Jeff Gordon To Drive Cadillac In Rolex 24
RacinToday.com
Jeff Gordon is headed back to Daytona International Speedway for yet another post-NASCAR-retirement drive as it was announced Thursday that the four-time Sprint Cup champion will drive in the 2017 Rolex 24 sports car race.
Gordon will share the drivers seat of the No. 10 Cadillac DPi-V.R with members of Wayne Taylor Racing.
His co-drivers in the 55th running of the Rolex will be brothers Jordan and Ricky Taylor and veteran endurance driver Max Angelelli when race opens the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season on Jan. 28-29.
Gordon, who retired as a full time Cup driver after the 2015 season but filled in for injured Dale Earnhardt Jr. on a spot basis in 2016, said, “When I announced I would no longer be competing full-time in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series, my hope was that I would get an opportunity like this to compete again in such a prestigious event. I know that Ricky and Jordan are super-fast, and I believe it will be a very strong combination.”
Gordon’s lone previous Rolex 24 appearance in 2007 came with the same team. He co-drove the No. 10 Pontiac Riley Daytona Prototype with Angelelli, Wayne Taylor and Jan Magnussen to a third-place result.
Gordon and WTR will be part of the debut race for the brand-new Cadillac DPi-V.R, which was officially unveiled Wednesday by the manufacturer.
“I think it is exceptional to have Jeff back with us after 10 years,” Angelelli said. “I look forward to
sharing our new Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R racecar with him, discussing our setup and race strategy. It was great the first time – we might have won that race if some things would have gone our way. Now that it’s happening again, with the new car, it’s going to be absolutely great.”
Ricky and Jordan Taylor, who finished third in the 2016 WeatherTech Championship Prototype standings, are also looking forward to running with Gordon.
“It used to be common to have NASCAR guys joining teams for the Rolex but, over recent years, it’s become less and less frequent,” Jordan Taylor said. “Jeff Gordon is a name that everyone knows worldwide. I can’t wait to compare notes and feedback with such a legend of our sport. It’s going to be an experience of a lifetime.”
“Having Jeff Gordon join the team is really a dream come true for all of us,” added Ricky Taylor. “It is a huge compliment to how well-respected the team has become over the years for someone with the history and career of Jeff Gordon to want to be a part of it. I’m sure he will be a great addition to the lineup and hopefully we can all get our first Rolex 24 win together.”
The No. 10 entry will compete for the overall Rolex 24 race victory in the WeatherTech Championship’s Prototype (P) class. It will be one of three Cadillac DPi-V.R race cars in the field, as three-time defending series champions Action Express Racing confirmed its plans to field a pair of the new race cars earlier Thursday morning.
