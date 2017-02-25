Reed Wins Ugly Xfinity Opener At DIS

Ryan Reed won his second Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway as he survived a marathon crash-o-rama to win on Saturday afternoon/Saturday night.

Reed, who won the race in 2015, got the victory by holding off Kasey Kahne in overtime in a race which set a near-record for cautions (10) at DIS and lasted over three-and-a-half hours.

“I’ve had so many people come up and tell me how amazing my first win (Daytona) was,” Reed said. “A lot of people know that I have Type 1 Diabetes and to see what (that) win meant to so many people drove me to get back to victory lane.”

The 23-year-old Roush Fenway Racing driver picked up 47 regular-season points as well as five playoff points under the new race format.

Kahne, Austin Dillon, Brad Keselowski and Brendan Gaughan rounded out the top five.

Only 20 of the 40 cars which started the race were running at the end.

Elliott Sadler, who led a race-high 40 laps and won the first two stages under caution (earning one playoff point for each) before being sent to the backstretch wall on Lap 104 in a 16-car accident.

Sadler was credited with a 24th-place finish but managed to hold third in the series standings, thanks to points earned in the first two stages. Reed leaves Daytona with a nine-point lead over second-place Brendan Gaughan, with Sadler 14 back.

NASCAR XFINITY Series Race – PowerShares QQQ 300

Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Florida

Saturday, February 25, 2017

(2) Ryan Reed, Ford, 124. (9) Kasey Kahne(i), Chevrolet, 124. (16) Austin Dillon(i), Chevrolet, 124. (6) Brad Keselowski(i), Ford, 124. (18) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 124. (25) Scott Lagasse Jr, Toyota, 124. (35) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 124. (26) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 124. (17) William Byron #, Chevrolet, 124. (34) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, 124. (14) Matt Tifft #, Toyota, 124. (23) Dakoda Armstrong, Toyota, 124. (31) Brandon Hightower, Toyota, 124. (13) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 124. (8) Blake Koch, Chevrolet, 124. (29) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 124. (39) Mario Gosselin, Chevrolet, 124. (36) Ray Black Jr, Chevrolet, 124. (5) Ty Dillon(i), Chevrolet, 124. (7) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 122. (28) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, Engine, 116. (30) Anthony Kumpen, Chevrolet, Overheating, 111. (22) Aric Almirola(i), Ford, Vibration, 108. (11) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, Accident, 106. (24) JJ Yeley, Toyota, Accident, 103. (3) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, Accident, 59. (27) Benny Gordon, Toyota, Accident, 35. (32) Chris Cockrum, Chevrolet, Accident, 32. (1) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, Accident, 28. (15) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, Accident, 28. (4) Daniel Hemric #, Chevrolet, Accident, 28. (19) Erik Jones(i), Toyota, Accident, 28. (12) Darrell Wallace Jr, Ford, Accident, 28. (21) Daniel Suarez(i), Toyota, Accident, 28. (37) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, Accident, 23. (10) Spencer Gallagher #, Chevrolet, Accident, 22. (20) Cole Custer #, Ford, Accident, 22. (38) Clint King, Chevrolet, Accident, 22. (40) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Accident, 22. (33) David Starr, Chevrolet, Engine, 4.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 117.141 mph.

Time of Race: 02 Hrs, 38 Mins, 47 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.218 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 42 laps.

Lead Changes: 23 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: 0; R. Reed 1; B. Keselowski(i) 2-10; K. Kahne(i) 11; E. Sadler 12-30; B. Gaughan 31-35; W. Byron # 36; B. Gaughan 37-47; E. Sadler 48-65; A. Dillon(i) 66-79; B. Keselowski(i) 80-81; A. Dillon(i) 82; B. Keselowski(i) 83-86; A. Dillon(i) 87-97; B. Keselowski(i) 98; A. Dillon(i) 99; B. Keselowski(i) 100; E. Sadler 101-103; K. Kahne(i) 104-111; R. Reed 112; K. Kahne(i) 113-116; R. Reed 117-121; B. Keselowski(i) 122; R. Reed 123-124.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): E. Sadler 3 times for 40 laps; A. Dillon(i) 4 times for 27 laps; B. Keselowski(i) 6 times for 18 laps; B. Gaughan 2 times for 16 laps; K. Kahne(i) 3 times for 13 laps; R. Reed 4 times for 9 laps; W. Byron # 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 1,88,48,3,11,19,90,28,62,2

Stage #2 Top Ten: 1,2,3,16,22,88,62,28,42,11