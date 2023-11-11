Herrera Closes In On 2023 Bikes Championship at Pomona

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

Gaige Herrera’s self-described “picture-perfect” NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle season will reach its peak at the close of qualifying today for the season-ending 58th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals.

Herrera claimed the provisional pole during Friday’s opening session, covering the quarter-mile at Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip in 6.721-seconds at 200.59 mph aboard his Vance & Hines Suzuki. Should that elapsed time hold, Herrera would extend his PSM single-season record to 14 poles in 15 races, one of many examples of his dominance during 2023.

Barring a bizarre circumstance, the California native will wrap up his first world title at the conclusion of qualifying on the strength of 10 national event victories.

“You can’t take nothing for granted,” said Herrera, adding NHRA’s historic facility in Pomona is nothing short of the “picture-perfect” locale for his clinching scenario. “That’s my hometown. I grew up 20 minutes from there, so I have so much family and stuff there. I just feel like it means a lot more to wrap it up in Pomona.”

Meanwhile, Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Steve Torrence (Top Fuel) and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) also emerged as provisional No. 1 qualifiers at the 21st race of the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season, and sixth and final event of the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car), Anderson (Pro Stock) and Angie Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) won last year’s event, while Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) claimed world championships.

Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. (PST) Sunday. Television coverage includes two hours of qualifying highlights on FOX Sports 1 at 2 p.m. (EST), leading into three hours of eliminations at 4 p.m.

Herrera, who has led the Pro Stock Bike point standings at all but one event this season, is riding a massive 181-point lead over Vance & Hines teammate/four-time world champion Eddie Krawiec.

“It’s really starting to set in, what all has been accomplished,” Herrera said. “We’re basically wrapping up the championship (Saturday), and it’s a lot to take in. I was talking to a good friend of mine and he was like, ‘A year ago at this time, did you think you’d be in the position you’re in?’ That’s a definite ‘No!’ Even though I joined one of the best teams out here, you can’t expect to have a season like this. It’s just…it’s remarkable. It’s incredible. I’m literally living the dream I had as a little kid and I’m just having fun with it. I don’t think it can get any better than this.

“I’m definitely thinking about the championship, but I’m not even nervous about this. I’m more worried about the banquet on Monday.” Herrera was referring to the acceptance speech he will be expected to deliver during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Awards Ceremony at the Pechanga Resort Casino in the scenic Southern California Wine Country.

“I told (crew chief) Andrew Hines I haven’t even woken-up from the beginning of the season,” Herrera joked. “I think it started to sink in leading up to Las Vegas (Round 5 of the Countdown). I posted a year ago that I was looking for sponsors, to basically make it out there. I didn’t plan to do more than Indy, Reading (Pa.) and St. Louis last year and I was able to find some funding to come out West, so that was a big deal.

“It’s hard to believe me being out here and getting a ride with Vance & Hines. I can’t thank Andrew and Eddie enough for seeing what they did for me and putting faith in me that I could ride the motorcycle to their standards.”

Herrera’s inaugural title will give the Vance & Hines organization its 14th two-wheel championship. Herrera will join Krawiec, brothers Andrew Hines, a six-time title-holder, and Matt Hines, with three championships, under the Vance & Hines banner riding various Harley-Davidson and Suzuki bikes.

“It really is unbelievable,” Herrera said. “Terry (Vance) and I were talking, and he said, ‘Just don’t change. Just keep being yourself and have fun with it.’ It’s awesome working with all of them _ Terry, Byron (Hines), Andrew and Eddie. It’s like a family. Everyone says it’s all business but at the end of the day, they’re almost like big brothers to me.”

Herrera said the “Bracket bike” performance of his Suzuki helped build his confidence during the season. “Every time I go to the starting line I know as long as nothing breaks my bike should run, as long as I do my job,” Herrera said. “It’s like our whole package has been incredible. This showcases what Byron’s been doing back in the shop (with cylinder head development). All the guys at the shop definitely have figured something out as far as power, but everyone’s kind of making the same power. You can see it in the mile per hour. It’s just the E.T. down low is where we shine, you know?”

Krawiec, NHRA’s world champion in 2008, 2011, 2012 and 2017, said Herrera is riding on a different level than his peers. “I mean, I have the same equipment _ same motorcycle, same everything, same data,” said Krawiec, who has raced for Vance & Hines since 2007. “I look at his runs on my computer and when you break it down he is just doing an exceptional job with that motorcycle. And it’s making it very hard to catch him.

“He’s very composed when he races. I’ve been doing this the better part of 15 years and Andrew for 20-plus years and when you see that, it really is something special. He has brought a new level to this class and anybody that has not recognized that is foolish. Because he has raised the bar on what it takes to get one of these Pro Stock Motorcycles off the starting line _ just the way he rides, his riding style. Everything to that. So now us as riders _ us old guys _ have to figure out what are those new ways.”

The winner of 49 NHRA Pro Stock Bike national events, Krawiec added this bit of insight on Herrera. “So, Andrew and I speak in plusses and minuses basically with riders,” Krawiec said. “When you put a rider on the bike you’re either a zero, minus-one, minus-two, minus-three or plus-one, plus-two, plus-three. What I mean by that is they add E.T. to the bike. Right now, Gaige, he’s the top. He’s like a plus-three. When he gets on the bike, he’s three-hundredths faster than just about anyone.

“Once you figure out your clutch program and you get all that right, you really can see it. But we’re also helping Gaige understand how to ride a big-horsepower bike and there’s been improvement as we go along that he is making. So he will continue to get better. I believe that 100 percent. He’s solid everywhere else but he’s really working on his downtrack stuff and when he perfects it, he’s going to go even faster.”

Hector Arana Jr. currently sits in the second spot after a lap in 6.729 at 201.28 aboard his EBR, while Krawiec is third at 6.742 and 201.52.

In Ha-Ha Car, three-time world champion Matt Hagan made a pair of strong runs to power into the provisional pole for Tony Stewart Racing.

Hagan put down a 1,000-foot lap in 3.869-seconds at 328.46 mph in his Dodge Direct Connection Charger SRT Hellcat to position himself for his second pole of the season and 51st in his career. Hagan, team-owner/driver Bob Tasca III and three-time world champ Robert Hight of John Force Racing entered the weekend separated by just 17 points at an event offering points-and-a-half throughout.

“This is what I worked for all year long, to be able to do this _ go down that racetrack and have a fast race car underneath me,” Hagan said. “That’s what excites me and keeps me coming back every year. I keep crawling back in this race car because I get to create these moments. I truly wake up every morning going, ‘Damn, this is my job and I get to do this, and I’m right here in this fight.’

“I truly love pulling the helmet on and having an opponent that makes me rise to the occasion. I don’t care if it’s on me. For me, it’s turning it into something that’s exciting energy instead of nervous energy. It’s taken me a long time to learn how to do that as a competitor.”

Veteran Paul Lee took the provisional second spot at 3.875 and 322.58 in his Charger, with Tasca currently third after a run in 3.880 at 336.99 in his Ford Mustang.

Hight had a rough start to qualifying. Hight had to pedal his way to a 4.566-second pass at 323.66 mph in the first session before rallying to collecting one bonus point for being fourth-quickest at 3.898 and 332.02 mph on his second pass.

“This is a tough place to race,” said Hight, driver of the Auto Club Chevrolet Camaro SS. “I know (crew chief) Jimmy Prock and the whole Auto Club team wanted to run better than that 3.89 because it’s out there, you saw it, there were some real good runs. But we needed to get qualified after messing up that first run. Good job to the team, we’ll sleep knowing we’re qualified but I’m not so sure we’ll sleep very well (Saturday) night.”

In Top Fuel, Steve Torrence opened what he hopes will be a championship-winning weekend with a spectacular start. The native Texan covered the 1,000-foot distance in 3.641-seconds at 335.65 mph in his family-owned Capco Contractors/Toyota dragster. Should that lap hold, the four-time world champion would earn his fourth pole of the season and the 38th in his career.

Torrence, Doug Kalitta and Leah Pruett remain within striking distance of each other point-wise, and each delivered standout runs during the second session under the lights.

“That’s a huge boost for us,” Torrence said. “The last four, five, six races, the car has been really good and getting better. We took a year and developed what we’re doing, maybe a year-and-a-half. We were always the car that ran well in mediocre, hot conditions and tricky racetracks but not powerful or strong enough to go .64, .65, .63. It took a lot of time and effort to get there and I feel very confident that when conditions are like they are now, we’ve got one of the strongest cars if not the strongest.

“That’s big for me. Not that it boosts your head up, but it definitely gives you a mental confidence and somewhat of an advantage going into a round where, hey we’ve got to throw down and we can throw down more than they can. I would dare to say that I have the best race car I’ve had in a long time, probably the quickest and fastest I’ve ever had. If not the best at the racetrack, one of the best.”

Kalitta, who is seeking his first championship in the dragster fielded by uncle/drag racing legend Conrad “Connie” Kalitta, currently is second at 3.671 and 336.99. Pruett is third after her best pass of 3.676 at 332.84 for team-owner/husband Tony Stewart.

Determined to stay alive in Pro Stock, Greg Anderson made a stellar run to close-out Friday, covering the quarter-mile in 6.495-seconds at 211.69 mph in his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro SS. Anderson began the day trailing Erica Enders by 114 points, but closed the gap a bit with two strong passes. Longtime rivals Anderson, of KB Titan Racing, and Enders, of Elite Motorsports, are both chasing a sixth “Factory Hot Rod” world championship.

Enders can clinch the title today if she gains seven or more qualifying points than Anderson. If not, the championship would be decided Sunday.

“The points deal is not exactly playing in my favor right now, but it’s like the old line from Dumb and Dumber _ ‘So, you’re saying there’s a chance,’^” Anderson said. “Until they tell me there’s not a chance, I’m not leaving. I’m going to give it everything I’ve got. I need to find a way to have a great run in qualifying and score bonus points and not lose bonus points to Erica. That would put her another round ahead and make it to where it’s locked-up.

“That’s No. 1 goal, qualify ahead of her and not lose bonus points. Day One in the books, mission accomplished. We did great today, we did all we could do today. I’ve got all the confidence in the world that this team will do all we can possibly do. You just never know what’s going to happen. We’re going to keep swinging until they tell us it’s over.”

Troy Coughlin Jr.’s 6.500 at 210.01 has his Camaro in the second spot, while Enders moved to third in the final session after putting down numbers of 6.500 at 210.31.

“They asked me about having one hand on the trophy and I definitely don’t feel like it’s ours,” said Enders, driver of the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage/Melling Performance Chevrolet Camaro SS. “We have to go out there and continue to earn it. If they asked me that 12 races ago, I’d told them they were nuts if they said we were going to contend for our sixth championship this year because we were absolutely horrible.”

Enders and her team rallied in the season’s second half to record four wins, including back-to-back Countdown victories at International Drag Racing Hall of Famer Billy Meyer’s Texas Motorplex in Ennis and The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Already the winningest female in NHRA history with 148 victories, if Erica is able to clinch the title she’ll tie Warren “The Professor” Johnson for second-most championships in the category at six. The late Bob Glidden holds the record with 10.

“Pomona is points-and-a-half and a lot can happen, and a lot can change,” Enders said. “I just try to put that out of my mind. I know that sounds silly and cliché, but I just try to focus on what’s right in front of me. I don’t want to get the bigger picture in my mind too far ahead but at the same time, I believe that we can do it and we’re capable.”

Provisional qualifying results after Friday’s first two of four rounds of time trials for the 58th annual In-N-Out NHRA Finals at In-N-Out Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip, the last of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule. Qualifying for the sixth and final race of the Countdown to the Championship playoffs will continue Saturday for Sunday’s final eliminations:

Top Fuel _ 1. Steve Torrence, 3.641-seconds, 335.65 mph; 2. Doug Kalitta, 3.671, 336.99; 3. Leah Pruett, 3.676, 332.84; 4. Billy Torrence, 3.682, 336.74; 5. Justin Ashley, 3.682, 334.73; 6. Brittany Force, 3.682, 328.14; 7. Antron Brown, 3.689, 332.02; 8. Austin Prock, 3.696, 329.34; 9. Tony Schumacher, 3.703, 331.20; 10. Shawn Langdon, 3.713, 325.37; 11. Dan Mercier, 3.716, 328.14; 12. Clay Millican, 3.758, 306.19; 13. Spencer Hyde, 3.921, 254.18; 14. Ron August, 3.964, 298.73; 15. Mike Salinas, 4.825, 148.30; 16. Josh Hart, 4.873, 150.58.

Funny Car _ 1. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.869, 328.46; 2. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.875, 322.88; 3. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.880, 336.99; 4. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.898, 332.02; 5. J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.904, 326.08; 6. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.908, 332.43; 7. Steven Densham, Mustang, 3.949, 318.02; 8. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.961, 317.64; 9. John Force, Camaro, 3.967, 323.66; 10. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.981, 319.52; 11. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 3.995, 283.25; 12. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.019, 306.95; 13. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 4.025, 306.74; 14. Jason Rupert, Mustang, 4.066, 317.42; 15. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.148, 316.82; 16. Del Worsham, Toyota Supra, 5.090, 147.28.

Not Qualified _ 17. Alexis DeJoria, 5.365, 139.91; 18. Alex Laughlin, 6.537, 99.91; 19. Chad Green, 7.669, 84.38.

Pro Stock _ 1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.495, 211.69; 2. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.500, 210.31; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.500, 210.01; 4. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.501, 211.10; 5. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.510, 210.08; 6. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.511, 209.69; 7. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.515, 210.11; 8. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.518, 210.54; 9. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.521, 210.24; 10. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, 6.526, 209.49; 11. Jeg Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.528, 210.21; 12. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.532, 209.82; 13. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.535, 206.45; 14. Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.538, 210.67; 15. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.540, 210.64; 16. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.546, 209.98.

Not Qualified _ 17. Chris McGaha, 6.550, 209.56; 18. Eric Latino, 6.557, 208.17; 19. Kenny Delco, 6.569, 209.88; 20. Steve Graham, 6.594, 208.59; 21. Val Smeland, 6.597, 205.54; 22. Alan Prusiensky, 6.629, 206.35; 23. Joey Grose, 6.630, 205.51.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.721, 200.59; 2. Hector Arana Jr., EBR, 6.729, 201.28; 3. Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.742, 201.52; 4. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.751, 200.26; 5. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.765, 197.59; 6. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.784, 197.77; 7. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.793, 197.28; 8. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.797, 197.25; 9. John Hall, EBR, 6.825, 196.87; 10. Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.828, 198.38; 11. L.E. Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.832, 198.82; 12. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.941, 194.38; 13. Chris Bostick, EBR, 6.952, 193.96; 14. Katie Justice, Suzuki, 6.972, 189.90; 15. Blaine Hale, Suzuki, 7.007, 191.40; 16. Angie Smith, Buell, 7.027, 156.52.

Not Qualified _ 17. Lance Bonham, 7.070, 186.77.

Virginia Motorsports Park, regarded as one of the smoothest, quickest and fastest tracks in the country, will return to NHRA’s national event schedule as latest addition to the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

The Richmond-area facility in Dinwiddie, Va., will play host to the Virginia NHRA Nationals on June 21-23, serving as the ninth of 21 races during the 2024 campaign and filling one of two TBD dates on next season’s schedule. The remaining race location will be announced in the coming weeks. Ticket renewals for the Virginia NHRA Nationals will begin on Monday, Nov. 13, and tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, Dec. 18.

All four NHRA professional categories _ Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle _ will compete in Virginia, along with the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Mountain Motor Pro Stock and Top Fuel Motorcycle specialty events.

“It’s exciting to see the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series return to Virginia Motorsports Park in 2024,” VMP President/Owner Tommy Franklin said. “We want to give our fans the best possible experience at our track, and hosting the world’s quickest and fastest motorsport at our facility makes for a truly memorable weekend. We’re thrilled to host all four pro categories at VMP as we continue to make this facility a premier destination for racers and fans, and we can’t wait to have a fantastic event.”

NHRA last raced at Virginia Motorsports Park in 2022, with Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) picking up wins. Both Force and Smith went on to claim world titles that year, and Force also was part of a record-setting weekend. Racing on one of the smoothest surfaces on the NHRA tour, Force shattered the track record with a 1,000-foot run of 3.654-seconds, also going a track-best 335.82 mph.

Three-time Funny Car world champ Matt Hagan set both ends of the track record with an impressive 1,000-foot blast of 3.853, also going 335.82. Angie Smith broke track records in Pro Stock Motorcycle with a quarter-mile run of 6.756 at 201.37. Larry “Spiderman” McBride also captivated fans in 2022 at his home track in Top Fuel Motorcycle, going 268.38 mph and making the fastest motorcycle pass in drag racing history.

Next year’s race also will mark Pro Stock’s first appearance at the facility since 2019.

NHRA returned to Virginia Motorsports Park in 2018, racing in consecutive years and then again in 2022. Ownership has made continuous upgrades to the facility in recent seasons. Four-time Top Fuel world champion Steve Torrence won in 2018 and 2019, while 16-time Funny Car world champ John Force has four wins at VMI. Bo Butner, the 2017 Pro Stock world champ, won the most recent “Factory Hot Rod” race in 2019, while six-time/reigning world champ Matt Smith is the only active rider in Pro Stock Motorcycle with a win at the track.

Next year’s schedule includes the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge, a bonus event that brings competitive racing to Saturday and offers a bonus purse and championship points.

“We’re thrilled to add a great track like Virginia Motorsports Park to our 2024 schedule,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. “The Franklin family and their team are some of the most dedicated in our sport, and they’ve worked incredibly hard to make VMP a standout facility. Our teams love racing there, it’s an area full of passionate racing fans and we’re all looking forward to putting on a terrific show for them next June.”

All NHRA races during the 2024 season will be aired exclusively on FOX Sports and FOX Sports 1, with select events on the FOX broadcast network. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.nhra.com.

2024 NHRA MISSION FOODS DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE

March 7-10 _ 55th annual NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway. The race also will include the Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout.

March 21-24 _ 64th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip.

April 5-7 _ 39th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Phoenix.

April 12-14 _ 24th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

April 26-28 _ 14th annual Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

May 17-19 _ 24th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.

May 31-June 2 _ 11th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

June 7-9 _ 23rd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway.

June 21-23 _ Fifth annual Virginia NHRA Nationals, Virginia Motorsports Park, Dinwiddie, Va.

June 27-30 _18th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

July 12-14 _ TBA

July 19-21 _ 35th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

July 26-28 _ 36th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.

Aug. 15-18 _ 42nd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway.

Aug. 28-Sept. 2 _70th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind. The race also will include the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout.

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 12-15 _ 39th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 20-22 _ 16th annual Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 27-29 _ 13th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 10-13 _ 39th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis.

Oct. 31-Nov. 3 _ 24th annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Nov. 14-17 _ 59th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip.

