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a lap at 189.850 mph.
“It was alright – not what we wanted,” Busch said, “but close enough. Just kept getting tighter as the rounds kept going, so just didn’t have enough adjustment in the car for that, but guys did a great job giving me a fast car.”
(This story will be updated shortly)
###
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Hampton, Georgia
Friday, March 03, 2017
- (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 190.398 mph.
- (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 189.870 mph.
- (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 189.850 mph.
- (17) Ricky Stehnouse Jr., Ford, 188.854 mph.
- (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 188.783 mph.
- (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 188.738 mph.
- (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 188.591 mph.
- (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 187.722 mph.
- (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 187.716 mph.
- (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 187.652 mph.
- (24) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 187.589 mph.
- (88) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevrolet, 187.089 mph.
- (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 186.988 mph.
- (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 186.623 mph.
- (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 186.604 mph.
- (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 186.428 mph.
- (27) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, 186.397 mph.
- (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 186.309 mph.
- (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 186.165 mph.
- (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 185.084 mph.
- (19) Daniel Suarez #, Toyota, 185.028 mph.
- (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 185.022 mph.
- (77) Erik Jones #, Toyota, 184.107 mph.
- (10) Danica Patrick, Ford, 182.705 mph.
- (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 186.522 mph.
- (13) Ty Dillon #, Chevrolet, 186.121 mph.
- (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 185.300 mph.
- (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 185.245 mph.
- (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 185.090 mph.
- (43) Aric Almirola, Ford, 184.591 mph.
- (23) Gray Gaulding #, Toyota, 182.362 mph.
- (83) Corey LaJoie #, Toyota, 181.188 mph.
- (15) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 180.604 mph.
- (38) David Ragan, Ford, 13.126 mph.
- (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 0.000 mph.
- (95) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 0.000 mph.
- (72) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 0.000 mph.
- (55) Derrike Cope, Chevrolet, 0.000 mph.
- (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 0.000 mph
No Comment