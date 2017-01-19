Stewart’s Hopes To Drive At Le Mans And Rolex May Have Gone Up In Smoke

CONCORD, N.C. – Tony Stewart said Wednesday his efforts to acquire a ride for the Jan. 28-29 Rolex 24 at Daytona and the June 17-18 24 Hours of Le Mans didn’t materialize, but he could alter his schedule if one developed.

“I had some interesting conversations about running Le Mans and running the Rolex and both of those opportunities in a three-day period fell through,” Stewart said during a press conference at the Ford Performance Center. “Both of them were a second car in an organization that they decided they weren’t going to run a second car, but it was nice to be considered for them.”

Stewart is looking at running a total of 80 races this year, dividing his time among Sprint Cars and Late Models. However, he noted that if an opportunity developed that he would like to take advantage of, he can alter his schedule.

“It’s fun to have that flexibility now,” Stewart said. “I get the best of both worlds. I get to go to all of the NASCAR races and get to race myself. I don’t know how it could get any better than that.

“There are some (races) on the schedule, depending on where we’re at mid-season, might be big races we’re going to. I know it sounds like I’m a rookie driver, but I feel like one. It depends on how I’m progressing early in the season. There are a bunch of tracks and a bunch of events that I’ve not raced at before that I’m finally going to get to go to.”

Stewart said he wouldn’t compete in NASCAR’s July 19 Camping World Truck Series race at his Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, but would, instead, focus on being the track’s owner; making sure the track surface was the way he wanted it. He also said he wouldn’t compete in the King’s Royal, once again opting to attend the multi-day event in the role of track owner.