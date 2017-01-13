Oklahoma’s Bell Strikes At Chili Bowl

Oklahoma favorite son Christopher Bell locked into his fourth Saturday A-Feature championship spot with a victory in Thursday’s John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night prelim during the 31st annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals at Tulsa Expo Raceway.

“I’ve been coming to the Chili Bowl for a long time. Growing up here in Oklahoma, this is the Daytona 500 for us,” said Bell, a native of Norman and driver of the DC Solar/Keith Kunz Motorsports No. 71W. “I remember coming here as a little kid and sitting in the frontstretch grandstands, and every year I’d go buy the Chili Bowl t-shirt. I loved being able to see all the cars on the back of the t-shirts; that’s something that stood out to me as a little kid.”

Bell since has graduated to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, where he is a rising star for Kyle Busch Motorsports. But Bell has not forgotten his open-wheel racing roots.

“Seeing my name on the back of the 2018 Chili Bowl t-shirt would mean just as much as holding a Golden Driller,” said Bell, who started the 25-lapper from the No. 2 slot. “To be able to be in this position again, I feel like I’ve matured a lot as a driver since the previous times I’ve been in this position. I want nothing more than to win the Chili Bowl and I’ve got a good shot at it this week.”

Bell worked through a series of cautions after taking the lead on Lap 3 to finish 1.422-seconds ahead of Danny Stratton. Asked if he had anything for Bell in the closing laps, Stratton said, “Nah. I feel like he got too much of an advantage there in the beginning and in the middle part of the race and put some lapped cars behind him. I wasn’t just quick enough to get up to speed like that. I think in the end I was holding my own but it was just too late.”

Giving chase nearly the entire A-Feature, C.J. Leary earned his second A-Feature spot in as many years. Having to hold off the repeated advances for the third spot while attempting to work around Stratton’s No. 47, Leary was pleased with locking into Saturday’s finale.

“The last five to 10 laps we were trying to figure out a way to get around Stratton,” Leary said, “plus trying to hold off (Justin) Allgaier was difficult because he was pretty good there at the end.”

Rounding the final turn, Allgaier was set to finish fourth but contact with Thomas Meseraull sent the No. 7A flipping, causing the finish to split following the third-place car. Justin was credited with 17th and Meseraull with 18th.

With the crash coming at the finish, Shane Golobic advanced to a fourth-place result with Andrew Deal completing the top-five. Tracy Hines, from ninth, crossed sixth with Jason Johnson seventh. Having to wheel from a C-Feature, Arizona’s Jerry Coons Jr. ran to an eighth-place finish from the 11th Row. Justin Peck, from 12th, grabbed ninth with Gage Walker finishing 10th.

Thursday’s list of drivers topped 96 to bring the event total to 274, just 61 shy of the record of 335 drivers who drew-in for the 2016 event. The Fastenal Flip Count has reached 23 over three nights, with all drivers able to walk away.

The event presented by General Tire continues Friday, presented by Vacuworx.

John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night Results

Budweiser Heat Races: Top 40 in passing points advance to Qualifiers

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 76M-Brady Bacon[2]; 2. 68F-Tyler Seavey[1]; 3. 15T-Tony Rossi[3]; 4. 7B-Brian Peterson[4]; 5. 122Q-David Prickett[5]; 6. 53-Brett Wilson[7]; 7. 86-Mark Lowrey[8]; 8. 3D-Dustin Gilbert[6].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 47-Danny Stratton[3]; 2. 57K-Kevin Studley[5]; 3. 8K-Frank Flud[7]; 4. 10W-Kyle Simon[1]; 5. 24F-Hunter Fischer[8]; 6. 42-Dean Franklin[2]; 7. 7D-Michelle Decker[6]; 8. 5T-Matt Stewart[4].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 17W-Shane Golobic[1]; 2. 87-Ryan Bernal[6]; 3. 9-Matt Moore[3]; 4. 05X-Stevie Sussex III[8]; 5. 57-Maria Cofer[5]; 6. 45A-Jesse Colwell[2]; 7. 31E-Evan Sewell[4]; 8. 19-Randy Woodside[7].

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 7A-Justin Allgaier[4]; 2. 51F-Hunter Schuerenberg[3]; 3. 7JR-JD Black[2]; 4. 7MF-Chance Morton[7]; 5. 84-Shaun Shapel[8]; 6. 93K-Riley Kreisel[6]; 7. 88S-Scottie McDonald[5]; 8. 29A-Anthony Nocella[1].

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 02-Robby Josett[2]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr.[8]; 3. 321-Chad Winfrey[1]; 4. 15D-Andrew Deal[7]; 5. 23-Jimmy Light[3]; 6. 3T-Tim Barber[6]; 7. 19W-Matt Streeter[5]; 8. 48M-Rick Murcko[4].

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 20A-Shon Deskins[1]; 2. 25C-C.J. Leary[5]; 3. 45X-Bricen James[2]; 4. 3J-Josh Baughman[4]; 5. 96-Cody Brewer[3]; 6. 2L-Joshua Shaw[7]; 7. 87H-Colby Hughes[8]; 8. 35L-Cody Ledger[6].

Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 24-Tracy Hines[5]; 2. 1R-Thomas Meseraull[2]; 3. 87C-David Camfield Jr.[1]; 4. 2T-Davey Ray[6]; 5. 6-Bill Rose[7]; 6. 49JR-Austen Figueroa[4]; 7. 2R-Matt Rossi[3]; 8. (DNF) 74J-Jamie Speers[8].

Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 5X-Justin Peck[1]; 2. 71W-Christopher Bell[7]; 3. 00C-Grady Chandler[8]; 4. 10GW-George White[4]; 5. 22M-Taylor Courtney[2]; 6. 49-Jonathan Davenport[3]; 7. 0K-Don O’Keefe Jr.[6]; 8. (DNF) 10-Lance Bennett[5].

Heat 9 (8 Laps): 1. 01-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]; 2. 41-Jason Johnson[6]; 3. 76Z-Zane Lawrence[1]; 4. 11E-Cory Elliott[7]; 5. 11Y-Travis Young[4]; 6. 38-Kody Swanson[8]; 7. 41T-Brad Thompson[5]; 8. 17O-Mike Wheeler[3].

Heat 10 (8 Laps): 1. 7Z-David Gough[1]; 2. 75D-Lee Dakus[3]; 3. 37X-Jake Blackhurst[2]; 4. 7T-Tristan Oakes[5]; 5. 91M-Chase Majdic[8]; 6. 2W-Wyatt Burks[7]; 7. 22B-Troy Betts[4]; 8. 92P-Jacob Park[6].

Heat 11 (8 Laps): 1. 14C-Coleman Gulick[2]; 2. 44-Don Droud Jr.[4]; 3. 92M-Josh Most[6]; 4. 17B-Tanner Berryhill[8]; 5. 5-Jerry Coons Jr.[7]; 6. 29J-Logan Jarrett[5]; 7. 05J-Curtis Jones[1]; 8. 44H-Colton Hardy[3].

Heat 12 (8 Laps): 1. 55X-Ryan Smith[2]; 2. 7XX-Gage Walker[4]; 3. 6K-Josh Lakatos[3]; 4. 71X-Shane Cottle[8]; 5. 56X-Mark Chisholm[6]; 6. 19P-Levi Curry[5]; 7. 10C-Dalton Camfield[7]; 8. 75X-Ken Hanson[1].

D-Features: Top 2 advance to corresponding C-Feature

D-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 93K-Riley Kreisel[5]; 2. 49JR-Austen Figueroa[2]; 3. 19W-Matt Streeter[6]; 4. 31E-Evan Sewell[7]; 5. 10C-Dalton Camfield[4]; 6. 86-Mark Lowrey[1]; 7. 44H-Colton Hardy[14]; 8. 42-Dean Franklin[3]; 9. 19-Randy Woodside[9]; 10. 3D-Dustin Gilbert[10]; 11. 92P-Jacob Park[11]; 12. (DNF) 48M-Rick Murcko[13]; 13. (DNF) 2R-Matt Rossi[8]; 14. (DNF) 10-Lance Bennett[12].

D-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 22B-Troy Betts[7]; 2. 7D-Michelle Decker[4]; 3. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 4. 0K-Don O’Keefe Jr.[5]; 5. 05J-Curtis Jones[9]; 6. 41T-Brad Thompson[6]; 7. 74J-Jamie Speers[8]; 8. 88S-Scottie McDonald[11]; 9. 75X-Ken Hanson[14]; 10. 17O-Mike Wheeler[13]; 11. (DNF) 5T-Matt Stewart[12]; 12. (DNF) 87H-Colby Hughes[1]; 13. (DNF) 45A-Jesse Colwell[3]; 14. (DNF) 35L-Cody Ledger[10].

C-Features: Top 4 advance to corresponding B-Feature

C-Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 321-Chad Winfrey[2]; 2. 6-Bill Rose[4]; 3. 76Z-Zane Lawrence[3]; 4. 38-Kody Swanson[8]; 5. 7JR-JD Black[7]; 6. 93K-Riley Kreisel[15]; 7. 122Q-David Prickett[9]; 8. 10GW-George White[6]; 9. 11Y-Travis Young[10]; 10. 22M-Taylor Courtney[13]; 11. 29J-Logan Jarrett[14]; 12. 7T-Tristan Oakes[1]; 13. 23-Jimmy Light[12]; 14. 49JR-Austen Figueroa[16]; 15. 2L-Joshua Shaw[11]; 16. 7B-Brian Peterson[5].

C-Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 5-Jerry Coons Jr.[4]; 2. 3J-Josh Baughman[5]; 3. 7MF-Chance Morton[3]; 4. 29A-Anthony Nocella[1]; 5. 87C-David Camfield Jr.[2]; 6. 2W-Wyatt Burks[11]; 7. 53-Brett Wilson[10]; 8. 57-Maria Cofer[9]; 9. 7D-Michelle Decker[16]; 10. 10W-Kyle Simon[8]; 11. 19P-Levi Curry[14]; 12. 22B-Troy Betts[15]; 13. 56X-Mark Chisholm[6]; 14. 84-Shaun Shapel[7]; 15. 96-Cody Brewer[12]; 16. 3T-Tim Barber[13].

Qualifiers: Top 16 in combined passing points advance to the A-Feature

Qualifying Race 1 (10 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr.[6]; 2. 15D-Andrew Deal[8]; 3. 02-Robby Josett[3]; 4. 44-Don Droud Jr.[2]; 5. 17B-Tanner Berryhill[7]; 6. 20A-Shon Deskins[1]; 7. 2T-Davey Ray[9]; 8. 9-Matt Moore[10]; 9. 57K-Kevin Studley[4]; 10. (DNF) 87-Ryan Bernal[5].

Qualifying Race 2 (10 Laps): 1. 5X-Justin Peck[1]; 2. 25C-C.J. Leary[4]; 3. 41-Jason Johnson[5]; 4. 24-Tracy Hines[6]; 5. 7XX-Gage Walker[2]; 6. 11E-Cory Elliott[8]; 7. 6K-Josh Lakatos[10]; 8. 71X-Shane Cottle[7]; 9. 24F-Hunter Fischer[9]; 10. 01-Sheldon Haudenschild[3].

Qualifying Race 3 (10 Laps): 1. 14C-Coleman Gulick[3]; 2. 71W-Christopher Bell[6]; 3. 1R-Thomas Meseraull[8]; 4. 00C-Grady Chandler[5]; 5. 92M-Josh Most[2]; 6. 45X-Bricen James[10]; 7. 51F-Hunter Schuerenberg[7]; 8. 8K-Frank Flud[4]; 9. 7Z-David Gough[1]; 10. (DNF) 91M-Chase Majdic[9].

Qualifying Race 4 (10 Laps): 1. 17W-Shane Golobic[2]; 2. 47-Danny Stratton[5]; 3. 7A-Justin Allgaier[6]; 4. 55X-Ryan Smith[3]; 5. 76M-Brady Bacon[4]; 6. 05X-Stevie Sussex III[1]; 7. 68F-Tyler Seavey[8]; 8. 37X-Jake Blackhurst[10]; 9. 75D-Lee Dakus[7]; 10. (DNF) 15T-Tony Rossi[9].

B-Features: Top 4 advance to the A-Feature

B-Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 7XX-Gage Walker[2]; 2. 11E-Cory Elliott[3]; 3. 51F-Hunter Schuerenberg[6]; 4. 2T-Davey Ray[5]; 5. 6K-Josh Lakatos[4]; 6. 8K-Frank Flud[7]; 7. 44-Don Droud Jr.[1]; 8. 24F-Hunter Fischer[11]; 9. 9-Matt Moore[8]; 10. 38-Kody Swanson[16]; 11. 57K-Kevin Studley[9]; 12. 76Z-Zane Lawrence[15]; 13. 7Z-David Gough[12]; 14. 6-Bill Rose[14]; 15. 321-Chad Winfrey[13]; 16. 75D-Lee Dakus[10].

B-Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 76M-Brady Bacon[1]; 2. 45X-Bricen James[2]; 3. 5-Jerry Coons Jr.[13]; 4. 92M-Josh Most[3]; 5. 71X-Shane Cottle[7]; 6. 29A-Anthony Nocella[14]; 7. 05X-Stevie Sussex III[5]; 8. 7MF-Chance Morton[15]; 9. 20A-Shon Deskins[4]; 10. 91M-Chase Majdic[11]; 11. 37X-Jake Blackhurst[8]; 12. 01-Sheldon Haudenschild[10]; 13. 68F-Tyler Seavey[6]; 14. 3J-Josh Baughman[12]; 15. (DNF) 87-Ryan Bernal[9]; (DNS) 15T-Tony Rossi.

A-Feature: Top 3 advance to Saturday’s A-Feature

A-Feature (25 Laps): 1. 71W-Christopher Bell[2]; 2. 47-Danny Stratton[3]; 3. 25C-C.J. Leary[7]; 4. 17W-Shane Golobic[10]; 5. 15D-Andrew Deal[4]; 6. 24-Tracy Hines[9]; 7. 41-Jason Johnson[8]; 8. 5-Jerry Coons Jr.[22]; 9. 5X-Justin Peck[12]; 10. 7XX-Gage Walker[17]; 11. 55X-Ryan Smith[15]; 12. 11E-Cory Elliott[19]; 13. 02-Robby Josett[14]; 14. 45X-Bricen James[20]; 15. 17B-Tanner Berryhill[16]; 16. 14C-Coleman Gulick[6]; 17. 7A-Justin Allgaier[5]; 18. 1R-Thomas Meseraull[11]; 19. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr.[1]; 20. 51F-Hunter Schuerenberg[21]; 21. 92M-Josh Most[24]; 22. 2T-Davey Ray[23]; 23. (DNF) 76M-Brady Bacon[18]; 24. (DNF) 00C-Grady Chandler[13].

Lap Leader(s): Sam Hafertepe Jr. 1-2; Christopher Bell 3-25.

Hard-Charger: Jerry Coons Jr., plus 14 laps.