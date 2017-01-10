Reports: Cup Driver Carl Edwards Is Retiring

RacinToday.com

Numerous media outlets are reporting Tuesday morning that Carl Edwards will not drive in NASCAR series in the upcoming season. He will reportedly be replaced at Joe Gibbs Racing by Daniel Suarez.

No reasons for the sudden and unexpected move have been reported.

JGR has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday.

Edwards, 37, spent 13 years in the Cup Series and won 28 times in 445 starts. He won three races in 2016.

The native of Columbia, Mo. appeared to be headed to his first Cup championship in the season-ending race at Homestead-Miami Speedway but crashed with 10 laps to go.

Edwards broke into the Cup series driving Ford’s part time for team owner Jack Roush in 2004. In 2005, he finished third in points. He finished second in points in 2008 and then in 2011 when he tied Tony Stewart in points but lost the championship on a tie-breaker.

In 2015, Edwards moved into the seat of a JGR Toyota.

The reports seem to be taking most of the NASCAR world by surprise. Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage issued the following statement: “This is comparable to Barry Sanders retirement back in 1999, shocking and with loads of ability and time left in a very successful career. Everyone rightfully expected Carl to win both races and championships. I talked to Carl about a month ago and he didn’t give any indication that he was considering this. It is a shock that just doesn’t seem real.”

(This reported will be updated as more information becomes available.)