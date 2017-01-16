Ford, Keselowski Engage In Development Program

RacinToday.com

In an effort to develop talent for its NASCAR program long-term, Ford Performance has initiated a multi-tiered driver development program. The first stage is a formal relationship with Brad Keselowski Racing (BKR) and its Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) effort, where Ford has signed Chase Briscoe as one of the drivers for the 2017 season.

“We’re making a commitment to win long-term in NASCAR,” Dave Pericak, global director, Ford Performance, said in a statement from Dearborn, Mich. “We have been increasing our engineering support and our technological development at the team level, and now we’re looking to work with our teams to find the best available drivers coming up in the sport.”

Briscoe, 22, is an Indiana native coming off a 2016 championship in the ARCA stock car racing series, where he captured six wins. Briscoe has been racing since 2001 in a variety of series, including Quarter Midgets, Sprint Cars, Peak Stock Car Dream Challenge and K&N Pro Series West.

The association with BKR _ as well as other to-be-announced driver development efforts at different levels _ will cultivate talent for all Ford teams in NASCAR. Current teams will be consulted as part of the selection process, but drivers in the program will have contractual obligations to Ford.

In addition to their roles within the NCWTS program and related marketing efforts, drivers in the new Ford program also will assist the company as test drivers within the Ford product development program.

“Starting this program with BKR makes sense since it has made a significant investment in its NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operation and is reflected in its success on the track,” Pericak said. “As we at Ford look to develop new winning drivers for, ultimately, our Cup Series teams, the BKR model is a proven step in that ladder. We are enthusiastic about the role BKR will play in our efforts and we look forward to working closely with the team in driver selection, engineering and mission-critical areas.”

Led by Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series champion Brad Keselowski, BKR currently fields two fulltime entries in the Truck Series_ the No. 19 and No. 29 Ford F-150s. BKR also fields the No. 2 Ford F-150 in select NCWTS races. The team maintains commercial relationships with long-standing primary partners Cooper Standard, Draw-Tite and Reese Brands, as well as Snap-on Tools.

“This is a big day in the history of BKR,” said Keselowski, a Cup regular with Team Penske. “To be recognized as a true partner to Ford and Ford Performance and what they are trying to do speaks directly to the hard work our team has put in over the last several years. It is an honor, frankly, and it is really what BKR is all about _ providing young, talented drivers with championship-caliber equipment to continue to hone their craft and showcase their talents. We have been fortunate to have had a lot of success together with Ford across the three major NASCAR touring series and to now elevate that relationship in an official capacity is a testament to what we set out to do.”