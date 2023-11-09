Pro Stock To Run Full NHRA Schedule in 2024

By John Sturbin/Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

NHRA superstar Erica Enders says the return of Pro Stock to NHRA’s full, 21-race schedule in 2024 has sent a clear message to fans _ and critics _ of the “Factory Hot Rod” class.

“Pro Stock is not dead, despite what people want to say,” Enders said during a recent Countdown to the Championship ZOOM conference with national media.

NHRA officials announced on Oct. 31 that Pro Stock will compete at all 21 races next year along with Top Fuel and Funny Car in the rebranded NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

“Pro Stock is an extremely important category to the NHRA and we’re excited to have them at every race during the 2024 schedule,” said Josh Peterson, NHRA vice president, racing administration. “Pro Stock continues to thrive from a driver participation and competition standpoint, and I know our fans will be thrilled to see them at all 21 races next year.”

Pro Stock’s schedule was reduced to 18 national events in 2019. But the combined efforts of series rivals Elite Motorsports, of Wynnewood, Okla., and KB Titan Racing of Mooresville, N.C., has contributed to overall stability and an influx of talent challenging a lineup fronted by five-time world champions Enders and Greg Anderson.

Enders, Elite’s lead driver, will take a 114-point lead over KB Titan’s Anderson into qualifying Friday for the 58th annual NHRA Finals at Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip. The season-ending event is offering points-and-a-half with titles yet to be decided in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car), Anderson (Pro Stock) and Angie Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) won last year’s event, while Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Enders (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) claimed world championships.

NHRA professional qualifying will feature two rounds on Friday and Saturday. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. (PST) Sunday. Television coverage includes qualifying highlights on FOX Sports 1 at 2 p.m. (EST) Sunday, leading into eliminations at 4 p.m.

“I think our class is in the best shape that it’s been in quite some time,” said Enders, the winningest female competitor in NHRA and all of motorsports. Enders scored her record-setting 47th Pro Stock national event victory in Round 4 of the Countdown at Texas Motorplex in Ennis last month, displacing three-time NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle world champ Angelle Sampey.

Rounds 4 and 5 of the six-race Countdown _ at The Plex and The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, respectively _ each saw 22 Pro Stock entries vying for 16 qualifying positions.

“We can thank the entire class for that, but especially Richard Freeman, my team-owner, and (KB Titan’s) Greg Anderson and Jason Line,” said Enders, driver of the Johnson’s Melling Performance/SCAG Power Equipment Chevrolet Camaro SS. “The two biggest rivals in Pro Stock came together and did our best to make it more affordable and enjoyable, and we offered these engine-leasing and car-leasing programs so competitors could come out. After the big rule change from carburetors to EFI (electronic fuel injection) it was pretty costly for a lot of teams and we were just kind of getting through that. But the health of our class is really awesome right now and I’m personally proud of that.”

Anderson noted the impending return to a full schedule is a testament to Pro Stock’s renewed popularity. “It shows that when we (aren’t at) a race, people miss us. That’s a great feeling,” said Anderson, driver of a Camaro SS. “I feel great about the class right now and that’s the reason we’re being asked to participate in all 21 next year. I love it. Since Day One, I want to run as many races as I can.”

The 2024 season will open with the 55th annual NHRA Gatornationals on March 7-10 at Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway. “Seeing that the overall schedule has moved to 21 events, I think it’s only fitting for us to be a part of every event,” said Freeman, whose “Elite Fleet” is the largest team in professional drag racing. “I definitely think it was a group effort. This category is absolutely healthy and we just have to keep working towards that.”

Enders noted the increased entries have raised the stakes in qualifying. “You have to battle to qualify,” said Enders, a 40-year-old native of Houston. “That is absolutely true and with Elite Motorsports and Elite Performance fielding nine of those entries, qualifying is competitive again, like it was back in the early 2000s when I first started Pro Stock racing.

“It is thriving and so much fun and for the younger kids out there, Pro Stock is attainable. It’s not one of those things that you have to say, ‘Oh, I have to be a billionaire to go do it.’ It’s an expensive hobby, but you can go do it. And that was kind of our goal, to show that to the world _ that you can quit Comp racing and come Pro Stock racing. So, really proud of the class and obviously love it or I wouldn’t be doing it for 10 years.”

Pro Stock is one of the most technical classes in NHRA. The 500 cubic-inch engines use EF1 to produce in excess of 1,300-horsepower. The class featuring Camaros and Ford Mustangs can cover the quarter-mile in the 6.40-second range at more than 210 mph, with races often decided by a fraction of a second.

“Sometimes you just have to do what’s good for the class and I think that’s what we did over the last few years when we cut back on races,” said Anderson, a 62-year-old resident of Charlotte, N.C., and Pro Stock’s all-time winner with 103 national event victories. “But then we showed people how important the class is and how great the class is. It’s more important for the future of the class to be at every race so I think everybody agrees with that now and have come along to that thinking.

“The class is on an ascent. It’s all good and all thumbs-up on my end and great for the class and that’s what’s most important. You’ve seen the popularity grow in the class. It’s on great footing now. We’ve got a little bit of everything _ a great product, a great group of drivers and it’s a great mix right now.”

A special 70th anniversary edition of the world’s biggest drag race, the NHRA U.S. Nationals in Clermont, Ind., and a return to the Phoenix market highlight NHRA’s 2024 Mission Foods Drag Racing Series schedule.

NHRA will open its season at legendary Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway on March 7-10. NHRA also is set to return to the Phoenix market for the 39th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals on April 5-7 as part of the 21-event national tour.

Meanwhile, the California-based sanctioning body remains in the closing stages of the selection process for two of its 21 national events. Those locations and races _ tentatively set for June 21-23 and July 12-14 _ will be announced in the coming weeks.

Along with a return of the NHRA Arizona Nationals, NHRA will be back at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Ill., on May 17-19 for the 24th annual Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by Peak Performance. The Chicago-area facility hosted its first NHRA event under the Camping World Drag Racing Series banner since 2019 over the summer.

“It is always a huge thrill to release our schedule for the upcoming year, and I know the 2024 season will continue to build on all the excitement that’s already taken place in 2023,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. “Celebrating our 55th annual event to open the season in Gainesville and our 70th event at Indianapolis is a great tribute to the longstanding traditions that have been built at these iconic tracks over the past several decades. Those will be two special moments in a year that will again feature a lot of fantastic racing at spectacular facilities across the country, including a return to Phoenix.

“We’re excited for two future track announcements as well, and we appreciate all the fans, race teams, track partners and sponsors who all played a big role in helping put this exciting 2024 schedule together.”

The 55th annual NHRA Gatornationals at historic Gainesville Raceway will open the season for the second straight year, with the Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout also taking place at the Florida facility. NHRA then heads to Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip for the 64th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals on March 21-24, the first of three consecutive West Coast races. The return to Phoenix follows on April 5-7, before moving onto The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the 24th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.

Two weeks later, the second four-wide event takes place with the 14th annual Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals on April 26-28 at state-of the-art zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C. Route 66 Raceway will welcome racers and fans on May 17-19.

Back-to-back races take place to open June, starting with the 11th annual New England Nationals at New England Dragway in Epping, N.H., and continuing with the 23rd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at picturesque Bristol Dragway on June 7-9. Following the to-be-announced race on June 21-23, the 18th annual NHRA Nationals will take place from Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

July will feature three races, including the 35th annual Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways in Kent, Wash., near Seattle, on July 19-21 and the 36th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals at scenic Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on July 26-28.

The penultimate race of the “regular season” is in its traditional spot at Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway with the 42nd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals on Aug. 15-18, leading into the world’s biggest drag race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Clermont, Ind. The 70th annual U.S. Nationals will take place Aug. 28-Sept. 2 as racers bid to win a Wally on drag racing’s grandest stage. NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout also will take place during “The Big Go.”

The Countdown to the Championship playoffs will feature six races in the same locations as the past two seasons. That stretch will start with three straight race weekends _ the 39th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, Pa., on Sept. 12-15; the 16th annual Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C., on Sept. 20-22 and the annual stop in Madison, Ill., at World Wide Technology Raceway outside St. Louis for the 13th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals on Sept. 27-29.

The Countdown will continue with the 39th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals on Oct. 10-13 at the Texas Motorplex in Ennis and the Dallas-Fort Worth market; the season’s second race at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the 24th annual NHRA Nevada Nationals on Oct. 31-Nov. 3 and the 59th annual NHRA Finals at thePomona (Calif.) Dragstrip on Nov. 14-17, where champions will be crowned in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle.

All NHRA races during the 2024 season will be aired exclusively on FOX Sports and FOX Sports 1, with select events on the FOX broadcast network. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.nhra.com.

###

2024 NHRA MISSION FOODS DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE

March 7-10 _ 55th annual NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway. The race also will include the Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout.

March 21-24 _ 64th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip.

April 5-7 _ 39th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Phoenix.

April 12-14 _ 24th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

April 26-28 _ 14th annual Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

May 17-19 _ 24th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.

May 31-June 2 _ 11th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

June 7-9 _ 23rd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway.

June 21-23 _ TBA

June 27-30 _18th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

July 12-14 _ TBA

July 19-21 _ 35th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

July 26-28 _ 36th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.

Aug. 15-18 _ 42nd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway.

Aug. 28-Sept. 2 _70th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind. The race also will include the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout.

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 12-15 _ 39th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 20-22 _ 16th annual Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 27-29 _ 13th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 10-13 _ 39th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis.

Oct. 31-Nov. 3 _ 24th annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Nov. 14-17 _ 59th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip.

