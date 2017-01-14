Grant Wins One For Clauson

The final session of qualifying for the 31st annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals was filled with emotion, as Justin Grant visited Victory Lane for the first time in a Clauson-Marshall car one year after Bryan Clauson took his final checkered flag at Tulsa Expo Raceway.

“I’m not going to say I’m carrying on (Clauson’s) legacy at all. That would be not even a chance,” Grant said after leading the entire25-lapper in the No. 39BC entry. “He was incredible. He was such a big deal. I guess we didn’t really appreciate how big of a deal he was until we lost him. It’s incredible to see how many people are behind him and behind that. It is a lot of pressure.”

Clauson died in August 2016 from injuries sustained in an accident during the Belleville Midget Nationals in Kansas.

Marking three first-time winners in four nights of racing, Grant was the class of the field during the Vacuworx Night feature. Still, with the cushion coming in just after the race’s mid-point, some of the fastest lap times being turned were by Daryn Pittman, who took over the runnerup spot to Grant on Lap 18. Pittman was able to close the gap, although not enough to run down Grant. Pittman, however, will make the call for his seventh Chili Bowl A-Feature since 1999.

The only other Oklahoman locked into Saturday’s Feature so far, Pittman is in position to match the feat of Andy Hillenburg. “I was here and I watched it,” Pittman said. “It was one of the best Chili Bowls I’ve ever seen so it’d mean a lot. Andy was a big hero of mine I got to watch growing up and it was a blast as a young kid watching him win this race. I’d love to be the one to do it.”

Ronnie Gardner held on to third to earn his first A-Feature start on Saturday night. “It’s cool man,” said Gardner, the second Six-Eight Motorsports entry to lock into the final. “I think the budget of our team is like one-fifth of a lot of the guys out here so that’s pretty cool just for this Midget man. I don’t think I’ll be able to wipe the smile off the face all the way home.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. came up to fourth from seventh with Californian Michael Faccinto completing the top-five after starting ninth. Damion Gardner, from 12th, was sixth with D.J. Netto seventh. The two California drivers were followed by Indiana royalty as 15th-starting Dave Darland grabbed eighth. Fighting through the field, native New Yorker Tim McCreadie showed from 18th to ninth with Oklahoma’s Wayne Johnson finishing 10th.

The #BCForever Pole Shuffler powered by Pizza Express followed to set the Top-12 in Saturday’s A-Main, and Grant pulled off his second victory of the night by defeating Oklahoma’s Christopher Bell. The 11 rounds began with Zach Daum winning over Colby Copeland. Leary trumped Daum in the next round to face Ronnie Gardner, who went on to race Pittman. Winning the three-lap dash, Pittman retired with mechanical issues, leaving Danny Stratton to face Jake Swanson. Downing Stratton, Swanson was defeated in the next round by Tyler Cortney, who put away Travis Berryhill before spinning while racing Grant for the runnerup spot.

Through four nights of racing a record-setting 365 drivers have checked-in for the event presented by General Tire. The record far exceeds the 335 entries from 2016. At the close of Friday’s Vacuworx Qualifying Night, the Fastenal Flip Count had reached 33.

