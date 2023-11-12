It’s Championship Sunday For NHRA Drag Racers

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Robert Hight moved one position closer to Funny Car point-leader Matt Hagan during qualifying Saturday for the 58th annual NHRA Finals, previewing what looms as an epic battle of three-time world champions for the 2023 title.

Meanwhile, the season’s final day of qualifying at famed Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip saw Pro Stock Motorcycle phenom Gaige Herrera clinch his first career NHRA world championship by qualifying on-pole. Austin Prock (Top Fuel) and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) also emerged as No. 1 qualifiers at the 21st race of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season, and the last of six events in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Hight blasted to a 1,000-foot run of 3.844-seconds at 331.61 mph to close-out qualifying under the lights and secure his seventh pole of the season and 84th of his career. Hight laid down the lowest elapsed times of both qualifying sessions to earn eight bonus points and move around Bob Tasca III and his Ford Mustang into second in the standings, 12 points behind Hagan. Tasca slipped to third, but only 17 points behind Hagan, who qualified fourth. Ford loyalist Tasca is seeking his first Funny Car title.

“Going around Tasca in the points, that’s big,” said Hight, driver of his Chevrolet Camaro SS. “Let’s say it comes down to Tasca and I, and we lose the same round, you want to go ahead of him in qualifying, so this was big for us today. I was a little nervous (Friday) after screwing-up the first run and then we had to make a safe run last night. We knew what we had to do but you have to execute, too. This is a tricky place, no matter what anybody tells you. Two separately different lanes and when it’s good, it’s really good and you have to be aggressive and get after it.

“I’m really proud of the whole Auto Club team for getting eight points today _ low E.T. in both sessions _ that’s exactly what we needed to do. It might give us a little momentum going into Sunday. We’re running good. We’ve got to race smart.”

Hight, of John Force Racing, will open eliminations against No. 16 qualifier Jeff Diehl and his Toyota Camry. Sixteen-time world champion John Force, Hight’s team-owner/teammate, qualified his Camaro second at 3.862 and 328.14 while defending event winner/two-time world champ Cruz Pedregon took third after a run of 3.865 at 330.15 in his Dodge Charger.

“If you would’ve told me that a 3.84 would be low E.T., I would’ve said it’s going to take more than that,” Hight said. “Honestly, that was probably one of the hairiest runs I’ve made in a while. There’s a pretty good bump at 300 to 400-feet. I was perfectly centered, everything was going well, and I hit that bump and I couldn’t drive it. It carried the front end and started drifting to the left and I was thinking, ‘Please, hold on.’ It set it down and I actually lifted a little early. It was running good down there, but I did not want to cross the center line.”

Hight’s season has featured four victories, two runnerup results and six poles. After finishing second to three-time/reigning world champion Ron Capps last November at Pomona, Hight is eager to break his championship deadlock with Capps and Hagan. Hight, who won his previous titles 2009, 2017 and 2019, also would deliver Chevrolet Racing its eighth drivers’ world championship in Funny Car.

Hight also can count on teammate “Brute” Force to work in the role of blocker. “I know we aren’t in it for the championship, but Robert and that AAA Cornwell Tools team is and maybe we can do some good to help them out,” said Force, who will face Terry Haddock and his Mustang in Round 1. “This PEAK team goes out every weekend to win, that’s no different now.

“It’s funny, sometimes these cars are like beautiful women _ they do what they want _ and I can’t figure them out. It’s going to be an exciting day.”

Hagan was Friday’s provisional pole-sitter after a lap in 3.869-seconds at 328.46 mph in his Charger SRT Hellcat. Pipped for the pole by Hight, Hagan said he’ll attack race day with a proven strategy.

“Number One qualifiers are great, but at the end of the day, we want to turn four win-lights on,” said Hagan, a two-time winner in this Countdown for Tony Stewart Racing. “I think the biggest thing we have to do is to figure out how to really race the racetrack. The lanes can be challenging. We have to run as hard as we can possibly run with the conditions in front of us. We have to understand the task at-hand and not let the pressure get to us. We just have to race our race car the way we’ve been racing it.

“We always want to win and do well for our sponsors. You always have to treat it like, ‘What have you done that got you there?’ We’ve been racing smart on Sunday. We haven’t always been the fastest car out there, but we’ve been a very consistent race car. I think that’s paid off in the long run.”

Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. (PST) Sunday. Television coverage will begin with two hours of qualifying highlights on FOX Sports 1 at 2 p.m. (EST), leading into three hours of eliminations at 4 p.m.

“This is amazing and exactly what NHRA wants, is for the championship to come down to the last race of the year at the NHRA Finals and for it to go clear down to the final round,” Hight said. “That’s a very real possibility of going to the final round and having to win the race to win the championship. There’s no more excitement than that.”

Southern California native Gaige Herrera capped a record-setting Pro Stock Motorcycle campaign with his first career NHRA world championship Saturday. Herrera extended his single-season class record by earning his 14th pole via a track-record quarter-mile run of 6.661-seconds at 203.80 mph aboard his Vance & Hines Suzuki.

Herrera will spend Sunday chasing his 11th win, which also would set a single-season record in the two-wheel class. Whatever the outcome, Herrera has earned the right to celebrate one of the most incredible seasons in Pro Stock Bike history. After joining the famed Vance & Hines organization during the offseason, Herrera dominated the 2023 schedule from start to finish. He won the first three races of 2023, added another three-race winning streak during the year and has won the last four races in the Countdown to the Championship. Not to be overlooked are a multitude of track records, the quickest run in class history and a sweep of the three-race Western Swing.

“This is very special; it doesn’t feel real to be honest,” said Herrera, a 29-year-old resident of La Mirada, Calif. “The amount of stuff we’ve accomplished this year and then wrapping it up getting the championship and then making a run like that the last qualifier, it’s been an incredible season. I’m living the dream. Last year I was just out here trying to have a little fun and to get the opportunity to ride for the legends that I grew up watching race and looked up to, to be able to race with them and accomplish what we have, it’s very surreal.

“Wrapping up the championship here in my hometown, this is something I’ll never forget, winning the championship in my first full season. There is a lot that has been accomplished this year, but this definitely tops it all. This is something I’ll always cherish and remember. You never can take anything for granted. The bike has been flawless all year. We set a lot of records and it just goes on and on. It’s crazy.”

Eddie Krawiec, Herrera’s Vance & Hines teammate and a four-time world champion, will try to end the season by winning his 50th career race after qualifying his Suzuki third. Krawiec will open eliminations against Chris Bostick and his EBR.

“Yeah, win No. 50. That elusive 50,” Krawiec said. “Man, it’s been sneaking away a couple times last year, this year. It sucks every final round that I lose. Every final round I don’t make it to also is horrible. I’ve got a great motorcycle. I really think we’ve turned the corner since Indy this year and really started working forward with it. Pretty excited, but there’s a lot of great motorcycles in the category right now and you’ve got to be on your game every single run. And if you’re not, you’re not going to get that win. So I’ve been trying to clean that up.

“I struggled a little bit with my reaction time, basically due to our clutch program. It’s kind of an interesting tradeoff. You hear a lot of people always talk about it _ you can get the bike to react, move and go fast, but you can’t get it to hit the (Christmas) tree. And it’s like you compromise. You take your 60-foot vs. your reaction time. It’s really hard to pass-up a fast motorcycle. I just need to hone-in and do a better job on the tree and I think I’ll be in really good shape here.”

In Top Fuel, Austin Prock made a huge move in qualifying as he looks to close-out the season with a win at Pomona for a second straight year. Prock claimed the No. 1 spot with a 1,000-foot run of 3.636-seconds at 332.92 mph in the Chevrolet dragster fielded by John Force Racing. Prock scored his second pole of the season and third overall with a career-best pass in the final session.

“I love it anytime I come here,” said Prock, the son of JFR tuner Jimmy Prock. “As a kid growing up, ditching school and flying out here to come watch my dad race and race for championships and Wallys, it was always a treat to me. It’s got a special place in my heart and it just seems like we’ve a little mojo going here. If we go to the final round (Sunday) that’s five consecutive final rounds for me here in Pomona, so I hope I can make that a fact.

“Our focus every weekend is ‘Go for a Wally,’ and I feel like we finally have a race car that can do it. We’ve been picking at it slowly throughout the year and the last two or three races, the thing has really come around. The first run today, that was the first time we’ve smoked the tires in like eight runs. We just lowered the boom a little bit there and hopefully we can keep that up (Sunday). It would be huge to win the last race of the year here and get to enjoy it for a few months.”

Prock’s pass bumped Steve Torrence and his 3.641 at 335.65 lap into second, with three-time world champ Antron Brown third at 3.663 and 335.82. Torrence, a four-time world champion, will start eliminations Sunday with a 12-point advantage over Doug Kalitta, 39 points over Leah Pruett, 76 points over Mike Salinas and 88 points over Justin Ashley. Torrence and Pruett could potentially meet in the semifinals, while Kalitta, Ashley and Salinas are all on the opposite side of the 16-car bracket.

“I’m really confident and calm going into this situation, probably a little more than I should be,” Torrence said. “But I’ve been in this scenario a bunch and I’m very confident in the Capco Contractors/Toyota dragster. My guys have given me a great car and I feel I’m driving well. We smoked the tires on both runs (Saturday), but I know what the guys were trying to do and we were pushing the envelope to see what we could get away with. Two great runs (Friday) as well to build off for and the conditions are going to be awesome.

“To have the opportunity to compete for a championship, going up against Doug and Leah and having to go down to the wire, it’s going to be who lives the longest _ that’s who will be the champion. I have a lot of confidence in my boys that we’ll be there.”

In Pro Stock, Greg Anderson accelerated his last-chance attempt to earn a sixth world championship during Saturday’s two sessions. Anderson excelled during time trials, making the quickest run in all four sessions, including a quarter-mile pass in 6.492-seconds at 211.69 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro SS to close out the day. Anderson secured his third pole this season and 124th in his standout career.

Still, Anderson will need a near-miracle scenario to overhaul point-leader Erica Enders. A two-time winner in the Countdown, Anderson trails Enders by 104 points. Enders, of Elite Motorsports, simply needs to win in the opening round against teammate Fernando Cuadra to clinch her sixth world championship. Cuadra would have to defeat Enders and Anderson would have to win the race to clinch a sixth title. Anderson also has a chance to pick up his 15th career win at Pomona on Sunday.

“Super-pumped with the job these guys have done this weekend,” Anderson said of his KB Titan Racing crew. “I love this racetrack, I love racing here. Just the atmosphere, it’s the perfect time to go down that racetrack and it’s a great feeling. The cars just love it and the drivers love it. You saw it today, a lot of great runs in the class and I had two of them. I’m extremely pleased with my race car this weekend. It’s made four as-close-to-perfect runs you can make and you don’t get that very often. It set the table to do the best job we can do (Sunday).

“We don’t have any clue how it’ll turn out, but I’ve got a great horse, I’ve got a great race car and if nothing else, I have a great chance to win.” Anderson will begin eliminations against Mason McGaha and his Camaro.

Kyle Koretsky qualified his Camaro second at 6.497 and 211.00. Enders, a two-time winner during the Countdown, qualified her Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage/Melling Performance Camaro SS third at 6.500 and 210.31.

Five Camping World Drag Racing Series competitors remain in contention for the 2023 NHRA Rookie of the Year award.

Pro Stock Motorcycle is represented by Chase Van Sant. Currently sixth in points, Van Sant has advanced to four semifinals and four quarterfinals this season. Van Sant rides for White Alligator Racing, the team led by 2016 PSM world champion Jerry Savoie.

Pro Stock driver David Cuadra not only joined the “Factory Hot Rod” ranks this season, but also his racing family. Father Ferando Sr. and brothers Ferando Jr. and Cristian all are competitors in the class. Cuadra made his Pro Stock debut at the Four-Wide race in Concord, N.C., where he joined his family in a “Cuadra-Quad.”

Eric Latino, of Port Perry, Ontario, drives for the KB Titan Racing juggernaut and also is co-owner of the team. Latino made his NHRA Pro Stock debut at Norwalk, Ohio, and has qualified for six races.

Canadian Top Fuel driver Dan Mercier hails from Saint-Michel, Quebec. He has qualified for six national events this season, including the Norwalk race where he picked up a round-win over Top Fuel veteran and championship contender Doug Kalitta.

Jerry Tucker competes for Pro Stock giant Elite Motorsports. Tucker has qualified for all 2023 Pro Stock events this season while advancing to one semifinal and four quarterfinals. He has round-wins over five-time/reigning world champion Erica Enders, 2017 world champ Bo Butner and Troy Coughlin Jr.

Last season, Pro Stock driver Camrie Caruso earned 2022 Rookie of the Year honors. Other recent winners include Pro Stock’s Dallas Glenn in 2021, and Top Fuel drivers Justin Ashley in 2020 and Austin Prock in 2019.

NHRA’s Rookie of the Year award is selected by a panel of the nation’s leading auto racing journalists through a voting system based upon the following criteria _ number of events competed in, performance on and off the racetrack, participation in NHRA promotions and relationships with fans, sponsors and media.

First-round pairings for Sunday’s eliminations at the 58th annual In-N-Out NHRA Finals at In-N-Out Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip, the last of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule and sixth and final race of the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Pairings based upon results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings:

Top Fuel _ 1. Austin Prock, 3.636-seconds, 332.92 mph vs. 16. Ron August, 3.858, 312.64; 2. Steve Torrence, 3.641, 335.65 vs. 15. Spencer Hyde, 3.778, 323.27; 3. Antron Brown, 3.663, 335.82 vs. 14. Clay Millican, 3.758, 306.19; 4. Mike Salinas, 3.663, 332.26 vs. 13. Josh Hart, 3.742, 329.50; 5. Doug Kalitta, 3.666, 333.25 vs. 12. Dan Mercier, 3.716, 328.14; 6. Leah Pruett, 3.674, 336.40 vs. 11. Tony Schumacher, 3.703, 331.20; 7. Billy Torrence, 3.682, 336.74 vs. 10. Shawn Langdon, 3.693, 330.07; 8. Justin Ashley, 3.682, 334.73 vs. 9. Brittany Force, 3.682, 328.14.

Funny Car _ 1. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.844, 331.61 vs. 16. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 4.025, 306.74; 2. John Force, Camaro, 3.862, 328.14 vs. 15. Terry Haddock, Ford Mustang, 4.019, 306.95; 3. Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 3.865, 330.15 vs. 14. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 3.995, 283.25; 4. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.869, 328.46 vs. 13. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 3.993, 320.36; 5. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.869, 327.03 vs. 12. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.981, 319.52; 6. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.880, 336.99 vs. 11. Steven Densham, Mustang, 3.949, 318.02; 7. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.882, 332.02 vs. 10. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.928, 328.22; 8. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.893, 325.06 vs. 9. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.904, 326.08.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Del Worsham, 4.062, 312.78; 18. Jason Rupert, 4.066, 317.42; 19. Alexis DeJoria, 5.365, 139.91.

Pro Stock _ 1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.492, 211.30 vs. 16. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.540, 210.64; 2. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.497, 211.00 vs. 15. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.538, 210.67; 3. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.500, 210.31 vs. 14. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.535, 206.45; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.500, 210.01 vs. 13. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.525, 211.30; 5. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.501, 211.10 vs. 12. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.522, 211.49; 6. Jeg Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.507, 209.20 vs. 11. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.521, 210.24; 7. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.510, 211.03 vs. 10. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.519, 209.85; 8. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.510, 210.08 vs. 9. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.517, 211.33.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Eric Latino, 6.547, 209.79; 18. Kenny Delco, 6.548, 210.21; 19. Chris McGaha, 6.550, 209.62; 20. Steve Graham, 6.594, 208.59; 21. Val Smeland, 6.597, 205.54; 22. Joey Grose, 6.616, 207.24; 23. Alan Prusiensky, 6.629, 206.54.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.661, 203.80 vs. 16. Blaine Hale, Suzuki, 6.983, 192.17; 2. Hector Arana Jr., EBR, 6.729, 201.28 vs. 15. Katie Justice, Suzuki, 6.972, 189.90; 3. Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.734, 201.94 vs. 14. Chris Bostick, EBR, 6.952, 193.96; 4. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.751, 200.26 vs. 13. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.944, 166.91; 5. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.765, 197.59 vs. 12. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.929, 195.19; 6. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.776, 199.55 vs. 11. John Hall, EBR, 6.825, 198.47; 7. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.784, 197.77 vs. 10. Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.810, 198.32; 8. L.E. Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.791, 199.20 vs. 9. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.797, 197.25.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Lance Bonham, 7.070, 186.77.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Blake Alexander (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jason Scruggs (Pro Modified).

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.: Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock).

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Jason Lee (Pro Modified).

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind.: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Kris Thorne (Pro Modified).

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-18 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.: Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jordan Lazic (Pro Modified).

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Mike Castellana (Pro Modified).

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip.

(Editor’s Note: John Sturbin is a Texas-based journalist specializing in motorsports. During a near 30-year career with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he won the Bloys Britt Award for top motorsports story of the year (1991) as judged by The Associated Press; received the National Hot Rod Association’s Media Award (1995) and several in-house Star-Telegram honors. He also was inaugural recipient of the Texas Motor Speedway Excellence in Journalism Award (2009). His list of freelance clients includes Texas Motor Speedway, the Dallas Morning News, New York Newsday, Rome (N.Y.) Daily Sentinel, Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller Times, NASCAR Wire Service, Ford Racing and Used Car Dealer magazine).