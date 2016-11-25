Porsche Dismisses Dumas, Lieb

RacinToday.com

A lot of wonderful perks go along with winning the overall championship at Le Mans and the World Endurance Championship title. Apparently keeping your job is not one of those perks.

Porsche announced this week that Romain Dumas and Marc Lieb would not be back as drivers of the team’s LMP1 919 Hybrid next season.

Pro forma, the team thanked the French and German drivers, who teamed to win the 2016 24-hour race at Le Mans and also the season driver championship.

Fritz Enzinger, Porsche’s vice president of its LMP1 program said, “The LMP1 program has benefitted immensely from Marc’s and Romain’s experience, especially during the team’s build-up phase and in Le Mans. Together we went through some highs and lows in recent years. I am very pleased that both true racers can conclude this part of their Porsche career as Le Mans winners and world champions. I thank Marc and Romain from the depth of my heart for their high performance driving, their strong commitment and their loyalty.”

Porsche did not say who would take their seats but media reports have placed Andre Lotterer and Nick Tandy in the cars for 2017.

The news leaves Neel Jani as a surviving Porsche driver.

Dumas is a two time Le Mans overall winner. He has been a Porsche factory driver since 2003

“For me, Porsche is like a family,” he said. “I think of many great years with great racing cars. We made history quite a few times, in Spa and at the Nordschleife with the 911 GT3, and obviously in Sebring with the RS Spyder. The last three years with the new Porsche Team in the LMP1 category were at the highest professional level. It has been an incredibly competitive and very technically challenging era. Winning Le Mans 24 Hours with Porsche was a dream come true and I am proud of what we achieved all together since many years. I am a man of challenges and there will be a new one soon.”

Lieb, 26, has six wins for Porsche in 24-hour races.

“I always imagined that the LMP1 program would be my last seat as a works driver,” Lieb said, “and I managed to set the course early for my future career outside the cockpit at Porsche. I’m thankful for all the chances and possibilities I got at Porsche for so many years. And I’m especially grateful to my family for supporting me over two decades in racing. This was tough at times and I want to pay back some of it now. To perform the move into international customer racing at Porsche as a Le Mans winner and a world champion, means an incredible amount to me.”