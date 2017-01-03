Midgets’ Big Boys Line Up For Chili Bowl

A record 358 entries have been filed for the 31st edition of the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, the annual “Mecca of Midgets” in Tulsa, Okla.

That number could grow, as entries for the Jan. 10-14 event inside the River Spirit Expo Center will be accepted until the final preliminary night on Jan. 13.

Among the entries is a member of Sprint Car racing’s royalty, Wooster, Ohio’s Jac Haudenschild. The three-time A-Feature starter is known for his over-the-top/win-or-wear-it driving style and is scheduled to pilot the JFM No. 73x again in 2017. Jac also is among the father/son combinations scheduled to compete, as Sheldon Haudenschild will wheel a ride for Mike Larson/Keith Kunz Motorsports.

Jac Haudenschild is one of 57 past A-Feature starters on the list of 2017 Golden Driller hopefuls.

Of the 358 entries, 19 still are looking for a driver _ including Loyet Motorsports, Clauson-Marshall Racing, Frank Manafort, Fisher-Hartman, Swindell, Mounce, RayPro Motorsports and Felker to name a few.

While the list of Chili Bowl veterans reads like a Hall of Fame roster, the list of rookies totals 71 drivers preparing to take their first swing at Tulsa Expo Raceway. A recent addition was Georgia’s Jonathan Davenport. A product of the World of Late Models, Davenport is a true Midget rookie, although his resume includes the 2015 Lucas Oil Late Model championship. In 2016, Davenport racked up 10 wins with the Lucas Oil backed series, including the $40,000-to-win Silver Dollar Nationals at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb.

Davenport will be racing for Zach Daum, who along with driving himself, again is providing the Tony Elliott Memorial car awarded to David Gravel for the 2017 edition.

The entire list of Chili Bowl entrants can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com/entries/manual.aspx.

Tickets for opening night on Tuesday, Jan. 10, are available. Opening night also will include the 8th edition of the Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions, otherwise known as the VIROC. Tickets can be purchased by phone at (918) 838-3777 or by stopping by the River Spirit Expo Center. Pit Passes are sold at the event and double as a General Admission pass. Pit Passes never sell out.

Event Schedule

Tuesday, Jan. 10 _ Warren CAT Qualifying Night plus 8th annual VIROC

Wednesday, Jan. 11 _ Hard Rock Casino Qualifying Night

Thursday, Jan. 12 _ John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night

Friday, Jan. 13 _ Vacuworx Global Qualifying Night

Saturday, Jan. 14 _ Lucas Oil Championship Feature Events

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Champions

Year _ Driver (Owner)

2016 _ Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 _ Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 _ Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 _ Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 _ Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 _ Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 _ Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 _ Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 _ Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 _ Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 _Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 _Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)

2004 _ Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 _ Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 _ Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 _ Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 _ Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 _ Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 _ Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 _ Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 _ Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz/Jay McKinnie)

1995 _ Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 _ Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kuntz/Rusty Kunz)

1993 _ Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 _ Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 _ Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 _ John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 _ Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 _ Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 _ Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

VIROC Champions _ Tanner Thorson (2016), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kyle Larson (2014), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010).

Trade Show __ Open to the public each day (Tuesday through Saturday), the show is free of charge. All variety of racing products and apparel is available from over 100 vendors.

First round of Qualifying Nights for the 2017 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire has been released. The list of entries stands at 358 spread across four nights of qualifying with only 24 A-Feature spots open for the Jan. 14 finale. While the list of drivers will be updated before the drop of the first green flag, updated nightly lists can be found at http://www.chilibowl.com/entries/manual.aspx

Tuesday, Jan. 10 _ Warren Cat Night

Car No./Driver/Hometown

0A (R)-Aaron Schuck-Joliet, Ill.

0B (R)-Ross Wece-Concord, N.C.

0G-Glenn Styres-Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada

1K (R)-Brayton Lynch-Springfield, Ill.

1PW-Paul White-Waco, Texas

2-Ryan Hall-Midlothian, Texas

2M-TBA-

2ND-Jeb Sessums-Burleson, Texas

2S-Travis Scott-Washington, Okla.

03 (R)-Shayle Bade-Lincoln, Neb.

3 (R)-Jake Neal-Omaha, Neb.

3CC-Raven Culp-Mesquite, Texas

3H-Mike Hess-Riverton, Ill.

4H-Tom Harris-Banbury, Oxford, United Kingdom

4R-Ryan Greth-New Cumberland, Pa.

5-Brad Loyet-Sunset Hills, Mo.

5BB-Bobby Brewer-Cabot, Ark.

5C-Colten Cottle-Kansas, Ill.

5CB-Chase Briscoe-Mitchell, Ind.

5D-Zach Daum-Pocahontas, Ill.

5H-Aaron Reutzel-Clute, Texas

5J-Jeff Crook-Garden City, Kan.

6-Bill Rose-Plainfield, Ind.

6A-Ray Seach-Beloit, Wis.

7AB-Austin Brown-Millstadt, Ill.

7AU (R)-Lee Redmond-High Wycombe, WAU, Australia

7BC-Tyler Courtney-Indianapolis, Ind.

7RS-Merril Lamb-Iola, Kan.

7S-Pat Schudy-Springfield, Mo.

7SS-Wade Seiler-Alton, Ill.

7U-Joe B. Miller-Millersville, Mo.

7W-Scott Walton-Inola, Okla.

8J-Jonathan Beason-Broken Arrow, Okla.

9$-Kyle Clark-Sapulpa, Okla.

9D (R)-Mack DeMan-Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

9U-Doug McCune-Colleyville, Texas

9X-TBA-

11F-Floyd Alvis-San Carlos, Calif.

11J-Justin Melton-Lewisville, Texas

12K-Zac Taylor-Green River, Wyo.

13 (R)-Glen Saville-Razorback, New South Wales, Australia

13JR (R)-Koty Adams-Doyline, La.

14C-Coleman Gulick-Binghamton, N.Y.

14i-Isaac Schreurs-Sioux Falls, S.D.

14W-Matt Westfall-Pleasant Hill, Ohio

15S (R)-Gavin Stout-Wichita, Kan.

15X-Mason Moore-Chico, Calif.

16 (R)-Ryan Ruhl-Coldwater, Miss.

17-Joey Saldana-Brownsburg, Ind.

17E-Blake Edwards-Claremore, Okla.

17K-Michael Koontz-Bloomington, Ind.

18-Tony Bruce Jr.-Liberal, Kan.

19N-Nick O’Neal-Wagoner, Okla.

21T-Ty Hulsey-Owasso, Okla.

23-Jimmy Light-Lizton, Ind.

25G-Dustin Golobic-Fremont, Calif.

25MP-Michael Pickens-Auckland, New Zealand

25P-Dylan Peterson-Sioux Falls, S.D.

27MK-Kyle Keeler-El Reno, Okla.

29 (R)-Derek Childs-Lodi, Wis.

29S (R)-Timmy Buckwalter-Douglasville, Pa.

30T-Larry Bratti-Springdale, Ark.

33K (R)-Kyle Offill-Tracy, Calif.

35-Matt Sherrell-Owasso, Okla.

37T-TBA-

44X-Wesley Smith-Nixa, Mo.

45J-C.J. Johnson-Quinter, Kan.

46-Kenney Johnson-Bethany, Conn.

47W-Dylan Westbrook-Scotland, Ontario, Canada

51J-R.J. Johnson-Phoenix, Ariz.

55D-Nick Drake-Mooresville, N.C.

55T-Tony Everhart-El Cajon, Calif.

56V (R)-Matt Veatch-Macedonia, Ill.

57J-Jake Bubak-Arvada, Colo.

67F-Kyle O’Gara-Indianapolis, Ind.

69B-Bryan Debrick-Irving, Texas

71D-Domain Ramsay-Geelong, Victoria, Australia

71K-Kyle Larson-Elk Grove, Calif.

71R-Nick Chivello-Manteca, Calif.

71WG (R)-Weston Gorham-Colleyville, Texas

72-Cameron Hagin-Broken Arrow, Okla.

74-Zach Merritt-Greeley, Colo.

76J-David Jones-West Middlesex, Pa.

77-Alex Bright-Collegeville, Pa.

77D-Dean Drake Jr.-Collinsville, Okla.

77U-Chris Urish-Elkhart, Ill.

78-Nick Wean-Phillipsburg, N.J.

82S-Steven Shebester-Mustang, Okla.

87j-Troy Rutherford-Ojai, Calif.

88W-Dustin Weland-Parker, Colo.

91A-Chris Andrews-Sandusky, Ohio

91S (R)-Klint Simpson-Santa Rosa, Calif.

92L (R)-Austin Lambert-Collinsville, Okla.

93-Dustin Morgan-Tulsa, Okla.

97K-Spencer Bayston-Lebanon, Ind.