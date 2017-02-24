Elliott, Hamlin Win Duels
After winning the pole for the Daytona 500 last Sunday, Chase Elliott didn’t need to win his heat race in Thursday’s night’s first Can-Am Duel. But he wanted to and did.
In the second Duel, Denny Hamlin passed Dale Earnhardt Jr. – who had already won the outside pole for this Sunday’s 500 – on the next-to-last lap to win the race by .214 seconds over Clint Bowyer. Earnhardt, who led 53 of 60 laps, and wound up sixth.
Elliott passed second-place starter Brad Keselowski for the lead on Lap 37 and held it the rest of the way in Duel No. 1.
“I just had a lot of steam under the hood, really,” said Elliott, who won his first race in a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series car. “I think that was the biggest thing. The temperatures tonight being kind of cool, it really suited our car well. Just a great way to start the season. I know it’s just a Duel win. We wished it counted towards the Playoffs.
“We would rather it be on Sunday, but at the same time it means a lot to me. It means a lot to our team. It means a lot to NAPA and having this car in NAPA colors tonight… We’re excited about Sunday. I have a great car.”
Earnhardt knew he was doomed after he was passed for the lead.
“I don’t know what I could have done differently to defend that,” said Earnhardt, who was denied a third straight Duel victory. Once I heard the No. 3 (Dillon) was clear on the outside, I knew they was going to have a big run. Denny is so smart, and he knows what he’s doing out there. He’s one of the better plate racers out there.
“Any which way I would have went, he was going to go the other way and probably get by me. I was hoping Austin might push us a little bit since he drives a Chevy; but I don’t know if I would have done it any different than he did, either.”
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race – Can-Am Duel at Daytona 1
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, Florida
Thursday, February 23, 2017
- (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 60.
- (12) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 60.
- (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 60.
- (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 60.
- (5) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 60.
- (10) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 60.
- (3) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 60.
- (13) Aric Almirola, Ford, 60.
- (9) Joey Logano, Ford, 60.
- (18) Cole Whitt, Ford, 60.
- (8) Daniel Suarez #, Toyota, 60.
- (6) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 60.
- (7) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 60.
- (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 60.
- (14) Landon Cassill, Ford, 60.
- (16) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 60.
- (20) Joey Gase(i), Toyota, 60.
- (21) * Corey LaJoie, Toyota, 60.
- (17) * Brendan Gaughan(i), Chevrolet, 60.
- (11) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, 59.
- (19) * Reed Sorenson, Toyota, Accident, 48.
Average Speed of Race Winner: 160.095 mph.
Time of Race: 0 Hrs, 56 Mins, 13 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.156 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 2 for 7 laps.
Lead Changes: 6 among 3 drivers.
Lap Leaders: C. Elliott 1; B. Keselowski 2-11; Kyle Busch 12; B. Keselowski 13-24; Kyle Busch 25-30; B. Keselowski 31-36; C. Elliott 37-60.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): B. Keselowski 3 times for 28 laps; C. Elliott 2 times for 25 laps; Kyle Busch 2 times for 7 laps.
Duel at Daytona 2
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, Florida
Thursday, February 23, 2017
- (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 60.
- (2) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 60.
- (11) Kurt Busch, Ford, 60.
- (14) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 60.
- (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 60.
- (1) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevrolet, 60.
- (12) Danica Patrick, Ford, 60.
- (5) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 60.
- (8) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 60.
- (6) Ty Dillon #, Chevrolet, 60.
- (16) David Ragan, Ford, 60.
- (15) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 60.
- (7) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 60.
- (4) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 60.
- (19) * DJ Kennington, Toyota, 60.
- (18) * Elliott Sadler(i), Chevrolet, 60.
- (17) Michael Waltrip, Toyota, 60.
- (20) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 60.
- (10) Erik Jones #, Toyota, 59.
- (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, Accident, 55.
- (21) * Timmy Hill(i), Chevrolet, Engine, 29.
Average Speed of Race Winner: 156.977 mph.
Time of Race: 0 Hrs, 57 Mins, 20 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.214 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 2 for 8 laps.
Lead Changes: 5 among 3 drivers.
Lap Leaders: D. Earnhardt Jr. 1-2; D. Hamlin 3-4; D. Earnhardt Jr. 5-27; R. Blaney 28-30; D. Earnhardt Jr. 31-58; D. Hamlin 59-60.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): D. Earnhardt Jr. 3 times for 53 laps; D. Hamlin 2 times for 4 laps; R. Blaney 1 time for 3 laps.
