Monster Energy Replaces Sprint

NASCAR announced Thursday that Monster Energy drink will become the entitlement sponsor of its premier series.

Press releases from NASCAR did not say what the name of the series would be. Some media reports had asserted that the word “Cup” would be dropped.

Cup has been attached to the name of the series since R.J. Reynolds tobacco’s Winston cigarettes brand was named entitlement sponsor in 1972.

The announcement was made at the Wynn hotel and casino in Las Vegas, site of NASCAR’s season-ending awards banquet.

Monster replaces Sprint as the entitlement sponsor.

“Monster Energy is a brand built on excitement and enthusiasm, qualities that align with NASCAR,” said Brian France, NASCAR Chairman and CEO. “This sponsorship position is the most unique in all of sports and entertainment, and we are thrilled to have a partner that will help us further elevate the series. Today’s announcement is the culmination of a thorough search, one that resulted in the right partner at this important time in our sport’s history.”

NASCAR premier series races long have been a bucket-list destination for sports fans throughout the country, and starting next season, Monster Energy will elevate the event experience to an even higher level. As part of the agreement, Monster Energy will engage with fans in creative, innovative ways at all race tracks where the premier series will race.

Monster is NASCAR’s fourth Cup Series sponsor since 1972. R.J. Reynolds, through its Winston brand, served as entitlement sponsor from 1972-2003, with Nextel replacing the cigarette maker in 2004. When Sprint purchased Nextel in 2005, it assumed Nextel’s 10-year contract as the sponsor for NASCAR’s No. 1 series and later extended that contract for three years through the 2016 season.