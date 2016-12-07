New Pro Stock Camaro Unveiled
The Gen Six Chevrolet Pro Stock Camaro SS will make its public debut at the Performance Racing Industry trade show in Indianapolis on Thursday, Dec. 8.
The new model builds on the success of the championship-winning fifth-generation-based race car. Chevrolet Pro Stock Camaro drivers won 23 of 24 events during the 2016 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series.
Jason Line of Ken Black Racing won eight events in his Summit Racing Equipment Camaro en route to capturing his third world title and third straight championship for Chevrolet. Point runnerup and teammate Greg Anderson, a four-time world champion, won eight events in his Summit Camaro SS.
“Our goal was to minimize aerodynamic drag within the NHRA guidelines and incorporate as many design cues from the production car,” said John Mack, Chevrolet Camaro exterior design manager. “The result is a sleeker and more aerodynamic Camaro SS.”
Track testing with the 2017 Pro Stock Camaro SS is scheduled to begin later this month. The new Camaro will make its competitive debut in February at Pomona, Calif., during the 57th annual NHRA Winternationals.
In addition to the new Pro Stock Camaro SS, Chevrolet's 2017 COPO program offers specialty race cars designed for NHRA's Stock Eliminator classes. Earlier this fall, Chevrolet announced a drag racing development program for production-based Camaro models.