RacinToday.com Has Run Out of Gas: Thanks Racing World – And Farewell

By Jim Pedley | Managing Editor

RacinToday.com

When RacinToday.com was launched by a group of veteran daily newspaper sports writers and two very talented website designers in 2009, we had no idea how long our little publication would last.

We now have an answer – until the end of the 2023 racing season.

It is with mixed emotions that as founder and managing editor of RacinToday, and after nearly 10,000 published articles, I am putting the all-racing website to bed for good.

The original mission of RacinToday was to keep alive a type of sports journalism that appeared to be foundering in the wake of economic, technical and cultural upheaval.

We had hoped that there was still an appetite among racing followers for source-based reporting, entertaining feature writing and intelligent commentary. To abet that hope, RacinToday assembled a highly decorated staff of veteran award-winning racing journalists.

But over the years economic circumstances, the online world and reader tastes all transitioned and we conscientiously would not. I believe we prospered journalistically but, unfortunately, not financially.

But a good ride it has been.

Embedded in the garages, paddocks, shops and tracks of NASCAR, IndyCar, the NHRA, sports car racing and Formula 1 as a result of previous work in daily newspapers, magazines and wire services, I believe our publication had the respect of the sport. And, I hope, readers.

Auto Racing, with the current exception of F1, has seen better days in terms of popularity and relevancy. That’s too bad as a weekend at a track in this country is still an exciting, visceral, entertaining delight.

With all the good times that staff, friends and family have enjoyed over the courses of their lives in the sport, I must believe that a resurgence in interest in the sport is possible if not imminent.

I want to offer warm thanks to everybody who played parts in keeping RacinToday going over the years – staff, supporters, friends and, especially, readers.

Anyway, good-bye and good racing.

– JP