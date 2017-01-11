Toyota Unveils New Camry Cup Car

RacinToday.com

In an unprecedented marketing move, Toyota has unveiled its 2018 NASCAR Camry race car in conjunction with the debut of the 2018 production Camry during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Following a dramatic redesign to its showroom counterpart, the Camry race car will compete on the racetrack in 2017 as Toyota defends its Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer’s Championship.

The NASCAR Camry will make its debut in 2017 prior to the 2018 production Camry hitting showroom floors at Toyota dealerships later this year. The NASCAR Camry will first compete at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18 in The Clash at Daytona before defending its Daytona 500 title on Sunday, Feb. 26.

“The 2018 Toyota Camry NASCAR race car has been years in the making, and to unveil it simultaneously with our new production Camry is a milestone moment for our organization,” said Ed Laukes, Vice President of Integrated Marketing Operations for Toyota Motor Sales (TMS), U.S.A. “The collaboration between Calty Design Group and TRD (Toyota Racing Development) has produced a NASCAR Camry that showcases aggressive styling that is sure to turn heads on the racetrack and among our fans in Toyota showrooms across the country.

“Re-imagining both the Camry race car and its production counterpart has been a tremendous undertaking and our goal has been to maintain parallel design characteristics so our fans can enjoy driving a Camry that closely resembles the one their favorite NASCAR driver races each weekend.”

Spearheaded by Camry chief designer Masato Katsumata, the production Camry received a radical redesign for 2018 and engineers from Calty Design Research, Inc., Toyota’s North American design studio, and TRD, USA, worked together to ensure the NASCAR Camry showcased the same aggressive attributes as its updated production sibling. TRD and Calty worked together with NASCAR throughout the process.

Calty previously worked with Toyota and TRD to update the NASCAR Camry when NASCAR introduced its Gen-6 models in 2013, and again when Toyota updated the Camry race car in 2015. The design group also worked with TRD on the 2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series Camry, the 2014 Toyota Tundra for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the current NHRA Funny Car Camry.

Toyota entered competition in NASCAR’s premier series with the Camry in 2007. The manufacturer won its first Driver’s Championship in 2015, followed by its first Manufacturer’s Championship in 2016. Camry drivers have won 95 NASCAR Cup races over 10 seasons.