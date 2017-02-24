Elliott, Hamlin Win Duels

After winning the pole for the Daytona 500 last Sunday, Chase Elliott didn’t need to win his heat race in Thursday’s night’s first Can-Am Duel. But he wanted to and did.

In the second Duel, Denny Hamlin passed Dale Earnhardt Jr. – who had already won the outside pole for this Sunday’s 500 – on the next-to-last lap to win the race by .214 seconds over Clint Bowyer. Earnhardt, who led 53 of 60 laps, and wound up sixth.

Elliott passed second-place starter Brad Keselowski for the lead on Lap 37 and held it the rest of the way in Duel No. 1.

“I just had a lot of steam under the hood, really,” said Elliott, who won his first race in a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series car. “I think that was the biggest thing. The temperatures tonight being kind of cool, it really suited our car well. Just a great way to start the season. I know it’s just a Duel win. We wished it counted towards the Playoffs.

“We would rather it be on Sunday, but at the same time it means a lot to me. It means a lot to our team. It means a lot to NAPA and having this car in NAPA colors tonight… We’re excited about Sunday. I have a great car.”

Earnhardt knew he was doomed after he was passed for the lead.

“I don’t know what I could have done differently to defend that,” said Earnhardt, who was denied a third straight Duel victory. Once I heard the No. 3 (Dillon) was clear on the outside, I knew they was going to have a big run. Denny is so smart, and he knows what he’s doing out there. He’s one of the better plate racers out there.

“Any which way I would have went, he was going to go the other way and probably get by me. I was hoping Austin might push us a little bit since he drives a Chevy; but I don’t know if I would have done it any different than he did, either.”

###

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race – Can-Am Duel at Daytona 1

Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Florida

Thursday, February 23, 2017

(1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 60. (12) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 60. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 60. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 60. (5) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 60. (10) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 60. (3) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 60. (13) Aric Almirola, Ford, 60. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, 60. (18) Cole Whitt, Ford, 60. (8) Daniel Suarez #, Toyota, 60. (6) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 60. (7) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 60. (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 60. (14) Landon Cassill, Ford, 60. (16) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 60. (20) Joey Gase(i), Toyota, 60. (21) * Corey LaJoie, Toyota, 60. (17) * Brendan Gaughan(i), Chevrolet, 60. (11) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, 59. (19) * Reed Sorenson, Toyota, Accident, 48.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 160.095 mph.

Time of Race: 0 Hrs, 56 Mins, 13 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.156 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 2 for 7 laps.

Lead Changes: 6 among 3 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Elliott 1; B. Keselowski 2-11; Kyle Busch 12; B. Keselowski 13-24; Kyle Busch 25-30; B. Keselowski 31-36; C. Elliott 37-60.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): B. Keselowski 3 times for 28 laps; C. Elliott 2 times for 25 laps; Kyle Busch 2 times for 7 laps.

###

Duel at Daytona 2

Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Florida

Thursday, February 23, 2017

(3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 60. (2) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 60. (11) Kurt Busch, Ford, 60. (14) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 60. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 60. (1) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevrolet, 60. (12) Danica Patrick, Ford, 60. (5) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 60. (8) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 60. (6) Ty Dillon #, Chevrolet, 60. (16) David Ragan, Ford, 60. (15) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 60. (7) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 60. (4) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 60. (19) * DJ Kennington, Toyota, 60. (18) * Elliott Sadler(i), Chevrolet, 60. (17) Michael Waltrip, Toyota, 60. (20) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 60. (10) Erik Jones #, Toyota, 59. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, Accident, 55. (21) * Timmy Hill(i), Chevrolet, Engine, 29.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 156.977 mph.

Time of Race: 0 Hrs, 57 Mins, 20 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.214 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 2 for 8 laps.

Lead Changes: 5 among 3 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D. Earnhardt Jr. 1-2; D. Hamlin 3-4; D. Earnhardt Jr. 5-27; R. Blaney 28-30; D. Earnhardt Jr. 31-58; D. Hamlin 59-60.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): D. Earnhardt Jr. 3 times for 53 laps; D. Hamlin 2 times for 4 laps; R. Blaney 1 time for 3 laps.