Courtney Opens Chili Bowl With Win

Indiana’s Tyler Courtney spent Tuesday morning unveiling the Driven2SaveLives program in honor of the late Bryan Clauson. Courtney then spent the evening driving like his friend, guiding the Clauson-Marshall Racing No. 7BC to his first preliminary A-Feature win during opening night of the 31st annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Okla.

“Two words. Parked it,” Courtney said after his emotional victory in the Warren CAT Qualifying Night prelim around Tulsa Expo Raceway. “Honestly, I think I’m still in shock. This is really cool with a new team, on the so-called ‘Dream Team’ that Bryan wanted to put together. Bryan was the guy that gave me the opportunity seven years ago. He’s a big part of my career and plus, I got to win my first USAC National sprint Car race over him this (last) summer during Sprint Week. That’s something that I’ll always have with me.”

Indiana Donor Network has partnered with Clauson-Marshall Racing to promote organ, tissue and eye donation and transplantation through Driven2SaveLives®. The campaign, which launched in 2016 around the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500, has expanded into dirt track racing with the hope of registering fans to become donors in honor of Clauson.

Clauson died in August 2016 following an accident during the Belleville Midget Nationals in Kansas. As a registered donor, Bryan saved five lives as an organ donor and will enhance the lives of countless others as a tissue donor.

Courtney, who started on-pole, finished with a 2.775-second advantage over New York’s Larry Wight, who advanced from seventh to the runnerup podium step. “It’s pretty amazing for us to be able to come down here,” Wright said. “Shawn Michael, Mike Heffner, just the whole crew did an awesome job. We brought a brand new Chili Bowl car and it definitely paid off for us.”

Charging hard during the final eight laps, Illinois’ Zach Daum advanced from 10th to the final transfer to secure his sixth Chili Bowl A-Feature spot.

“I put more pressure on myself than anybody,” Daum said. “I try to stay relaxed as much as I can. We spend a lot of money to come to this one race every year and you want to run good. That’s the main goal here. To make the show for one, and put yourself in position to go after a Driller. This is our Daytona. It’s our Indianapolis; this is the Mecca of a Midget races so there’s always a little bit of pressure, but you kind of try to rise to the pressure.”

A preliminary night winner one year ago, Pennsylvania’s Alex Bright came up shy of the transfer with a run from 12th to fourth. Jonathan Beason rounded out the top-five after starting ninth. Chase Briscoe crossed sixth with England’s Tom Harris advancing from 22nd to seventh in the Beast No. 4h. Steven Shebester, Matt Sherrell, and Joey Saldana (from 17th) completed the top-10.

Meanwhile, the ninth edition of the Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions saw Larson lead non-stop to pick up the night’s $6,363.63 check. Normally a $2,500-to-win event, Kim and Greg Stewart along with Doug and Mary Harris increased the purse amount in honor of Clauson. Following an interview with Larson, Kim Stewart announced that the race will pay $6,363.63 to win from now on.

Tuesday’s opening night saw 90 drivers drawing-in for competition. Of those 90, six made the Fastenal Flip Count. All drivers were able to walk away.

The event presented by General Tire continues Wednesday. Fans can follow the Chili Bowl on social media, as well as the online PPV broadcast on http://www.racinboys.com. All official results and news can be found at http://www.chilibowl.com.

###

Warren CAT Qualifying Night Results

Budweiser Heat Races: Top 40 in passing points advance to Qualifiers

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 37T-Seth Bergman[2]; 2. 14W-Matt Westfall[1]; 3. 0A-Aaron Schuck[4]; 4. 93-Dustin Morgan[5]; 5. 7S-Pat Schudy[7]; 6. 17G-Dustin Golobic[8]; 7. 05-Brad Loyet[9]; 8. 03-Shayle Bade[3]; 9. (DNF) 7SS-Wade Seiler[6].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 77-Alex Bright[1]; 2. 5H-Aaron Reutzel[3]; 3. 15X-Mason Moore[6]; 4. 66-Kevin Thomas Jr.[9]; 5. 92L-Austin Lambert[2]; 6. 25P-Dylan Peterson[4]; 7. (DNF) 77U-Chris Urish[8]; 8. (DNF) 21T-Ty Hulsey[7]; 9. (DNF) 777-Bailey Hughes[5].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Tony Bruce Jr.[3]; 2. 9$-Kyle Clark[6]; 3. 99W-Larry Wight[5]; 4. 4R-Ryan Greth[8]; 5. 7AB-Austin Brown[1]; 6. 11F-Floyd Alvis[4]; 7. 3-Jake Neal[7]; 8. (DNF) 6A-Ray Seach[2].

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 8J-Jonathan Beason[4]; 2. 71R-Nick Chivello[2]; 3. 33K-Kyle Offill[3]; 4. 1K-Brayton Lynch[5]; 5. 0G-Glenn Styres[7]; 6. 7W-Scott Walton[6]; 7. (DNF) 7U-Joe B. Miller[1]; (DNS) 5J-Jeff Crook.

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 3H-Mike Hess[2]; 2. 71K-Kyle Larson[5]; 3. 17E-Blake Edwards[8]; 4. 51J-R.J. Johnson[7]; 5. 9D-Mack DeMan[1]; 6. 77D-Dean Drake Jr[4]; 7. 71WG-Weston Gorham[6]; 8. 14I-Isaac Schreurs[3].

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 5D-Zach Daum[1]; 2. 25MP-Michael Pickens[6]; 3. 17K-Michael Koontz[2]; 4. 118-Scott Evans[8]; 5. 13-Glen Saville[4]; 6. 16-Ryan Ruhl[5]; 7. 69B-Bryan Debrick[3]; 8. 15S-Gavin Stout[7].

Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]; 2. 2ND-Jeb Sessums[3]; 3. 2-Ryan Hall[2]; 4. 77K-Kevin Olson[1]; 5. 16K-Chris Dyson[5]; 6. 57J-Jake Bubak[8]; 7. 88W-Dustin Weland[6]; 8. 76J-Davey Jones[7].

Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 78-Nick Wean[3]; 2. 17-Joey Saldana[8]; 3. 4H-Tom Harris[7]; 4. 45J-C.J. Johnson[1]; 5. 46-Kenney Johnson[4]; 6. 9U-Doug McCune[2]; 7. 7RS-Merril Lamb[6]; 8. (DNF) 27MK-Kyle Keeler[5].

Heat 9 (8 Laps): 1. 35-Matt Sherrell[3]; 2. 44X-Wesley Smith[5]; 3. 97K-Spencer Bayston[8]; 4. 99P-Dillon Welch[6]; 5. 74-Zach Merritt[1]; 6. 72-Cameron Hagin[7]; 7. 0B-Ross Wece[4]; 8. 56V-Matt Veatch[2]….No. 56V, Matt Veatch, docked 2 spots at the finish for passing before the cone.

Heat 10 (8 Laps): 1. 82M-Steven Shebester[2]; 2. 5CB-Chase Briscoe[4]; 3. 1PW-Paul White[1]; 4. 71D-Domain Ramsay[6]; 5. 91S-Klint Simpson[8]; 6. 11J-Justin Melton[5]; 7. (DNF) 7AU-Lee Redmond[7]; 8. (DNF) 30T-Larry Bratti[3].

Heat 11 (8 Laps): 1. 67F-Kyle O’Gara[1]; 2. 91A-Chris Andrews[3]; 3. 2S-Travis Scott[7]; 4. 5BB-Bobby Brewer[2]; 5. 3CC-Raven Culp[8]; 6. 13JR-Koty Adams[4]; 7. 7CH-Brandon Matus[6]; 8. 2M-Austin Odell[5].

D-Features: Top 2 advance to corresponding C-Feature

D Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 71WG-Weston Gorham[2]; 2. 3-Jake Neal[1]; 3. 21T-Ty Hulsey[4]; 4. 76J-Davey Jones[5]; 5. 56V-Matt Veatch[8]; 6. 03-Shayle Bade[6]; 7. 7RS-Merril Lamb[3]; 8. 30T-Larry Bratti[7]; (DNS) 0B-Ross Wece; (DNS) 27MK-Kyle Keeler; (DNS) 777-Bailey Hughes.

D Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 7AU-Lee Redmond[1]; 2. 2M-Austin Odell[7]; 3. 88W-Dustin Weland[2]; 4. 7CH-Brandon Matus[3]; 5. 6A-Ray Seach[9]; 6. 14I-Isaac Schreurs[8]; 7. 7SS-Wade Seiler[10]; 8. (DNF) 7U-Joe B. Miller[6]; 9. (DNF) 15S-Gavin Stout[5]; 10. (DNF) 69B-Bryan Debrick[4]; (DNS) 5J-Jeff Crook.

C-Features: Top 4 advance to corresponding B-Feature

C Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 05-Brad Loyet[8]; 2. 0G-Glenn Styres[3]; 3. 77U-Chris Urish[12]; 4. 46-Kenney Johnson[7]; 5. 77K-Kevin Olson[5]; 6. 13JR-Koty Adams[14]; 7. 1PW-Paul White[2]; 8. 71WG-Weston Gorham[15]; 9. 17G-Dustin Golobic[4]; 10. 16K-Chris Dyson[6]; 11. 3-Jake Neal[16]; 12. 74-Zach Merritt[10]; 13. (DNF) 11F-Floyd Alvis[13]; 14. (DNF) 7AB-Austin Brown[9]; 15. (DNF) 93-Dustin Morgan[1]; 16. (DNF) 16-Ryan Ruhl[11].

C Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 57J-Jake Bubak[4]; 2. 11J-Justin Melton[11]; 3. 13-Glen Saville[6]; 4. 9D-Mack DeMan[9]; 5. 45J-C.J. Johnson[5]; 6. 25P-Dylan Peterson[12]; 7. 5BB-Bobby Brewer[3]; 8. 7AU-Lee Redmond[15]; 9. 77D-Dean Drake Jr.[13]; 10. 92L-Austin Lambert[8]; 11. 2M-Austin Odell[16]; 12. 9U-Doug McCune[14]; 13. 1K-Brayton Lynch[1]; 14. 7W-Scott Walton[10]; 15. (DNF) 72-Cameron Hagin[7]; 16. (DNF) 7S-Pat Schudy[2].

Qualifiers: Top 16 in combined passing points advance to the A-Feature

Qualifying Race 1 (10 Laps): 1. 82M-Steven Shebester[2]; 2. 77-Alex Bright[1]; 3. 99W-Larry Wight[8]; 4. 78-Nick Wean[4]; 5. 4H-Tom Harris[3]; 6. 17-Joey Saldana[6]; 7. 25MP-Michael Pickens[5]; 8. 118-Scott Evans[7]; 9. 3CC-Raven Culp[10]; 10. 0A-Aaron Schuck[9].

Qualifying Race 2 (10 Laps): 1. 5D-Zach Daum[1]; 2. 35-Matt Sherrell[4]; 3. 66-Kevin Thomas Jr[2]; 4. 8J-Jonathan Beason[6]; 5. 17E-Blake Edwards[5]; 6. 51J-R.J. Johnson[8]; 7. 5H-Aaron Reutzel[7]; 8. 33K-Kyle Offill[10]; 9. 2S-Travis Scott[3]; 10. 99P-Dillon Welch[9].

Qualifying Race 3 (10 Laps): 1. 5CB-Chase Briscoe[2]; 2. 71K-Kyle Larson[4]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[6]; 4. 97K-Spencer Bayston[5]; 5. 67F-Kyle O’Gara[1]; 6. 37T-Seth Bergman[3]; 7. 2ND-Jeb Sessums[7]; 8. 71R-Nick Chivello[8]; 9. 17K-Michael Koontz[10]; 10. 71D-Domain Ramsay[9].

Qualifying Race 4 (10 Laps): 1. 3H-Mike Hess[3]; 2. 4R-Ryan Greth[1]; 3. 18-Tony Bruce Jr[5]; 4. 14W-Matt Westfall[8]; 5. 44X-Wesley Smith[4]; 6. 91S-Klint Simpson[9]; 7. 91A-Chris Andrews[7]; 8. 2-Ryan Hall[10]; 9. (DNF) 9$-Kyle Clark[6]; 10. (DNF) 15X-Mason Moore[2].

B-Features: Top 4 advance to the A-Feature

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 17-Joey Saldana[1]; 2. 51J-R.J. Johnson[3]; 3. 44X-Wesley Smith[2]; 4. 05-Brad Loyet[13]; 5. 2ND-Jeb Sessums[6]; 6. 77U-Chris Urish[15]; 7. 37T-Seth Bergman[5]; 8. 99P-Dillon Welch[12]; 9. 71R-Nick Chivello[9]; 10. 33K-Kyle Offill[8]; 11. 91S-Klint Simpson[4]; 12. 46-Kenney Johnson[16]; 13. (DNF) 3CC-Raven Culp[10]; 14. (DNF) 0G-Glenn Styres[14]; 15. (DNF) 9$-Kyle Clark[7]; 16. (DNF) 0A-Aaron Schuck[11].

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 5H-Aaron Reutzel[5]; 2. 25MP-Michael Pickens[3]; 3. 4H-Tom Harris[2]; 4. 17E-Blake Edwards[1]; 5. 118-Scott Evans[7]; 6. 57J-Jake Bubak[11]; 7. 11J-Justin Melton[14]; 8. 67F-Kyle O’Gara[4]; 9. 2S-Travis Scott[9]; 10. 2-Ryan Hall[8]; 11. 13-Glen Saville[13]; 12. 17K-Michael Koontz[10]; 13. 9D-Mack DeMan[15]; 14. 91A-Chris Andrews[6]; 15. 71D-Domain Ramsay[12]; (DNS) 15X-Mason Moore.

VIROC IX

VIROC IX (20 Laps): 1. 71K-Kyle Larson[1]; 2. 97-Rico Abreu[2]; 3. 6K-Dave Darland[3]; 4. 47X-Tim McCreadie[7]; 5. 1R-Thomas Meseraull[11]; 6. 71-Christopher Bell[19]; 7. 76M-Brady Bacon[5]; 8. 84X-Chad Boat[10]; 9. 21K-Cory Kruseman[6]; 10. 21-Daryn Pittman[18]; 11. 67-Tanner Thorson[14]; 12. 5-Jerry Coons Jr[15]; 13. 47-Danny Stratton[9]; 14. 71G-Damion Gardner[13]; 15. 24-Tracy Hines[20]; 16. 1-Sammy Swindell[12]; 17. 05-Brad Loyet[17]; 18. 1ST-J.J. Yeley[4]; 19. 15-Donny Schatz[8]; 20. 22H-John Heydenreich[16].

A-Feature: Top 3 advance to Saturday’s A-Feature

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]; 2. 99W-Larry Wight[7]; 3. 5D-Zach Daum[10]; 4. 77-Alex Bright[12]; 5. 8J-Jonathan Beason[9]; 6. 5CB-Chase Briscoe[6]; 7. 4H-Tom Harris[22]; 8. 82M-Steven Shebester[5]; 9. 35-Matt Sherrell[3]; 10. 17-Joey Saldana[17]; 11. 25MP-Michael Pickens[20]; 12. 5H-Aaron Reutzel[18]; 13. 05-Brad Loyet[23]; 14. 51J-R.J. Johnson[19]; 15. 97K-Spencer Bayston[11]; 16. 66-Kevin Thomas Jr[16]; 17. 4R-Ryan Greth[13]; 18. 44X-Wesley Smith[21]; 19. 3H-Mike Hess[2]; 20. 78-Nick Wean[15]; 21. 71K-Kyle Larson[4]; 22. 14W-Matt Westfall[14]; 23. 18-Tony Bruce Jr.[8]; 24. 17E-Blake Edwards[24].

Lap Leader(s): Matt Sherrell 2-5; Tyler Courtney 1, 6-25.

Hard Charger: Tom Harris, plus 14 laps.