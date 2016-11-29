Roush Fenway Will Slim Down To Two Car Effort

By Jim Pedley | Managing Editor

RacinToday.com

Roush Fenway Racing is downsizing from the three-car Sprint Cup operation that it had in place the last several years, to a two-car operation in 2017 it was announced Tuesday.

Driving for RFR next year will be Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the No. 17 Ford and Trevor Bayne in the No. 6.

It was announced earlier that veteran Greg Biffle, who had been driving the No. 16 car, would not return to RFR next year. The team will lease its No. 16 NASCAR Charter and driver Chris Buescher to JTG Racing in 2017.

“We have been able to shore up our plans for 2017 and we feel that this will continue to move us in a direction that will yield improved performance and results,” Roush Fenway co-owner Jack Roush said. “We saw improvement in our cars and made substantial gains in our performance at times last season, and we will continue to build on that by maintaining a robust engineering group in order to take the next step by consistently running up front.”

The No. 6 team will once again have Matt Puccia as the crew chief. Brian Pattie, who was the crew chief for the No. 16 Cup Series team last season, will move over to crew chief of the No. 17 team.

In addition, Kevin Kidd and Tommy Wheeler will lead Roush Fenway’s overall competition efforts. Kidd will assume the role of Competition Director, and Wheeler will serve as the team’s Operations Director.

Nick Sandler, who served as the No. 17 crew chief the last two seasons, has been named Director of Engineering.

Robbie Reiser, who has played an integral role on the competition side at Roush Fenway Racing for a number of years, will remain with the organization in a yet to be determined position.