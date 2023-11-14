Kalitta Caps 2023 Run With First Top Fuel Championship

By John Sturbin/Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Doug Kalitta’s first NHRA Top Fuel world championship enters drag racing’s record book as a case study in perseverance and a bona fide lifetime achievement award.

The U.S. Auto Club Sprint Car champion in 1994, Kalitta transitioned from America’s dirt-track ovals to its straight-line drag strips beginning with the 1998 season. Kalitta logged his first competitive Top Fuel lap on Feb. 1, 1998 during the season-opening Winternationals at Pomona Raceway.

Fittingly, it’s the same Southern California facility where Doug clinched NHRA’s premier title on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 with a victory over Leah Pruett in a winner-take-all pairing of the 58th annual NHRA Finals.

Kalitta covered the 1,000-foot distance in 3.673-seconds at 334.98 mph in the Toyota dragster fielded by uncle and drag racing pioneer Conrad “Connie” Kalitta. Doug’s numbers were enough to trailer Pruett, who ran 3.720 at 326.16 in pursuit of what would have been her first Top Fuel title. Instead, Kalitta emerged with his third win of the season _ all during the six-race Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Meanwhile, Chad Green (Funny Car), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won the 21st and final race of the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season. Joining Kalitta and Herrera as 2023 world champions were Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Erica Enders (Pro Stock).

“It’s incredible the way the points thing worked out to come down to that last run,” said Kalitta, who began the weekend second in the Top Fuel standings to four-time world champion Steve Torrence, and four points in front of Pruett. “I just stayed focused. It was obviously a big round, and it played-out just perfectly. I got to the end of the track and was like, ‘I cannot believe these guys are still looking at me and high-fiving’ because unfortunately, I missed the win light. Everybody was down there, and it was something I looked forward to all my life. It was a hell of a drag race, and it was nice to get the win.”

As he was reminded during countless Countdown interviews, Kalitta had finished as championship runner-up six times _ 2003-04, 2006, 2016 and 2019-20. Kalitta qualified No. 5 this weekend and defeated Dan Mercier, Josh Hart and Justin Ashley en route to facing Pruett, of Tony Stewart Racing. Kalitta led wire-to-wire against Pruett, triggering one of Kalitta Motorsports’ trademark raucous celebrations.

“At the end of the run, I was so relieved,” said Kalitta, a 59-year-old resident of Ann Arbor, Mich. “I’ve always dreamed about this opportunity over the years and thanks to my guys for making it happen. I appreciate all the support I’ve gotten from the fans and we’re taking this trophy back home.

“That (title of champion) definitely has a nice ring to it. It’s gonna take a little while for that to settle in, but I’ll be grinning here for quite a while. It was definitely a great day. With the top-four cars still in the semis, I was feeling the intensity. You just hope for the best. This is one of the coolest places to run with the museum and the history of the NHRA. I heard all the stories back in the day with Connie and Don Garlits. This is the pinnacle for me, really. Connie was pretty happy, and I definitely appreciate what he’s done for me.”

Kalitta is the seventh driver to win a Top Fuel title with legendary tuner Alan Johnson making the calls. Doug joined Gary Scelzi, Tony Schumacher, Larry Dixon, Del Worsham, teammate Shawn Langdon and Brittany Force as drivers who have won working with Johnson.

“What a blessing to have him on our team,” said Kalitta, who posted his 52nd career victory. “Throughout the year, we kind of struggled and changed a lot of stuff with our car. I think after Reading (Pa., Round 1 of the Countdown) when we blew that tire, for some reason, our luck kind of changed after that. The car was responding and everything seemed to be a lot happier with our tune-up. To be one of the guys who won a championship with Alan as the crew chief is what I’ve dreamt of, and obviously, winning it with (85-year-old) Connie here is extra special as well.”

Doug made his career change to NHRA after cousin Scott, Connie’s son, retired from Top Fuel in October 1997 after winning championships in 1994 and 1995, and finishing second to Kenny Bernstein in 1996. Scott returned to Top Fuel in 2003 before switching to Funny Car in 2007. Scott Kalitta was 46-years-old when he died from injuries suffered in a crash during qualifying at Old Bridge Township Raceway Park in Englishtown, N.J., on June 21, 2008. Ironically, it’s the same racetrack where Scott made his NHRA debut in 1982.

“We’ve had a great run being out here, and this championship has definitely been on my ‘things to do list,’^” Doug Kalitta said. “My cousin, Scott, won this thing a couple of times so I’ve always grown up in his shadow trying to accomplish what he accomplished. So it was definitely on my Bucket List to get a Top Fuel title. It’s definitely a big relief.”

Pruett cleared a huge hurdle when she defeated Torrence in the semifinals to advance against Kalitta, ultimately finishing third in the standings and 57 points behind the new champion.

“I respect Steve Torrence immensely, but we put a stop to his championship and I continued to have laser focus and so did the team into our final round against Doug Kalitta,” said Pruett, the wife of team-owner Tony Stewart. “It’s wild to know that it’s been 32 or so years since it’s been a winner-take-all for the final, and that’s what it was on the line. I want it to be known that our heads are not low and our Dodge Direct Connection team performed like champions. Doug has deserved it for a long time, but today he earned it against us.”

In Ha-Ha Car, Matt Hagan clinched his fourth world championship and first for Tony Stewart Racing during a wild second round of eliminations.

Hagan, Robert Hight and Bob Tasca III began the day separated by just 17 points. All three won their opening-round pairings, but each lost during the quarterfinals. Tasca fell first to two-time world champion Cruz Pedregon, then Hagan to Blake Alexander, leading into Hight’s dramatic and potentially title-clinching matchup with Chad Green. But when Hight smoked the rear tires on his Chevrolet Camaro SS and lost traction, he handed the championship to Hagan.

“I thought I was far enough down the track that we had it made. Usually, this Auto Club Chevy doesn’t spin the tires that far down,” said Hight, whose lap in 4.216-seconds at 246.39 mph came up short to Green’s 3.971 at 322.11 in his Ford Mustang.

Green’s upset win sent a shocked Hagan scurrying to collect his championship trophy. “It’s just one of those things; you hate to have to stand there and watch someone go out to win a championship,” said Hagan, driver of a Charger SRT Hellcat. “That’s just not my style of racing and not how I want to win one. But it’s really about the body of work we did all year and coming in here and being ahead in points and being able to have that opportunity.

“I just can’t say enough about every single one of my guys that wrench on the car. They’re all coming back next year and everyone’s excited about that. Tony Stewart, to get his first championship out here in his second year in NHRA, it’s unbelievable.”

Stewart, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, also competed fulltime in 2023 as an NHRA Sportsman rookie in Top Alcohol Dragster. “I think it speaks volumes to the group he’s assembled and the people we put around and the leader he is as a team-owner and just as a guy,” said Hagan, a 40-year-old resident of Christiansburg, Va. “It’s unbelievable we were able to do that this year.”

With his fourth world title, Hagan (2011, 2014, 2020) joined John Force, Kenny Bernstein and Don “The Snake” Prudhomme as the only drivers to win four or more NHRA Funny Car championships. To get there, Hagan was consistent throughout the season, picking up six victories and advancing to eight final rounds. He held the point lead for the bulk of the regular season and then got hot at a key time in the Countdown to the Championship, winning back-to-back races at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., and Texas Motorplex in Ennis to take the lead for good.

“It’s super-special for me and it puts you in a caliber of drivers, you look up and you go, ‘How is it possible? I’m not that good,’^” Hagan said. “I know I’m not that good because I’ve surrounded myself with people who are better than me. That’s the only reason I’m in this position. It’s pretty incredible. Overall, I’m overwhelmed with this championship. I really can’t put it into words. After 21 races the championship comes down to the final race to determine the title with Robert and Bob (Tasca III). That’s great racing. And the pressure for everyone is very emotional with the ups and downs. But this is why we do it.”

Hagan finished 12 points ahead of Hight, a three-time world champion who also placed second in the 2022 final standings to three-time world champ Ron Capps.

“Congratulations to Matt Hagan,” said Hight, who exchanged a bear-sized hug with Hagan after the trophy presentation. “Those guys, they’ve won the most races this year. They’ve been on it all year. We’ve kind of been here just at the end. Proud of my Auto Club guys. We’re not going to give up; we’re going to keep digging heading into next year. You always hope that you’re here on Sunday, battling for the championship.

“That oil-down (by Blake Alexander just after Tasca and Hagan each lost), man, that was the longest 15 minutes I have ever spent in a race car with all the thoughts that go through your head about, ‘Can we get this done?’ I’m still proud of my team.”

Green powered to his first career Funny Car win by defeating Tim Wilkerson in the final. Green and his Ford Mustang covered the 1,000-foot distance in 3.916-seconds at 328.54 mph to cap a breakout season. Green advanced to seven semifinals and two finals heading into Pomona. Adding to the moment, Green’s son, Hunter, won Sunday’s final in Top Alcohol Dragster in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series.

“It’s just been an amazing weekend,” said Chad Green, a 60-year-old resident of Midland, Texas. “First off, it’s been an amazing season. This has been a dream season for us. I couldn’t be more proud of my guys. They’ve really come a long way in the last few years and they’ve stuck with me. We’ve been trying all year to get this Wally. We’ve been close a few times, but it’s just been an amazing season. I can’t think of a better way that you could top off a season, ending it like this. You could have never drawn it up like this. We surprised a lot of people, and to cap it off with a win is awesome.”

Erica Enders’ path to a sixth world championship in Pro Stock was simple on Sunday _ just win the opening round of eliminations. After qualifying third, the winningest female in NHRA history took care of business, defeating Fernando Cuadra with a quarter-mile run of 6.502-seconds at 210.80 mph in her Johnson’s Melling Performance Chevrolet Camaro SS. Enders’ sixth world championship ties her with Warren “The Professor” Johnson for the second-most in Pro Stock history. The late Bob Glidden is the record-holder with 10 “Factory Hot Rod” titles.

This title represented a resounding comeback for Enders, who struggled mightily to open the 2023 campaign. But Enders and her Elite Motorsports team turned things around at the perfect time, moving into the point lead at the halfway mark in the Countdown to the Championship before adding to her lead with victories at Texas Motorplex in Ennis and The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Enders closed the season with four victories and her fourth world title in the past five years. In addition, her victory at Texas Motorplex, her self-described home track, gave Erica the most wins by any female in NHRA history at 47, breaking a tie with three-time NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle world champion Angelle Sampey. Enders now counts 48 career victories on her resume.

“On the heels of a career-best season last year, anything is going to be challenging,” said Enders, a 40-year-old native of Houston. “It took us seven races to figure out our issue and I owe my guys all my credit in the world. The message this year is tenacity and consistency, and digging through all of it prevailing when it matters. I have to thank my guys for that.

“It was a dogfight and I’m really thankful for the position we were in. When my guys’ back are against the wall, they perform and we execute and it makes me so proud to be their driver. I think the word that describes this year is tenacity. Every championship has its story and this season is another reminder of why you don’t give up. You doubt yourself and it’s digging yourself out that ditch and that’s what this season is about.”

Aaron Stanfield closed-out the Countdown with his first win of the year, defeating Matt Hartford in the final on a hole shot quarter-mile run in 6.534-seconds at 209.91 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro SS. It was the eighth career victory for Stanfield, who used a stout 0.031-second reaction time to get past Hartford, who ran 6.519 in the championship round.

“We’ve struggled this year,” said Stanfield, a 28-year-old resident of Bossier City, La. “We’ve been waiting for that win to come so to get it here at the last race is just awesome. And given everything else that’s going on in my life, it’s perfect timing.” Stanfield and his wife are preparing for the birth of a child.

“Matt and I, we definitely go at each other,” Stanfield said. “He’s a great competitor and a good friend. It’s cool to race against them and it’s always a good time beating Matt. It’s not very fun when he beats you. I’m personally, my team and myself, we are as focused as ever. We’re here to compete for championships at Elite Motorsports.”

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Gaige Herrera’s dominant 2023 season ended in victory, as the newly minted world champion set the single-season mark for wins in the two-wheel category after earning his 11th of the season. Herrera covered the quarter-mile in 6.721-seconds at 201.46 mph aboard his Vance & Hines Suzuki to beat teammate Eddie Krawiec in the final round, denying the four-time world champ his 50th win for a fourth straight race and fifth time overall.

“This is very surreal,” said Herrera, a 29-year-old resident of La Mirada, Calif. “The whole championship thing, I have to give it up to the whole team, it’s not only my championship, it’s theirs _ especially Andrew Hines (crew chief). He works his butt off day and night to make sure my bike, Ed’s bike, all the Vance & Hines bikes are fast. He texted me during the week and he’s like, ‘I’m ready to go to Pomona and just get this thing done. We had an incredible season, and I’m very excited.’ Just to have someone like Andrew Hines text me and say it was one of his best seasons ever, even though he’s not riding the bike, it’s very cool to get that text message from someone like him.”

After joining the famed Vance & Hines organization during the offseason, Herrera dominated the 2023 schedule from start to finish. He won the first three races of 2023, added another three-race winning streak during the year and has won the last four races in the Countdown to the Championship. Not to be overlooked are a multitude of track records, the quickest run in class history and a sweep of the three-race Western Swing.

“I can’t put this season into words,” Herrera said. “I don’t think it’s set in, what’s been accomplished this year, and I think it’s only the beginning. I didn’t expect it to end like this this weekend.”

The rebranded NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season will begin March 7-10, 2024, with the NHRA Gatornationals at historic Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway.

Pro Stock Motorcycle standout Chase Van Sant was honored as 2023 NHRA Rookie of the Year Monday evening during the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Awards Ceremony at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, Calif.

The four other NHRA rookies eligible for the award were Top Fuel driver Dan Mercier, as well as Pro Stock competitors David Cuadra, Eric Latino and Jerry Tucker.

“The 2023 season was a great rookie year for us,” said Van Sant, a 26-year-old resident of Pella, Iowa. “We went to four semifinals this season and I’m really proud of the work we did. I think we’re just getting started. I’d like to thank my family for getting me into racing and the whole White Alligator Racing team for giving me the opportunity.”

Van Sant made his Pro Stock Bike debut at Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway during the NHRA Gatornationals, advancing to the semifinals. It was the first of his four semifinal appearances that combined with four quarterfinal finishes allowed Van Sant to finish the season ninth in points. By advancing to the semifinals during the regular season, he was able to compete in the new Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge.

Canadian Top Fuel driver Dan Mercier qualified for seven national events, including the Norwalk, Ohio, race where he picked up a round win over newly crowned Top Fuel world champion Doug Kalitta.

Pro Stock drivers Cuadra, Latino and Tucker also took to the track in the very competitive class. Cuadra joined his family of racers, which includes father Fernando Sr. and brothers Fernando Jr. and Cristian. Cuadra made his Pro Stock debut at the Four-Wide race in Concord, N.C., where he joined his family in a four-wide “Cuadra-Quad.”

Latino, a resident of Port Perry, Ontario, drives for the KB Titan Racing juggernaut and also is a co-owner of the team. Latino made his NHRA Pro Stock debut in Norwalk and qualified for six races.

Tucker competes for Pro Stock giant Elite Motorsports. He qualified for all 2023 Pro Stock events this season while advancing to a semifinal and four quarterfinals, picking up round-wins over Pro Stock world champions Erica Enders and Bo Butner as well as Troy Coughlin Jr.

Last season, Pro Stock driver Camrie Caruso was selected Rookie of the Year. Other recent winners include Pro Stock’s Dallas Glenn in 2021, and Top Fuel drivers Justin Ashley in 2020 and Austin Prock in 2019.

NHRA’s Rookie of the Year award is voted on by a panel of the nation’s leading auto racing journalists through a system based upon the following criteria _ number of events competed in, performance on and off the racetrack, participation in NHRA promotions and relationships with fans, sponsors and media.

A new Crew of the Year award was given to a team in each professional category based upon a number of statistical categories, including average qualifying position, average eliminations E.T., speed index, average points per race and oil-downs. In Top Fuel, the Capco Contractors/Toyota racing team of four-time world champion Steve Torrence earned the award, while newly crowned four-time Funny Car world champ Matt Hagan’s Tony Stewart Racing team was named the top crew in the class. In addition, the RAD Torque Systems team of Dallas Glenn earned the award in Pro Stock, while the Vance & Hines team of first-time champion Gaige Herrera took the honor in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Drivers in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series also were recognized as 2023 world champions: Vince Musolini (Top Dragster), Brandon Miller (Top Sportsman), Trevor Larson (Super Gas), John Labbous Jr. (Super Comp), Kyle Rizzoli (Stock), Wyatt Wagner (Super Stock), Bruno Massel (Comp), Doug Gordon (Top Alcohol Funny Car) and Julie Nataas (Top Alcohol Dragster).

For the seventh straight season and an NHRA-record 28th time, Chevrolet has won the NHRA’s Manufacturers Cup. The award is given to the automaker whose current model year vehicles accumulate the most points during the 21-event season. Among those who enjoyed banner seasons for Team Chevy were Robert Hight, Funny Car legend John Force, Erica Enders, Aaron Stanfield, Greg Anderson and Matt Hartford.

Points were awarded to entries in Funny Car, Pro Stock, Super Stock, and Stock Eliminator classes, as well as the FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown category. Chevrolet first earned the award in 1966, and no other manufacturer has won it more times than the “Bowtie” brand. General Motors brands Oldsmobile and Pontiac combined to win 24 titles between 1971 and 2006.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Blake Alexander (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jason Scruggs (Pro Modified).

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.: Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock).

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Jason Lee (Pro Modified).

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind.: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Kris Thorne (Pro Modified).

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-18 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.: Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jordan Lazic (Pro Modified).

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Mike Castellana (Pro Modified).

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip: Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Chad Green (Funny Car), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

(Editor’s Note: John Sturbin is a Texas-based journalist specializing in motorsports. During a near 30-year career with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he won the Bloys Britt Award for top motorsports story of the year (1991) as judged by The Associated Press; received the National Hot Rod Association’s Media Award (1995) and several in-house Star-Telegram honors. He also was inaugural recipient of the Texas Motor Speedway Excellence in Journalism Award (2009). His list of freelance clients includes Texas Motor Speedway, the Dallas Morning News, New York Newsday, Rome (N.Y.) Daily Sentinel, Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller Times, NASCAR Wire Service, Ford Racing and Used Car Dealer magazine).