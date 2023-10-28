Almirola Says 2023 Will Be Final Full-Time Season

NASCAR Cup Series’ Aric Almirola announced on Saturday that he will retire from full-time driving at the end of the current season.

“It was not just about my timing,” the Stewart-Haas Racing driver said. “There were a lot of factors and a lot of key players, so it’s not just about me. It’s about making sure that we did it the right way and tried to do the best thing for all of our partners, make sure we do the best thing for the organization. So it wasn’t just about me.

“If it was just about me I think I would have made the announcement a lot earlier just to make it to where you guys didn’t have to ask me every week, so there’s a lot of factors and there are a lot of things that happened behind closed doors that you just have to work through.”

Almirola said he would not rule out racing part time in Cup or other another series.

“I’d like to not quit cold turkey,” he said. “I think there are some opportunities, but it’s hard. It’s challenging to figure out things that make sense for race teams to do it part time. Most race teams want somebody to run full-time and race for a championship, so we’ll see if we can get it worked out.

“I’d love to still scratch the itch, but just don’t want to do it like I have been doing it for the last 12 years, where it’s 38 weeks and it’s a grind. I’m not complaining that it’s a grind because I’ve loved it and I signed up for it, but I think, for me, as I look toward the future and what my life looks like, I would like to find a better work-life balance than what I have currently.”

Almirola has started 458 races in his Cup career.

He has won three races, and posted 29 top-five and 95 top-10 finishes.