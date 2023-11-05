Blaney’s Runner-up Finish Gives Him The 2023 Cup Championship

By Jim Pedley | Managing Editor

Late in the second stage of Sunday’s Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway, Ryan Blaney’s Team Penske Ford was handling so poorly that it had Blaney pounding on his steering wheel in frustration.

Later that afternoon, the fist pound turned to fist pumping.

But with the car fixed to his satisfaction during the pit stop prior to the start of the final stage, Blaney was able to hold off fellow contenders Kyle Larson and William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports, and notch a second-place finish which gave him his first NASCAR Cup championship.

“I got emotional in the car and I’m not an emotional guy,” the 29-year-old veteran said after burning his tires off in celebration.

Larson, the 2021 Cup champ, finished third and Byron fourth.

Winning the event was non-contender Ross Chastain, who finished 1.23 second ahead of the champ.

It marked the first time under the Playoffs format that the champion did not win the final race of the season.

It’s the second consecutive season Team Penske took home NASCAR’s title, with Blaney following Joey Logano’s 2022 title. It gives Ford a sweep of championships following titles by Cole Custer in the Xfinity Series and Ben Rhodes in trucks earlier this weekend.

“To win back-to-back Cup titles for Mr. Penske, that’s so special,” Blaney said.

Larson finished two seconds behind Blaney and Byron was two second behind Larson.

Christopher Bell was the first of the championship eligible drivers to have his hopes crushed. On Lap 109, it appeared the brake rotor on his Joe Gibbs Racing car overheated and blew. That sent him into the wall and then into the garages. He was running sixth at the time.

That was the first time I’ve ever exploded a rotor in my career,” Bell said. “So yes, I was surprised. Obviously a very disappointing way to end.”

Through the first two stages of the 312-lap race at the Phoenix Raceway mile, only Byron among the final four had led the event. He had led twice for 94 laps.

Heading into the final, 127-lap stage, Ross Chastain had the lead while Byron was second while fellow title contenders Larson and Blaney were fourth and fifth respectively.

With 101 laps to go, Blaney moved past Byron and into second place. On lap 227, Blaney pulled even with leader Chastain but could not get past. What Blaney was able to do was increase his lead over the Hendrick cars are of Byron and Larson.

With 72 laps to go, Byron and Larson pitted for their final scheduled stops. A lap later, Blaney came in.

When the three remaining contenders got back on the track, Blaney had a two second lead over Larson and was three seconds ahead of Byron.

On lap 255, pitting cycled through and Chastain led Blaney by a car length while Larson and Byron were over three seconds back.

With 52 laps to go, an impatient Blaney smacked Chastain from behind. Shortly after, he took the lead. A lap later, Blaney got loose and Chastain and Ryan Truex, Jr. passed him.

With 50 to go, Blaney, Larson and Byron were running third, fourth and fifth – two and three seconds back.

With 43 laps to go, Blaney passed Truex and reclaimed second place.With 37 laps to go, Blaney pulled even with leader Chastain.

But shortly after that Kyle Busch spun to bring out a caution and the field pitted.

As they headed to the restart with 31 to go, Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones were 1-2 having only taken two tires. Larson was third thanks to a quick stop, Byron fifth and Blaney sixth.

With 30 to go, Larson briefly took the lead but Chastain got past.

With 25 to go and with Chastain well out front, Larson, Blaney and Byron ran second, third and fourth but separated by only a second.

With 20 to go, Blaney squeezed past Larson and into the championship lead. He built on that lead and drove to his title-nailing second-place finish.

What was he thinking over the final laps? “No yellows.”

