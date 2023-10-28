Hight In A Must-Win Situation In Las Vegas

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Facing a self-described “must-win” scenario this weekend, Robert Hight claimed the provisional pole during Funny Car qualifying Friday for the 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals.

Hight clocked the quickest run in both sessions at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, including a 1,000-foot pass of 3.851-seconds at 327.51 mph in his flat black liveried Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS to take P1. If his numbers hold after Saturday’s two sessions of time trials, Hight would secure his sixth No. 1 qualifier this season and 83rd in his career.

Hight, of John Force Racing, began the weekend third in the Countdown to the Championship playoff standings _ 69 points behind leader Matt Hagan of Tony Stewart Racing in a battle of three-time world champs. That point total is the equivalent of three-plus rounds of racing at 20 per round.

The event in “Lost Wages” is the penultimate round of the six-race Countdown. Hight needs to rally after suffering a stunning, first-round loss to veteran Terry Haddock and his Ford Mustang during the 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex in Ennis two weeks ago. Hagan won his second consecutive playoff race at the facility founded by former Funny Car driver and International Drag Racing Hall of Famer Billy Meyer to cap the third annual Stampede of Speed.

In addition to trailing Hagan, Hight exited the Dallas-Fort Worth market 33 points behind second-place Bob Tasca III and his Mustang.

“After Dallas, we kind of knew what we were up against,” Hight said. “You dig yourself a big hole and you have to get out of it. The only way to do that is race aggressively, try to get as many points as you can get, and it’s a must-win here and (the final event) at Pomona (Calif). But the way those other cars are running that we’re fighting against, you’re going to have to be a win and a semifinal to even have a chance, and we might even have to win both of them _ and that still might not be enough. That’s how close this is and the caliber of cars.”

Hight compared the desert conditions in Vegas to the thin-air setups crew chiefs must dial-in at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colo. “Vegas is kind of like Denver _ you have to make big moves to run quicker and faster,” Hight said. “It’s kind of an equalizer racing here. I’m proud of the guys, we did exactly what we had to do today. But I predict that if we don’t step-up (Saturday), we won’t be here (P1) tomorrow night. It’s going to take more.”

Longtime Ford loyalist Tasca put down a best lap in 3.853 at 335.73 to place second, with Hagan and his Dodge Charger right behind after running 3.871 at 322.58.

Meanwhile, Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also emerged as provisional No. 1 qualifiers at the 20th of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season. This weekend’s race will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), which will air two hours of qualifying highlights at 3 p.m. (EDT) Sunday, followed by three hours of eliminations coverage beginning at 5 p.m.

No NHRA driver has more wins in Vegas than five-time/reigning Pro Stock world champion Erica Enders of Elite Motorsports. The native Texan’s run of success continued Friday as Erica secured the provisional No. 1 spot with a quarter-mile pass in 6.595-seconds at 207.66 mph during the opening session. Enders’ second pass in her Melling Performance Chevrolet Camaro SS was disallowed due to an unspecified technical violation.

Bidding for her 10th career victory in Vegas, Enders clocked the only Factory Hot Rod lap in the 6.50s. She is on-track for her sixth pole this season and 35th of her career. Enders began the weekend with an 85-point lead over KB Titan Racing rival Greg Anderson, another five-time world champion.

Enders trailered Dallas Glenn in the final at Texas Motorplex two weekends ago to become the winningest female across all forms of motorsports, dethroning Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Angelle Sampey. The win was Erica’s 47th in a national event and nudged the 40-year-old Houston native into the point lead.

“(Even with) how well we’ve done here in the past and the success that we’ve had here in Las Vegas, we sucked so bad earlier this year that we couldn’t even win here in the spring,” Enders said. “It’s been an uphill battle. But with the way the Countdown is structured, we finally got ourselves out of the ditch that we were in, and just in the nick of time. We never doubted it, we just had to identify our problem and work through it. That’s something my guys are great at. When their backs are against the wall, they perform flawlessly and they never give up. They’re very tenacious, so I’m proud of them. Having the provisional No. 1 here is very meaningful.”

Enders earned the maximum of six bonus points for leading both sessions Friday. “We tested and I’ve said this before _ you win races before you leave the shop,” said Enders, referring to Elite’s headquarters in Wynnewood, Okla. “You’re as prepared as possible, and we want to come out here and get every single point we can. Having said that, I know all the other competitors feel the same way. But good start, I’ll take it. The six points are very meaningful.”

Kyle Koretsky’s pass in 6.603 at 206.07 put his Camaro in the second spot, while Matt Hartford is third after his run of 6.608 at 206.26 in another Camaro.

Meanwhile, five-time Pro Stock world champion Jeg Coughlin Jr. began his two-race stint as Enders’ Elite teammate with a pass in 6.647 at 206.13 mph to provisionally place 13th on the 16-car ladder. Coughlin has un-retired to compete as test driver and potential “blocker” for Enders and her bid for a sixth world championship. Coughlin, who stepped back from driving after celebrating Pro Stock’s 50th anniversary season in 2020, is wheeling a new RJ Race Cars Camaro SS with support from SCAG Power Equipment. It’s the car Enders is scheduled to drive in 2024.

Poised to clinch his first NHRA world championship, Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Gaige Herrera shattered the track record with a quarter-mile pass in 6.760-seconds at 199.82 mph aboard his Mission Foods/Vance & Hines Suzuki.

Herrera entered the weekend with a massive 156-point lead over Vance & Hines teammate/four-time world champion Eddie Krawiec, and opened the event by making the quickest runs in both sessions. Gaige is positioned for his 13th No. 1 qualifier _ one race after he set the class record for poles in a single season _ and plenty of momentum for the weekend.

“For the whole Vance & Hines Mission Suzuki team, we were very happy with that,” Herrera said. “With the cooler conditions in Q2 we were expecting a 6.77, but that pass was so smooth and straight as an arrow that it felt slow. I knew it was on a good pass but I didn’t expect it to go 6.76 and get the new track record. That’s a big deal to me and the whole team.”

Krawiec currently sits second at 6.830 and 198.85 aboard his Suzuki. Six-time/reigning world champion Matt Smith is a spot behind at 6.842 and 196.53 aboard his Suzuki.

“I’m going into this race knowing in the back of my head that I can possibly lock it up this weekend, but it depends on how Ed does, and the rest of the guys as well,” Herrera said. “Everything I’ve accomplished this year has really been starting to set in, going to the last two races here and Pomona, just sitting back and thinking about everything, it’s hard to believe what’s been accomplished and what we continue to accomplish.”

In Top Fuel, California businessman/racer Mike Salinas rocketed to P1 after a 1,000-foot run of 3.699-seconds at 332.75 mph in his Valley Services/Scrappers Racing dragster. Salinas is seeking his fourth pole this season and the 15th in his career. Salinas, who started the weekend sixth in the playoff standings and 131 points out of first, began the year with a victory at Gainesville Raceway in Florida and has been chasing a second win since. To that point, Salinas was the only driver to make a run in the 3.60s on Friday.

Austin Prock of John Force Racing placed second after his run of 3.701 at 329.99. Point-leader Leah Pruett, who won at Texas Motorplex, sits third after her pass in 3.707 at 331.53. Pruett, of Tony Stewart Racing, entered the weekend a miniscule four points ahead of veteran Doug Kalitta in a battle of drivers seeking a first Top Fuel title.

“Honestly, our confidence is higher than it’s ever been,” said Pruett, driver of the Dodge Direct Connection dragster. “We experienced multiple moments of validation in Dallas. (Crew chief) Neal Strausbaugh and (co-crew chief) Mike Domagala were able to appropriate our data accordingly at the end of qualifying, resulting in using less horsepower to get us down the track.

“Being able to make small adjustments through race day with a power-balanced car brought on peak performance and consistency. That’s what we knew it would take to win that race, and that’s what it will take to stretch our lead.”

Provisional qualifying results following Friday’s first two of four rounds of time trials for the 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 20th of 21 events in the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule and fifth of sixth races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Qualifying will continue Saturday for Sunday’s final eliminations:

Top Fuel _ 1. Mike Salinas, 3.699-seconds, 332.75 mph; 2. Austin Prock, 3.701, 329.99; 3. Leah Pruett, 3.707, 331.53; 4. Antron Brown, 3.708, 329.10; 5. Doug Kalitta, 3.709, 336.49; 6. Justin Ashley, 3.714, 334.07; 7. Steve Torrence, 3.725, 331.94; 8. Shawn Langdon, 3.725, 326.56; 9. Tony Schumacher, 3.729, 330.63; 10. Brittany Force, 3.732, 335.48; 11. Dan Mercier, 3.776, 322.11; 12. Kelly Harper, 3.830, 320.66; 13. Clay Millican, 3.846, 251.06; 14. T.J. Zizzo, 3.910, 262.33; 15. Rob Passey, 3.989, 304.05; 16. Josh Hart, 4.522, 170.45.

Not Qualified _ 17. Luigi Novelli, 10.211, 71.62.

Funny Car _ 1. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.851, 327.51; 2. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.853, 335.73; 3. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.871, 322.58; 4. John Force, Camaro, 3.887, 322.34; 5. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota GR Supra, 3.902, 300.26; 6. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.907, 331.36; 7. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.909, 329.58; 8. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.915, 323.97; 9. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.951, 323.89; 10. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.953, 321.73; 11. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.953, 316.82; 12. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.036, 296.44; 13. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.040, 302.96; 14. Steven Densham, Mustang, 4.133, 285.59; 15. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.255, 235.35; 16. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 5.916, 120.40.

Not Qualified _ 17. Jeff Diehl, 7.603, 82.46.

Pro Stock _ 1. Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.595, 207.66; 2. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.603, 206.07; 3. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.608, 206.26; 4. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.611, 204.70; 5. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.619, 206.73; 6. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.620, 205.44; 7. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, 6.621, 207.37; 8. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.623, 207.37; 9. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.636, 206.73; 10. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.637, 205.88; 11. Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.645, 206.76; 12. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.646, 205.66; 13. Jeg Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.647, 206.13; 14. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.648, 205.69; 15. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.651, 207.02; 16. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.657, 204.76.

Not Qualified _ 17. Chris McGaha, 6.665, 205.19; 18. Eric Latino, 6.671, 205.41; 19. Kenny Delco, 6.686, 206.16; 20. Steve Graham, 6.704, 204.98; 21. Joey Grose, 6.715, 203.43; 22. Alan Prusiensky, 6.763, 201.76.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.760, 199.82; 2. Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.830, 198.85; 3. Hector Arana Jr., Buell, 6.842, 196.53; 4. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.888, 194.69; 5. Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.895, 196.73; 6. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.923, 195.39; 7. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.938, 195.11; 8. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.982, 189.79; 9. Chris Bostick, EBR, 7.048, 188.96; 10. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.084, 193.35; 11. Blaine Hale, Suzuki, 7.165, 188.81; 12. Joey Gladstone, Buell, 7.184, 151.82; 13. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 9.110, 96.05; 14. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 9.995, 73.40; 15. John Hall, EBR, 10.123, 77.22.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Blake Alexander (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jason Scruggs (Pro Modified).

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.: Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock).

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Jason Lee (Pro Modified).

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind.: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Kris Thorne (Pro Modified).

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-18 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.: Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jordan Lazic (Pro Modified).

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip.

(Editor’s Note: John Sturbin is a Texas-based journalist specializing in motorsports. During a near 30-year career with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he won the Bloys Britt Award for top motorsports story of the year (1991) as judged by The Associated Press; received the National Hot Rod Association’s Media Award (1995) and several in-house Star-Telegram honors. He also was inaugural recipient of the Texas Motor Speedway Excellence in Journalism Award (2009). His list of freelance clients includes Texas Motor Speedway, the Dallas Morning News, New York Newsday, Rome (N.Y.) Daily Sentinel, Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller Times, NASCAR Wire Service, Ford Racing and Used Car Dealer magazine).