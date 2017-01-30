Phoenix Getting Major Facelift

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Phoenix International Raceway, a quirky 1-mile oval known for its tricky backstretch dog leg, is receiving a $178 million makeover, a costly facelift that includes demolishing the front stretch grandstands and repositioning the start-finish line in Turn 2.

“This is a great day for ISC and Phoenix Raceway, but more importantly, for racing fans in the state of Arizona and around the world,” ISC Chief Executive Officer Lesa France Kennedy said. “A project of this magnitude is monumental for our company as we get to work enhancing the experience of the great fans who love to watch our races in Phoenix and enjoy this beautiful area. Having Phoenix Raceway within our prestigious stable of venues always has been a tremendous asset and source of pride for us. We are thrilled to create a best-in-class facility in Phoenix, and we’re confident it will grow the fan base here and further serve as a destination track for motorsports fans everywhere.”

Among the many highlights of the modernization project is a completely redesigned infield featuring a first-of-its-kind Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Garage Fan Zone, placing fans face-to-face with the stars of the sport. Other new highlights include a new pedestrian tunnel connecting the infield to the new seating areas featuring in-seat Wi-Fi connectivity.

But the change that likely will stir the most buzz is moving the start-finish line to Turn 2 just before the start of the dog-leg.

“It’s great to see Phoenix Raceway make such a big investment to improve the experience for the fans,” said Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 18 M&M’S Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing. “I’m from the West Coast and Phoenix is one of those places that always feels like home to me. Moving the start-finish line is a big change for all the racers that have been used to racing at Phoenix in the past; I’m looking forward to seeing how those changes might affect the racing and how the end of the races play out.”

Although drivers face a short straightaway toward the finish line off Turn 4 in the track’s current design, they now will be finishing races in a turn and in perhaps the most challenging section of the track.

The new finish line begins with a sharp dive into Turn 1, which becomes Turn 3 when the reconfiguration is completed in time for the November 2018 race, and ends in what is to become Turn 4.

Needless to say, restarts and potential side-by-side and bumper-to-bumper finishes could lead to hairy and controversial endings.

“When our project is completed, we will have a venue that delivers amazing fan experiences to go along with our reputation for great racing action,” PIR President Bryan Sperber said. “By shifting the start-finish line to Phoenix Raceway’s famed dog leg, fans will be perfectly positioned to watch one of the most exciting turns in motorsports. We are confident The Phoenix Raceway Project powered by DC Solar will put racing in Arizona in a whole new and exciting light.”

The modernization project also includes the installation of new/upgraded seating and hospitality areas near the current Turn 2 location. A new grandstand will be built alongside upgraded seats in the existing Bobby Allison Grandstand (both featuring individual chair back stadium seats with armrests), complete with modern amenities such as several new escalators and elevators, additional restrooms and concessions and a redesigned Midway conveniently located near the seating areas.

The Camping World 500 at PIR is March 19 and several teams will be at the track Tuesday for a scheduled open test session.