Ford To Field ‘Dark Horses’ in 2024

Ford Performance has unveiled the new, Mustang Dark Horse model its NASCAR Cup Series teams will field next season, starting with the Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 4, 2024.

Based upon the seventh-generation Mustang, the Dark Horse version adds to an impressive lineup of racing Mustangs that, beginning in 2024, will be eligible to race on six continents.

“What a crazy year it has been revealing our new global Mustangs for racing,” Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports, said in a release from Dearborn, Mich. “The positive response from our fans around the world has been amazing, and we’re confident that this Mustang Dark Horse Cup car will be no different and that NASCAR fans will be excited to cheer us on next year.

“Our Ford Performance staff, together with our NASCAR race teams, have worked tirelessly in the wind tunnel developing this car and I can’t wait to finally see it race on the track next season.”

Ford unveiled the Mustang Dark Horse platform just over a year ago, marking the first all-new performance nameplate for the iconic “Pony Car” brand since 2001. The most track-capable, 5.0-liter V8 street-legal Mustang ever produced has inspired the current roster of Mustangs that started racing this year in the Repco Supercars Championship in Australia and Formula Drift Series.

In the months ahead, Mustang Dark Horse racing variants will be eligible to compete in GT3 and GT4 sports car classes globally. In addition, Dark Horse R will compete in the Mustang Challenge Series and many grassroots racing events.

“If she gallops as fast as she looks, it’s going to be a good year,” Brad Keselowski, driver/co-owner of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing’s No. 6 Mustang said after viewing the new Cup model. “Mustang is an iconic American car made famous around the world. I think of how Mustang has evolved over the years and how NASCAR has evolved along with it and they’re just two brands that go together. I’m proud to get to drive it and proud to be able to compete for the win in this car.”

Mustang has been a fixture in NASCAR since coming to the Xfinity Series full-time in 2011 and immediately producing consecutive championships. Overall, Mustang has won a Driver’s or Owner’s championship in nine of 12 seasons in that series and captured Manufacturer’s titles in 2011 and 2013.

“We’re excited to debut this new Mustang Dark Horse next year. I’m really pumped because Ford did an amazing job with it,” said Cup star Ryan Blaney, driver of Team Penske’s No. 12 Mustang. “I can’t wait for this to debut and drive next year at the Coliseum, and hopefully, I can be the one to get the first win. That would be a cool accomplishment.”

Blaney will close-out the 2023 season this weekend as one of four drivers _ and the only Ford entrant _ competing in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race Sunday afternoon at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz.

Meanwhile, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe is eager to log laps in his team’s No. 14 Dark Horse model. “I feel like we already have the best-looking Cup car out of the three manufacturers, but I’m definitely excited for the new body,” Briscoe said. “I feel like the Ford Performance team does a great job of making our car to where it can still perform on the racetrack, but also tie into that look of the street car.”

Since joining the Cup Series in 2019, Mustang has won a Manufacturer’s championship and series-best 18 races in 2020, as well as a Driver’s championship with Joey Logano of Team Penske in 2022. Additionally, Mustang has won several marquee events, including two Daytona 500s at Daytona International Speedway; the tradition-bound Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway and one Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Logano and his No. 22 Mustang also captured the inaugural Clash at the Coliseum in the debut of the current Next Gen Era cars.

“What I’ve learned over the years is every car looks good in Victory Lane,” said Logano, a two-time Cup champion with Ford Performance. “But if it looks this mean just sitting here, it’ll look even better in Victory Lane.”