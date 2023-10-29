Tasca DQ Slides Hight Into P1 in Las Vegas

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Funny Car qualifying for the 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals ended in controversy Saturday night after the record-setting, pole-winning pass of championship contender Bob Tasca III was disqualified.

Title contender Robert Hight backed into P1 after the fourth-round pass of Tasca was DQed when his Ford Mustang failed post-run inspection at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. NHRA officials did not specify the infraction discovered on Tasca’s hot rod. In addition, the fourth-round passes of 2018 world champion J.R. Todd and his Toyota GR Supra and Jeff Diehl and his Toyota Camry also were DQed due to unspecified failed post-run inspections.

Tasca’s penalty moved Hight _ the provisional pole-sitter after Friday’s opening two passes _ from second to P1 for the start of Sunday’s eliminations. A three-time world champion, Hight earned his sixth pole of the season and 83rd of his career via his 1,000-foot pass of 3.851-seconds at 327.51 mph from Friday evening. Hight also claimed a total of 12 bonus qualifying points for being the quickest driver of each session.

“Whether we’re No. 1, No. 2, or No. 16, the job doesn’t change,” said Hight, driver of the Chevrolet Camaro SS fielded by John Force Racing. “This team is dialed-in. We need four win lights on Sunday to keep ourselves in this championship fight.”

Hight began the weekend third in the Countdown to the Championship playoff standings _ 69 points behind leader Matt Hagan of Tony Stewart Racing in a battle of three-time world champs. That point total was the equivalent of three-plus rounds of racing at 20 per round.

This weekend’s event in “Lost Wages” is the penultimate round of the six-race Countdown. Hight needs to rally after suffering a stunning, first-round loss to veteran Terry Haddock and his Ford Mustang during the 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex in Ennis two weeks ago. Hagan won his second consecutive playoff race at the facility founded by former Funny Car driver and International Drag Racing Hall of Famer Billy Meyer to cap the third annual Stampede of Speed.

In addition to trailing Hagan, Hight exited the Dallas-Fort Worth market 33 points behind second-place Tasca. “The bonus points help,” Hight said after learning of Tasca’s DQ. “We know all too well how the little points can make or break you at the end. We’re looking forward to a long, hard-fought race day.”

Earlier Saturday, Tasca powered to the track speed record with a blistering pass of 3.842-seconds at 336.74 mph _ fastest run at Las Vegas in class history. Second in the standings after that pass, Tasca was celebrating his eighth No. 1 qualifier of the season prior to inspection by NHRA’s pit police.

“Hey listen, the guys were disappointed,” Tasca, a three-time winner this season, said moments after exiting his car. “I got back to the pit and Aaron Brooks (co-crew chief) goes, ‘Man, I thought it would go quicker.’ I said, ‘Aaron, be happy. We just went No. 1 qualifier.’ But that’s the mentality of Todd Okuhara (co-crew chief) and Aaron. I’m so proud of them.

“At the end of the day, it’s a lot of hard work, a lot of effort and we’re just trying to go out there and do the best we can. That’s all we’re doing. Fortunately, the car is performing, but we have a long way to go. We have to win this race. It’s a must-win race to go into Pomona (for the NHRA Finals) with a chance. It’s cool to be in the conversation.”

Sunday’s revised first-round pairings have Hight lining-up opposite No. 16 qualifier Diehl. Tasca, the revised No. 2 qualifier, will race No. 15 Steven Densham in a pairing of Mustangs. Hagan qualified third in his Dodge Charger and will race No. 14 Terry Haddock and his Mustang in Round 1.

Meanwhile, Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Kyle Koretsky (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also emerged as No. 1 qualifiers at the 20th of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season. Sunday’s television coverage will be carried on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), which will air two hours of qualifying highlights at 3 p.m. (EDT), followed by three hours of eliminations beginning at 5 p.m.

Mike Salinas began Saturday as provisional leader in Top Fuel, dropped to third and then rocketed back to P1 with a 1,000-foot pass of 3.680-seconds at 331.77 mph in his dragster. The California-based businessman/racer earned his fourth pole this season and 15th in his career.

Title contenders Steve Torrence, a four-time world champion, and Doug Kalitta had both dipped into the 3.60s during the previous pairing, bumping Salinas momentarily into third. But as part of a thrilling side-by-side run with Austin Prock, Salinas jumped back into the lead heading into Sunday’s eliminations, where he’ll open against Rob Passey.

“We were trying to run a 3.67 but (crew chief) Rob Flynn backed it down a little bit because he saw something that wasn’t right, so he did a great job,” said Salinas, whose tuning crew includes co-crew chief Aaron Cave. “Don’t underestimate anybody in this class. Everybody is good and you have to be on your ‘A’ game. Our car has been there recently, but I’ve been distracted as a driver. This weekend, I fixed that. We have a lot on our plate and we took care of it, just compartmentalizing everything and with the right people around us, we’ll be just fine.”

Recall that Salinas made NHRA history earlier this season at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C., where he became the first driver to reach 300 mph in the 1/8th mile.

Native Texan Torrence qualified second at 3.683 and 331.69 in his family-owned Toyota dragster. Prock, of John Force Racing, sits third at 3.696 and 328.66. Championship leader Leah Pruett of Tony Stewart Racing _ winner at Texas Motorplex two weeks ago _ currently leads Kalitta by one point and Torrence by six points.

Pro Stock’s Kyle Koretsky made a major move during the final session, covering the quarter-mile in 6.589-seconds at 205.66 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro SS to earn his first No. 1 qualifier of the season.

Running opposite point-leader/provisional No. 1 qualifier Erica Enders, Koretsky jumped into the 6.50s to claim his fourth career pole. After a frustrating season _ including three straight first-round losses in the Countdown to the Championship _ Koretsky is enjoying a run of late-season success. Koretsky will open eliminations against Jerry Tucker and his Camaro in a bid for his first win of the season.

“We didn’t give up after making a good run Q1. They kept digging and trying to get better and better every round, and that just shows the dedication of KB Titan (Racing),” Koretsky said. “The last few races, we’ve been behind but they keep pushing _ keep pushing me _ and keep trying to make me better. We just keep on going.

“They believe in me, and that gives you a lot of confidence as a driver. That’s real important. The last few races I’ve been down and out, but we didn’t give up. A win would do a lot for me personally. I think we have a shot, I really do. I never enter the property thinking we don’t have a shot. I think I need this. I know everyone wants to win out here, but I think this weekend’s mine. Vegas has been somewhat good to me in the past, so I’m going to try to get the win.”

Enders, the five-time/reigning world champion and defending event winner, qualified her Elite Motorsports Camaro second at 6.592 and 208.07. Teammate Cristian Cuadra moved to third during the final session with numbers of 6.604 at 206.80 in his Ford Mustang.

Five-time Pro Stock world champion Jeg Coughlin Jr. began his two-race stint as Enders’ Elite teammate by placing 11th on the 16-car ladder. Coughlin has un-retired to compete as test driver and potential “blocker” for Enders and her bid for a sixth world championship. Coughlin, who stepped back from driving after celebrating Pro Stock’s 50th anniversary season in 2020, is wheeling a new RJ Race Cars Camaro SS with support from SCAG Power Equipment. It’s the car Enders is scheduled to drive in 2024.

Pro Stock Motorcycle point-leader Gaige Herrera capped another dominant two days of qualifying, making the quickest run in all four sessions aboard his Vance & Hines Suzuki. Herrera covered the quarter-mile in 6.767-seconds to close qualifying, with Friday’s track-record run of 6.760 at 199.82 giving him the top spot for a class-record 13th time this season.

Herrera was the only rider to reach the 6.70s during qualifying and he did so three times, including both sessions on Saturday. Herrera stretched his lead to a massive 161 points over teammate/four-time world champion Eddie Krawiec entering race day. Herrera will need to finish two rounds ahead of Krawiec to clinch his first world championship on Sunday.

Krawiec qualified his Suzuki second at 6.830 and 198.85 with six-time/reigning world champion Matt Smith a spot behind at 6.842 and 196.53 aboard his Suzuki.

“I’m thrilled with how we ran all weekend,” Herrera said. “I’m glad to get our 13th No. 1 qualifier so far this season out of 14 races. That right there is just a big accomplishment for (crew chief) Andrew Hines, all the guys back at the shop, and me just being consistent on the motorcycle. From Friday to today, my bike is basically a bracket bike. It’s consistent and fast, and that’s what we want. As long as we go A-to-B (Sunday) I think we’ll continue gaining little points over my teammate and getting closer.

“We’re making changes in-between each round chasing the weather trying to keep the bike running the same no matter the conditions. That’s helping us out a lot as far as our tuning window _ and as far as me riding it. The bike always feels like the same bike no matter the conditions. I think it helps me and Andrew out a lot as far as him tuning, me riding, and it’s paying off.”

Aaron Stanfield secured his third Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown world championship following his first qualifying pass Friday at the NHRA Nevada Nationals.

Stanfield defeated closest competitor Stephen Bell during the first round of the 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex in Ennis two weeks ago and then outran No. 1 qualifier Lenny Lottig in Round 2 to accumulate enough points to essentially clinch the title. Stanfield simply needed to make one pass in Vegas to celebrate his latest championship.

“It’s pretty cool to be able to do it here in Las Vegas,” said Stanfield, an 11-time Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown national event winner in his Stanfield Racing Engines Chevrolet COPO Camaro. “I love this racetrack. It’s good to be able to do it, we’re happy to get it done quick this weekend. All the championships are special and they all have their own story. There’s no such thing as a bad championship so I’m very thankful, very blessed. ‘Thank you’ to all the all the guys that work on my hot rod.”

In 2021 Stanfield won the Midwest Nationals in Madison, Ill., outside St. Louis and clinched the Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown world championship. That day he defeated Kim Shirley, David Janac, John Cerbone and Lottig. The drivers chasing Stanfield in 2021 _ David Barton and Jesse Alexandra _ each lost in the first round, opening the door for Stanfield to secure the title.

“Collectively between Pro Stock and Flexjet Factory Stock there’s a lot of guys that play a big hand in me being able to do all of this,” said Stanfield, a 28-year-old resident of Bossier City, La. “I’m just very thankful for individually each one of them. I’m so glad to get it done and I want to thank Flexjet and the NHRA.”

Stanfield led the point standings throughout the 2023 season, and his quarterfinal performance at Texas Motorplex in the Dallas-Fort Worth market was enough to position him as champion. Stanfield posted runner-up finishes at the season-opening Gatornationals in Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway, and the Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C. He won for the first time in 2023 at the Thunder Valley Nationals in Bristol, Tenn. Aaron scored his second win at the Pep Boys Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, Pa.

###

First-round elimination pairings for Sunday’s 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the 20th of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule and fifth of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Pairings based upon results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings:

Top Fuel _ 1. Mike Salinas, 3.680-seconds, 331.77 mph vs. 16. Rob Passey, 3.989, 304.05; 2. Steve Torrence, 3.683, 331.69 vs. 15. Clay Millican, 3.846, 251.06; 3. Austin Prock, 3.692, 328.86 vs. 14. Kelly Harper, 3.817, 318.54; 4. Doug Kalitta, 3.696, 334.90 vs. 13. T.J. Zizzo, 3.800, 326.00; 5. Leah Pruett, 3.704, 330.96 vs. 12. Josh Hart, 3.749, 324.20; 6. Justin Ashley, 3.708, 334.82 vs. 11. Dan Mercier, 3.747, 323.89; 7. Antron Brown, 3.708, 329.10 vs. 10. Brittany Force, 3.732, 335.48; 8. Shawn Langdon, 3.711, 327.51 vs. 9. Tony Schumacher, 3.723, 331.61.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Luigi Novelli, 4.427, 198.70.

Funny Car _ 1. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.851, 327.51 vs. 16. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 4.089, 278.23; 2. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.853, 335.73 vs. 15. Steven Densham, Mustang, 4.044, 309.42; 3. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.871, 322.58 vs. 14. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.036, 296.44; 4. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.877, 328.30 vs. 13. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 3.998, 317.64; 5. John Force, Camaro, 3.887, 322.34 vs. 12. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.948, 323.50; 6. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.888, 324.75 vs. 11. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.915, 323.97; 7. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.893, 329.26 vs. 10. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.909, 329.58; 8. Alexis DeJoria, GR Supra, 3.902, 300.26 vs. 9. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.907, 332.18.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Bobby Bode, 4.099, 288.58.

Pro Stock _ 1. Kyle Koretsky, Chevy Camaro, 6.589, 205.66 vs. 16. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.651, 207.02; 2. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.592, 208.07 vs. 15. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.648, 205.69; 3. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.604, 206.80 vs. 14. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.637, 205.88; 4. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.605, 207.88 vs. 13. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.632, 204.57; 5. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.608, 206.26 vs. 12. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.632, 205.63; 6. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.610, 205.54 vs. 11. Jeg Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.630, 206.54; 7. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.611, 206.42 vs. 10. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.617, 206.01; 8. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.612, 205.22 vs. 9. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.616, 206.70.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Eric Latino, 6.654, 205.41; 18. Chris McGaha, 6.665, 205.19; 19. Kenny Delco, 6.667, 206.16; 20. Joey Grose, 6.695, 204.23; 21. Steve Graham, 6.704, 204.98; 22. Alan Prusiensky, 6.763, 202.12.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.760, 199.82 vs. 16. Angie Smith, Buell, 12.232, 90.87; 2. Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.830, 198.85 vs. 15. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 9.995, 73.40; 3. Hector Arana Jr., Buell, 6.842, 196.53 vs. 14. Joey Gladstone, Buell, 7.184, 151.82; 4. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.888, 194.69 vs. 13. Blaine Hale, Suzuki, 7.150, 190.46; 5. Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.895, 196.73 vs. 12. John Hall, EBR, 6.993, 192.33; 6. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.923, 195.39 vs. 11. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.959, 193.57; 7. Chris Bostick, EBR, 6.933, 193.24 vs. 10. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.941, 189.66; 8. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.935, 192.11 vs. 9. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.938, 195.11.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Blake Alexander (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jason Scruggs (Pro Modified).

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.: Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock).

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Jason Lee (Pro Modified).

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind.: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Kris Thorne (Pro Modified).

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-18 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.: Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jordan Lazic (Pro Modified).

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip.

