NHRA Season Finale Sets Up To Be A Beauty in FC

Delivering on a self-imposed “must-win” edict, Robert Hight pulled to within one round of the Funny Car point lead with a victory against controversy-plagued Bob Tasca III in the final of Sunday’s 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals.

Championship leader Matt Hagan, runnerup Tasca and Hight will roll into Pomona, Calif., for the season-ending 58th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals on Nov. 9-12 separated by 17 points. That’s less than one-round of racing (20 points) under normal circumstances, but moreso as points-and-a-half will be awarded at the famed Pomona track in Southern California.

“Now, I heard it was 17 points for the top-three in Funny Car,” Hight said post-race. “If that isn’t going to make an exciting Pomona, I don’t know what is.”

Hight’s weekend at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway _ Round 5 of the six-event Countdown to the Championship playoffs _ included a track-record 1,000-foot run of 3.816-seconds at 332.67 mph against Jeff Diehl in their opening pairing, victory against Tasca in the final and a sweep of every available point.

“It’s been a strong weekend at the races,” said Hight, a three-time world champion with John Force Racing. “I’d like to know if anybody in a Countdown race has ever, in Funny Car, swept every single point possible. That goes to my team. They gave me a race car that was perfect this weekend.”

Hight began qualifications Friday third in the standings with 2,392 points and exited Sunday third, albeit with 2,522 points. That’s 17 behind fellow three-time world champ Hagan, of Tony Stewart Racing, and only two behind Tasca. Hight powered to a pass of 3.851-seconds at 326.79 mph to trailer Tasca and claim his fourth victory of the season. The win also was the 65th of Hight’s career, tying him with five-time Pro Stock world champ Jeg Coughlin Jr. for ninth on NHRA’s all-time list.

Hight’s record pass in the opening round against Diehl’s Toyota Camry was the quickest in Funny Car since 2017. He followed with wins against Alexis DeJoria and Blake Alexander to reach the final, consistently running in the 3.80s throughout eliminations.

“We had good conditions, but a 3.88 was our worst run,” said Hight, driver of the flat-black liveried Chevrolet Camaro SS. “The 3.81, we weren’t trying to do that. Everything just happened and worked perfectly, which kind of scared me. If we weren’t trying to do that, that’s stuff that’s kind of been biting us. But (crew chiefs) Jimmy and Thomas Prock got it in-check, and we just did our job all day.”

The provisional pole-sitter after Friday’s two passes, Hight was awarded the No. 1 spot at the close of qualifying Saturday after Tasca’s Ford Mustang was disqualified during inspection. Earlier, Tasca had powered to the track speed record at 3.842-seconds and 336.74 mph _ fastest run at Las Vegas in class history. Tasca was celebrating his eighth No. 1 qualifier of the season prior to inspection by NHRA’s pit police, who deemed the exhaust headers on Tasca’s hot rod were 1/8th-inch too wide for the class template.

Tasca said during a television interview on Sunday he was told pre-event by NHRA officials the headers were legal. Tasca insisted the headers, as he ran them all weekend in qualifying, gave him no horsepower advantage. After the DQ, which dropped Tasca to P2 on the ladder, the Ford loyalist said his crew used a rubber hammer to “modify” the metal into compliance.

Meanwhile, Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won the 20th of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

Hight issued his “must-win” order after suffering a stunning, first-round loss against Terry Haddock during the 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex in Ennis and the Dallas-Fort Worth market two weekends ago.

“We dug ourselves a hole in Dallas,” Hight said. “These guys are running right with us, and we’re not running away with this thing. I thought to myself as I was staging, you look at this beautiful sunset in Las Vegas and you want to drive off into the sunset, and at least we’re carrying a Wally. Pomona is going to be exciting.”

Hight’s win in “Lost Wages” was Chevrolet’s 79th in the Camaro body and 159th in Funny Car.

“We really screwed-up in Dallas and we knew when we came here, we knew we had to win,” Thomas Prock said. “We just really took our time to look over notes and make good decisions coming here. It’s really paid off. I’m really so proud of everyone. This is such a hard class to win in, and to do it is unbelievable, honestly, here in Las Vegas.”

Tasca ignored the noise created by his DQ to march into his 30th career final round and fourth this season with wins against Steven Densham, two-time world champion Cruz Pedregon and Hagan.

Hight finished second in the 2022 championship to three-time/reigning world champ Ron Capps, but downplayed that result as motivation.

“You can’t focus on that,” said Hight, a 54-year-old resident of Yorba Linda, Calif. “You have to focus on the task at-hand. What’s behind us is behind us. You might use it as a little motivation, but we’ve got our hands full here. When it’s 17 points, and points-and-a-half, every point with four points in every run in qualifying _ if I did in Pomona what I did here, I’m one point back going into Sunday, potentially. Every run, the magnitude of importance, it’s going to be crazy. I’d rather it be next weekend than a weekend off. I don’t really want to think about it for 10 days.”

In Top Fuel, Mike Salinas fashioned one of the most complete weekends in his 12-year career, finishing with a 1,000-foot run of 3.673-seconds at 331.36 mph to defeat Justin Ashley for the Wally. Salinas powered to his second victory this season and the ninth in his career to remain in the championship hunt. The California-based businessman/racer will head to Pomona 76 points out of first.

Salinas qualified his Scrapper Racing dragster No. 1 and then dispatched Rob Passey, eight-time world champion Tony Schumacher and Josh Hart to reach the final. Once there, Salinas posted his fourth straight run in the 3.60s.

“We came into this race and I told my guys, we need to win this race and the next one to even matter,” said Salinas, a 62-year-old native of San Jose, Calif. “We were bad-ass today; we were the best car out here, but we think there’s more.

“We’ve been working on this car since Gainesville and it has shown signs of greatness, but the consistency has been evading us. We’ve come across some stuff that we were working on, it seemed to work and today is the best day we’ve had all year and the car’s showing amazing signs. If we can continue to do what we’re doing here, it’ll be a great weekend in Pomona.”

Ashley reached his eighth final in 2023 and 19th overall by defeating Dan Mercier, Austin Prock and four-time world champion Steve Torrence, who took over the point lead in his family-owned Toyota dragster. Torrence leads Doug Kalitta by 15 points, with Leah Pruett 34 points back.

The most successful driver at The Strip at LVMS continued to roll in Pro Stock. Point-leader Erica Enders won for the 10th time in Vegas, defeating Greg Anderson in a final matching five-time world champions. Enders prevailed with a quarter-mile pass of 6.557-seconds at 208.23 mph in her Melling Performance Chevrolet Camaro SS. Enders continued her strong performance in the Countdown, winning for the fourth time this season and the 47th time in her career.

Enders, who also won the previous event at Texas Motorplex in Ennis two weekends ago, stretched her lead to 114 points over Anderson heading into Pomona. Erica defeated Mason McGaha, Troy Coughlin Jr. and five-time world champ Jeg Coughlin Jr. to reach the final. Jeggie has come out of retirement to re-join Enders at Elite Motorsports for the final two races of the season, as well as test the Chevrolet Camaro SS she will campaign in 2024.

After defeating Anderson, lead driver at rival KB Titan Racing, Enders is on the verge of her sixth world championship.

“Today was stress-level nine-million,” said Enders, a 40-year-old native of Houston. “It was do-or-die. We needed to perform perfectly, and my guys went out there and did just that. It was a challenging day. The final round against Greg, it was pretty epic. After we both won the semifinals, we shook hands and he said, ‘Old guys to the top.’ I really enjoy racing him, but I enjoy beating him more, respectfully.

“It was a tremendous day, (but) I don’t feel like (the championship) is ours. We have to go out there and continue to earn it. If you would have told me 12 races ago that we were going to contend for our sixth championship, I would have told you that you were nuts. We have a 114-point lead, but a lot can happen. A lot can change and I just try to focus on what’s right in front of me. I don’t want to get the bigger picture in my mind too far ahead, but at the same time believe that we can do it and that we’re capable.”

Anderson reached his 176th career final round via victories against Aaron Stanfield, No. 1 qualifier Kyle Koretsky and Matt Hartford.

Pro Stock Motorcycle phenom Gaige Herrera moved one giant step closer to his first world championship by taking down teammate Eddie Krawiec in the final with a track-record quarter-mile run of 6.755-seconds at 198.32 mph aboard his Vance & Hines Suzuki.

Herrera posted his 10th victory this season, tying team-owner Matt Hines for most in a single season in Pro Stock Bike history, as well as a massive 181-point lead heading into Pomona. Herrera will clinch the world championship with his first qualifying run _ a fitting end to one of the most dominant seasons in NHRA history.

After qualifying No. 1 for the 13th time this year, Herrera reached the final with victories against Marc Ingwersen and 2016 world champion Jerry Savoie. That set up a final-round match opposite four-time world champion Krawiec for the fourth time this season. Once again, Herrera denied his Vance & Hines teammate his 50th career win. Gaige was basically untouchable in Vegas, shattering his own track record in the final with another epic run.

“This race was really emotional to me,” said Herrera, a 29-year-old resident of La Mirada, Calif. “I have a lot of family and friends here, and I had a stellar bike all day. All day today, it was a little bit of a challenge with the headwind, riding-wise, and you could definitely feel it. But I had a very good bike all day. It was awesome being in the final against Ed. That’s the third Vance & Hines final in a row, and it was a fun final.

“We went up there, and I had a feeling he wasn’t going to stage first so I just sat there. He revved the throttle at me and I did it back. Once he did it the second time I said, ‘Oh, he’s definitely not going in first,’ so I just rolled it in. It knocked me off my game a little, but he shook the tire and I ended up going a 6.755. It felt like a very smooth, good pass, but I didn’t expect it to go faster than what I qualified with. We’re happy with that, and after this weekend, once I go to Pomona and break the beams, it’s a done deal _ that’s very exciting.”

Krawiec advanced to the finals for the fourth time this season and the 95th time overall by defeating Steve Johnson and Jianna Evaristo.

Mike Castellana clinched his first FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series championship in Las Vegas, then finished his weekend with a victory during the 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals. Sunday’s race was the finale of 10 events during the 2023 season and fourth race in the category’s Road to the Championship. The race was powered by JBS Equipment and Saturday belonged to Castellana, a Pro Mod veteran.

Castellana clinched in the second round Sunday, defeating Dmitry Samorukov with a run of 5.693-seconds at 251.30 mph in his Western Beef Chevrolet Camaro _ making the quickest pass of the weekend in the process. Moments later, Justin Bond fell to Kevin Rivenbark, handing the world title in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports to Castellana.

“It’s totally awesome. I had no clue. I knew I was third in the points. I didn’t want to think about what we had to do,” Castellana said. “I knew we had to win the race, that was our goal. I had no clue we could win the championship. I have to thank my whole team, those guys are just amazing. This means a lot. Over the years, we’ve won championships in other circuits, but we’ve been chasing this one for a long time. We came so close a few years back, but we got it this year.”

Castellana, the No. 1 qualifier, finished off his day by taking down World Wide Technology Raceway winner Jordan Lazic in the semifinals to move into the final. In the championship round, Castellana went 5.703 at 250.74 to easily hold off Rivenbark, capping his championship year off with his first victory of 2023. It was the ideal ending to Castellana’s campaign.

“It’s an amazing story. I just can’t believe it,” said Castellana, a 49-year-old native of Westbury, N.Y. “We came into this weekend and we wanted to win the race. I didn’t have any thoughts about the championship but everything came together. Everybody did an awesome job on this car, and we won the race and the championship.”

Rivenbark reached a final for the first time by defeating Ken Quartuccio, Bond and Sidnei Frigo.

The 2024 schedule for the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports will be announced later this week.

David Barton raced to his first Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown victory of the season Monday during the 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals. And his post-race remarks at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway were unexpected.

“I’m stepping away from racing to focus on helping our customers and work on building our business,” said Barton, a resident of Robesonia, Pa., and driver of the Retail Fixtures/Saw Mill Auto Chevrolet COPO Camaro. “To walk away with a win in my final Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown race feels great. I have to thank my wife, Samantha, all the guys in the shop, the Libersher family, Chevrolet, VP Racing, NGK Spark Plugs, Retail Fixture, Saw Mill Auto, Mickey Thompson, Joel Rabe, Tim Rubendall and Alex Anderson.”

Competing in the 12th final round of his career, and first of the season, Barton squared-off opposite Kevin Skinner and his Columbus Joint & Clutch Ford Cobra Jet. The pair was nearly identical off the starting line, but Barton pulled away to winning numbers of 7.729-seconds at 177.46 mph. Skinner slowed to a 9.003 at 107.92.

“It was a long weekend but when you come out with a win, that makes it worth it,” Barton said. “Really proud of this team, putting in the work to get the job done for the last race of the season. It hasn’t been a perfect season but we’re ending it on the right note. Hard-fought win today and one hell of a competitive season.”

Aaron Stanfield secured his third Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown world championship following his first qualifying pass Friday in his Stanfield Racing Engines Chevrolet COPO Camaro.

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race was the 20th of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule and fifth of sixth races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs:

Top Fuel _ 1. Mike Salinas; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Steve Torrence; 4. Josh Hart; 5. Doug Kalitta; 6. Austin Prock; 7. Brittany Force; 8. Tony Schumacher; 9. Leah Pruett; 10. Clay Millican; 11. T.J. Zizzo; 12. Antron Brown; 13. Shawn Langdon; 14. Dan Mercier; 15. Kelly Harper; 16. Rob Passey.

Funny Car _ 1. Robert Hight; 2. Bob Tasca III; 3. Matt Hagan; 4. Blake Alexander; 5. Paul Lee; 6. Alexis DeJoria; 7. Cruz Pedregon; 8. Alex Laughlin; 9. Chad Green; 10. Jeff Diehl; 11. Ron Capps; 12. Tim Wilkerson; 13. Steven Densham; 14. J.R. Todd; 15. John Force; 16. Terry Haddock.

Pro Stock _ 1. Erica Enders; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Jeg Coughlin Jr.; 4. Matt Hartford; 5. Kyle Koretsky; 6. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 7. Cristian Cuadra; 8. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 9. Bo Butner; 10. Jerry Tucker; 11. Deric Kramer; 12. Aaron Stanfield; 13. Mason McGaha; 14. Camrie Caruso; 15. Fernando Cuadra; 16. Dallas Glenn.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera; 2. Eddie Krawiec; 3. Jianna Evaristo; 4. Jerry Savoie; 5. John Hall; 6. Steve Johnson; 7. Marc Ingwersen; 8. Joey Gladstone; 9. Hector Arana Jr.; 10. Matt Smith; 11. Kelly Clontz; 12. Ryan Oehler; 13. Chris Bostick; 14. Blaine Hale; 15. Karen Stoffer; 16. Angie Smith.

Final Pro and Sportsman results from The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Top Fuel _ Mike Salinas, 3.673-seconds, 333.16 mph def. Justin Ashley, 5.796-seconds, 120.56 mph.

Funny Car _ Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.851, 326.79 def. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 4.235, 268.28.

Pro Stock _ Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.557, 208.23 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 23.892, 36.48.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.755, 198.32 def. Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.847, 198.70.

Pro Modified _ Mike Castellana, Chevy Camaro, 5.703, 250.74 def. Kevin Rivenbark, Ford Mustang, 8.536, 109.77.

Legends Nostalgia Funny Car presented by Modern Warriors _ Bobby Cottrell, Chevy Camaro, 4.731, 242.32 def. Geoff Monise, Pontiac Firebird, Broke/No Show.

Summit Super Pro _ Billy Boyko, Dragster, 7.533, 179.25 def. Tony Virgilio, Dragster, 7.773, 167.72.

Summit Pro ET _ Mike LaRose, Dodge Dart, 9.035, 146.78 def. Randy Burwell, Ford Pinto, 10.579, 124.84.

Summit Sportsman _ Jake Biscay, Chevy Wagon, 12.536, 101.06 def. Denny Renninger, Olds Cutlass, 11.907, 111.86.

Summit ET Motorcycle _ Patrick Roetto, Suzuki Hayabusa, 9.199, 142.09 def. Michael Konopacki, Kawasaki ZX10, 8.607, 147.54.

Summit Street Legal EV _ Joshua Rogers, Model Y, 13.190, 104.98 def. Darrel Goheen, Model Y, 12.098, 112.37.

Final round-by-round results from The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Tony Schumacher, 3.697, 326.87 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.744, 323.74; Brittany Force, 3.704, 331.04 def. Antron Brown, 3.739, 315.34; Justin Ashley, 3.736, 326.79 def. Dan Mercier, 3.752, 304.87; Josh Hart, 3.740, 326.40 def. Leah Pruett, 3.699, 332.26; Steve Torrence, 3.694, 332.51 def. Clay Millican, 3.705, 331.12; Mike Salinas, 3.695, 334.15 def. Rob Passey, 7.672, 92.00; Austin Prock, 3.719, 289.51 def. Kelly Harper, 3.806, 317.27; Doug Kalitta, 3.683, 334.73 def. T.J. Zizzo, 3.719, 318.99;

QUARTERFINALS _ Ashley, 3.703, 331.69 def. Prock, 3.727, 319.07; Salinas, 3.688, 334.48 def. Schumacher, 3.867, 313.80; Torrence, 3.674, 330.72 def. Force, 3.785, 311.85; Hart, 3.734, 329.67 def. Kalitta, 3.710, 330.55;

SEMIFINALS _ Salinas, 3.663, 333.82 def. Hart, 3.745, 325.30; Ashley, 3.730, 328.46 def. Torrence, 3.680, 331.77;

FINAL _ Salinas, 3.673, 333.16 def. Ashley, 5.796, 120.56.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 3.899, 326.08 def. Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 3.998, 265.69; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.940, 319.52 def. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 5.468, 134.22; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.347, 226.54 def. Steven Densham, Mustang, 4.727, 170.58; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.816, 332.67 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, Foul/Red Light; Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.089, 309.06 def. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 4.090, 254.04; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.889, 330.72 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 6.844, 98.13; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.749, 275.06 def. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 4.830, 253.56; Alexis DeJoria, GR Supra, 3.923, 326.16 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.674, 164.49;

QUARTERFINALS _ Tasca III, 3.986, 316.67 def. Pedregon, Broke; Alexander, 3.935, 321.12 def. Laughlin, Broke; Hight, 3.859, 333.99 def. DeJoria, 4.085, 247.79; Hagan, 3.892, 331.36 def. Lee, 3.947, 317.64;

SEMIFINALS _ Tasca III, 3.886, 332.84 def. Hagan, 3.901, 328.38; Hight, 3.868, 330.55 def. Alexander, 7.579, 89.89;

FINAL _ Hight, 3.851, 326.79 def. Tasca III, 4.235, 268.28.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.577, 207.27 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.612, 207.69; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.573, 208.26 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.582, 207.75; Jeg Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.595, 207.43 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 19.861, 60.39; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.584, 208.07 def. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 7.370, 142.10; Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, 7.202, 207.72 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 10.550, 84.01; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.552, 208.36 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.595, 208.39; Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.601, 207.75 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.597, 205.57; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.554, 208.81 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.625, 207.30;

QUARTERFINALS _ Jeg Coughlin Jr., 6.616, 206.70 def. C. Cuadra, 6.615, 207.75; Hartford, 6.589, 207.78 def. Cuadra Jr., 6.612, 206.86; Enders, 6.570, 208.36 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., 6.616, 207.88; Anderson, 6.583, 207.98 def. Koretsky, 6.567, 207.91;

SEMIFINALS _ Anderson, 6.566, 207.88 def. Hartford, 7.294, 153.42; Enders, 6.578, 207.91 def. Jeg Coughlin Jr., 6.948, 144.12;

FINAL _ Enders, 6.557, 208.23 def. Anderson, 23.892, 36.48.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE _ Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.986, 191.00 def. Chris Bostick, EBR, 16.491, 42.61; Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.889, 192.17 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.956, 193.88; Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 7.000, 192.28 def. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.969, 193.07; John Hall, EBR, 6.881, 193.90 def. Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.949, 194.46; Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.891, 194.18 def. Blaine Hale, Suzuki, Foul/Centerline; Joey Gladstone, Buell, 6.840, 197.22 def. Hector Arana Jr., Buell, 6.856, 197.94; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 16.501, 42.85 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, Broke/No Show; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.786, 198.41 def. Angie Smith, Buell, Broke/No Show;

QUARTERFINALS _ Krawiec, 6.864, 197.08 def. Johnson, 6.959, 189.73; Savoie, 6.925, 192.41 def. Hall, Foul/Red Light; Evaristo, 6.950, 192.77 def. Gladstone, 7.244, 146.93; Herrera, 6.795, 196.93 def. Ingwersen, 7.026, 169.57;

SEMIFINALS _ Krawiec, 6.845, 197.57 def. Evaristo, 6.897, 193.29; Herrera, 6.815, 196.85 def. Savoie, 6.906, 193.07;

FINAL _ Herrera, 6.755, 198.32 def. Krawiec, 6.847, 198.70.

Point standings (top-10) following the 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the 20th of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule and fifth of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs:

Top Fuel _ 1. Steve Torrence, 2,483; 2. Doug Kalitta, 2,468; 3. Leah Pruett, 2,449; 4. Mike Salinas, 2,407; 5. Justin Ashley, 2,401; 6. Antron Brown, 2,337; 7. Brittany Force, 2,303; 8. Austin Prock, 2,256; 9. Tony Schumacher, 2,248; 10. Clay Millican, 2,227.

Funny Car _1. Matt Hagan, 2,539; 2. Bob Tasca III, 2,524; 3. Robert Hight, 2,522; 4. Ron Capps, 2,400; 5. John Force, 2,297; 6. J.R. Todd, 2,283; 7. Chad Green, 2,275; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 2,270; 9. Alexis DeJoria, 2,249; 10. Alex Laughlin, 2,245.

Pro Stock _ 1. Erica Enders, 2,576; 2. Greg Anderson, 2,462; 3. Matt Hartford, 2,421; 4. Dallas Glenn, 2,397; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 2,363; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,362; 7. Kyle Koretsky, 2,288; 8. Deric Kramer, 2,283; 9. Cristian Cuadra, 2,245; 10. Camrie Caruso, 2,237.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera, 2,690; 2. Eddie Krawiec, 2,509; 3. Matt Smith, 2,421; 4. Hector Arana Jr., 2,419; 5. Jianna Evaristo, 2,276; 6. Chase Van Sant, 2,254; 7. Marc Ingwersen, 2,243; 8. Angie Smith, 2,234; 9. Steve Johnson, 2,223; 10. Kelly Clontz, 2,188.

Pro Modified _1. Mike Castellana, 1,148; 2. Justin Bond, 1,075; 3. Kris Thorne, 1,060; 4. Jason Lee, 999; 5. Dmitry Samorukov, 990; 6. Khalid alBalooshi, 979; 7. Stan Shelton, 976; 8. Sidnei Frigo, 946; 9. Kevin Rivenbark, 940; 10. J.R. Gray, 905.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Blake Alexander (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jason Scruggs (Pro Modified).

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.: Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock).

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Jason Lee (Pro Modified).

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind.: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Kris Thorne (Pro Modified).

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-18 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.: Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jordan Lazic (Pro Modified).

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Mike Castellana (Pro Modified).

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip.

