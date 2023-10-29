Blaney Wins Martinsville to Earn Berth In Final Four

RacinToday.com

The field for the NASCAR Cup Series’ Championship 4 was set on in Sunday’s race in Martinsville, Va.

Securing a spot as a final-four driver Sunday was Ryan Blaney, who took the lead with 23 laps to go and drove away for the victory.

“It’s awesome. I grew up in High Point, not too far from here,” Blaney said. “High Point is closer to Martinsville than it is to Charlotte, so it’s really cool. I’ve been wanting to win here for a long time. We’ve been super close for many years and awesome to close it out.

“RP (team owner Roger Penske) couldn’t be here unfortunately, but I know he’s watching and this is awesome stuff. I can’t wait to get to Phoenix next week.”

Advancing to the championship-deciding race in Phoenix next weekend are Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing, who each won races in the Round of 8, Blaney and William Byron of Hendrick, who transferred based on points.

Left crushed at Martinsville was Denny Hamlin. The JGR driver led a race-best 156 laps but came up eight points short of earning a berth in the finale.

Hamlin, often referred to as the best driver to have never won a Cup title, finished third at Martinsville – 4.1 seconds behind Blaney

Also outed from the Playoffs were Championship 8 drivers Martin Truex, Jr., Tyler Reddick and Chris Buescher.

Aric Almirola, who announced he would retire from full-time driving in Cup after the season, finished second – .899 seconds back.

Rounding out the top five at Martinsville were Chase Briscoe and Joey Logano.

